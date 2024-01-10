What Channel Can I Watch the Handmaidʼs Tale On



What Channel Can I Watch The Handmaid’s Tale On and 5 Interesting Facts

The Handmaid’s Tale, an acclaimed dystopian drama series based on Margaret Atwood’s novel of the same name, has gained immense popularity since its debut in 2017. The show presents a chilling and thought-provoking narrative set in a totalitarian society called Gilead where women are subjected to extreme oppression. If you’re wondering where you can watch this gripping TV show, we’ve got you covered. In this article, we’ll not only reveal what channel you can watch The Handmaid’s Tale on but also provide you with five interesting facts about the series.

What Channel Can I Watch The Handmaid’s Tale On?

The Handmaid’s Tale is exclusively available on Hulu, an American subscription video-on-demand service. Hulu, which is owned by The Walt Disney Company, offers a range of TV shows and movies, with The Handmaid’s Tale being one of its most popular and critically acclaimed original series. To watch the show, you can subscribe to Hulu and stream it directly on their platform.

5 Interesting Facts About The Handmaid’s Tale:

1. Award-Winning Series: The Handmaid’s Tale has received widespread critical acclaim and numerous accolades. It has won several Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series, and Elisabeth Moss, who portrays the protagonist Offred, has won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series multiple times.

2. Inspired by Real Events: While The Handmaid’s Tale is a work of fiction, it is inspired by real events and historical context. Margaret Atwood, the author of the original novel, drew inspiration from several real-world events, such as the rise of authoritarian regimes and the oppression of women throughout history.

3. Expanding Beyond the Book: The Handmaid’s Tale TV series has expanded beyond the storyline covered in the original novel. Margaret Atwood’s novel ends ambiguously, leaving fans curious about what happens next. The show has continued to explore the world of Gilead, expanding on the book’s narrative and offering new perspectives on the characters and their stories.

4. Impactful Soundtrack: The Handmaid’s Tale features a unique and powerful soundtrack that adds depth to the storytelling. The series incorporates contemporary music with haunting and eerie covers of well-known songs, creating a stark contrast to the oppressive world depicted on screen. The soundtrack has received praise for its ability to enhance the emotional impact of each scene.

5. Global Phenomenon: The Handmaid’s Tale has captured the attention of audiences worldwide. Its thought-provoking themes and powerful performances have resonated with viewers across different cultures and languages. The show’s impact extends beyond its narrative, sparking important discussions on women’s rights, authoritarianism, and the dangers of extremism.

Now, let’s address some common questions viewers often have about The Handmaid’s Tale:

1. Is The Handmaid’s Tale available on Netflix?

No, The Handmaid’s Tale is not available on Netflix. It is exclusively available on Hulu.

2. Can I watch The Handmaid’s Tale for free?

Hulu offers a free trial period for new subscribers, which allows you to watch a limited number of episodes for free. However, a subscription is required to access the complete series.

3. How many seasons of The Handmaid’s Tale are available?

As of now, there are four seasons of The Handmaid’s Tale available. The show is still ongoing, with new episodes releasing regularly.

4. Can I watch The Handmaid’s Tale outside the United States?

Hulu is primarily available in the United States, but the show has been licensed to various international broadcasters and streaming platforms. Check with your local providers to see if The Handmaid’s Tale is available in your region.

5. Is The Handmaid’s Tale suitable for all audiences?

The Handmaid’s Tale contains mature themes, violence, and scenes that may be disturbing for some viewers. It is recommended for mature audiences only.

6. Can I download episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale to watch offline?

Yes, Hulu offers a download feature that allows you to watch episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale offline on supported devices.

7. Will there be more seasons of The Handmaid’s Tale?

Yes, Hulu has renewed The Handmaid’s Tale for a fifth season. The release date has yet to be announced.

8. Is The Handmaid’s Tale based on a true story?

The Handmaid’s Tale is a work of fiction, although it is inspired by real historical events and social issues.

9. Can I watch The Handmaid’s Tale on my smart TV?

Most smart TVs have a Hulu app available, allowing you to stream The Handmaid’s Tale directly on your television. Check your TV’s app store or consult the manufacturer’s website for more information.

10. Are the books and the TV series the same?

The TV series expands on the storyline covered in the original novel, offering new perspectives and continuing the narrative beyond the book’s ending.

11. Can I watch The Handmaid’s Tale with closed captions?

Yes, The Handmaid’s Tale offers closed captions in several languages. You can enable them through the settings on the Hulu platform.

12. Are there any spin-offs or related shows to The Handmaid’s Tale?

As of now, there are no official spin-offs or related shows directly connected to The Handmaid’s Tale.

13. Can I watch The Handmaid’s Tale on my mobile device?

Yes, you can download the Hulu app on your mobile device and stream The Handmaid’s Tale on the go.

14. How can I stay updated on The Handmaid’s Tale news and releases?

You can follow The Handmaid’s Tale’s official social media accounts and subscribe to Hulu’s newsletter to receive updates on new episodes and related news.

In conclusion, The Handmaid’s Tale is a gripping and thought-provoking series that can be exclusively watched on Hulu. This dystopian drama has garnered critical acclaim, won numerous awards, and expanded beyond the original novel’s storyline. With its impactful soundtrack and global influence, The Handmaid’s Tale continues to captivate audiences worldwide.





