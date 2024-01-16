

What Channel Can I Watch the Houston Astros Tonight if I Am in Dallas?

If you are a baseball fan living in Dallas and want to catch the Houston Astros game tonight, you may be wondering which channel you can tune into. Fortunately, there are several options available for watching the Astros play, whether you have cable or prefer streaming services. Let’s explore some of the channels where you can catch the Astros in action.

1. AT&T SportsNet Southwest:

AT&T SportsNet Southwest is the official broadcaster of the Houston Astros. If you have a cable or satellite TV subscription that includes AT&T SportsNet Southwest, you can easily watch the Astros play on this channel. Check your local listings for the channel number.

2. Fox Sports Southwest:

Fox Sports Southwest also broadcasts Astros games in the Dallas area. If you have Fox Sports Southwest included in your cable or satellite TV package, you can watch the game on this channel. It’s worth noting that the channel may also have other regional sports programming, so make sure to check the schedule for the Astros game time.

3. MLB.TV:

If you prefer streaming services, MLB.TV is an excellent option for watching out-of-market baseball games, including the Houston Astros. You can subscribe to MLB.TV and stream all Astros games live on your computer, smartphone, or streaming devices like Roku or Apple TV. However, please note that blackout restrictions may apply if the game is being televised in your local market.

4. AT&T TV:

AT&T TV is a streaming service that offers live TV channels, including AT&T SportsNet Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest. If you have an AT&T TV subscription, you can access these channels and watch the Houston Astros game without cable.

5. Spectrum TV Choice:

Spectrum TV Choice is another streaming service that provides access to various cable channels, including AT&T SportsNet Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest. By subscribing to Spectrum TV Choice, you can watch the Astros game on your preferred streaming device.

Interesting Facts about the Houston Astros:

1. Established in 1962:

The Houston Astros were established in 1962 as the Houston Colt .45s. They changed their name to the Astros in 1965 when they moved into the Astrodome, becoming the first domed sports stadium.

2. World Series Champions:

The Astros won their first World Series championship in 2017 when they defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in a thrilling seven-game series.

3. Hall of Famers:

Several Astros players have been inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame, including Craig Biggio, Jeff Bagwell, and Nolan Ryan, who is also known for his remarkable pitching career with other teams.

4. Retired Jersey Numbers:

The Astros have retired several jersey numbers as a tribute to their iconic players. These include numbers 5 (Jeff Bagwell), 7 (Craig Biggio), and 34 (Nolan Ryan).

5. Move to the American League:

In 2013, the Astros moved from the National League to the American League, becoming the first team in MLB history to change leagues as a full-time member.

Common Questions about Watching Houston Astros Games in Dallas:

1. What channel is the Houston Astros game on tonight?

The channel for the Astros game tonight depends on your cable or satellite TV provider. Check your local listings for AT&T SportsNet Southwest or Fox Sports Southwest.

2. Can I watch Astros games on MLB.TV in Dallas?

Yes, you can watch Astros games on MLB.TV in Dallas if the game is not being locally televised.

3. How can I subscribe to AT&T TV to watch Astros games?

You can subscribe to AT&T TV through their website or by contacting their customer service.

4. Is Fox Sports Southwest available for streaming?

Yes, Fox Sports Southwest is available for streaming through various streaming services like AT&T TV and Spectrum TV Choice.

5. Are Astros games subject to blackout restrictions on MLB.TV?

Astros games may be subject to blackout restrictions on MLB.TV if they are being televised in your local market.

6. Can I watch Astros games on regular Fox channels?

No, regular Fox channels do not typically broadcast Astros games. You’ll need to check Fox Sports Southwest for the game.

7. Does AT&T SportsNet Southwest offer live streaming?

No, AT&T SportsNet Southwest does not currently offer a standalone streaming service. You can access it through cable or satellite TV subscriptions or streaming services that include the channel.

8. Are Astros games available on national networks like ESPN or TBS?

Yes, some Astros games may be televised nationally on networks like ESPN or TBS. However, most games are broadcasted on regional sports networks like AT&T SportsNet Southwest or Fox Sports Southwest.

9. Can I watch Astros games for free online?

Watching Astros games for free online may not be possible legally. However, some streaming services offer free trials that you can utilize to watch the games.

10. What time do Astros games usually start?

The start time of Astros games may vary. Check the schedule or your TV listings for the exact start time.

11. Can I watch Astros games on my smartphone?

Yes, you can watch Astros games on your smartphone through streaming services like MLB.TV or cable/satellite TV apps that offer live streaming.

12. Are Astros games available in Spanish?

Yes, some Astros games are broadcasted in Spanish on AT&T SportsNet Southwest.

13. Can I watch Astros games on YouTube TV?

As of now, YouTube TV does not include AT&T SportsNet Southwest or Fox Sports Southwest, so you may not be able to watch the Astros games on this streaming service.

14. Can I listen to Astros games on the radio in Dallas?

Yes, you can listen to Astros games on the radio in Dallas through the Astros’ flagship radio station, KBME 790 AM.





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.