

What Channel Can I Watch the KSI vs Logan Paul Fight on My TV?

The highly anticipated rematch between KSI and Logan Paul is just around the corner, and fans are eagerly searching for ways to watch the fight on their TV screens. If you’re wondering what channel will broadcast this epic showdown, read on to find out all the details.

First and foremost, it is important to note that this time around, the KSI vs Logan Paul fight will be streamed exclusively on DAZN, a sports streaming service available in select countries. Unlike the first fight, which was a pay-per-view event, this rematch will be included in DAZN’s regular subscription package, making it more accessible to a wider audience.

To watch the fight on your TV, you will need to have a device that supports the DAZN app. This includes popular platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Google Chromecast. Simply download the DAZN app onto your device, sign in with your subscription details, and you’ll be ready to catch all the action live on your television screen.

Now that you know where to watch the KSI vs Logan Paul fight, let’s delve into some interesting facts about this highly anticipated rematch:

1. The first fight between KSI and Logan Paul took place on August 25, 2018, at the Manchester Arena in England. The bout ended in a majority draw, leaving fans hungry for a rematch.

2. KSI, whose real name is Olajide Olatunji, is a British YouTuber with over 20 million subscribers. He rose to fame with his FIFA gaming videos and has since diversified into music and boxing.

3. Logan Paul, an American YouTuber with over 22 million subscribers, gained notoriety for his vlogs and controversial content. He also ventured into professional boxing and has been training rigorously for this rematch.

4. The first fight between KSI and Logan Paul generated an estimated 1.3 million pay-per-view buys, making it one of the most-watched amateur boxing matches in history.

5. Aside from the main event, the KSI vs Logan Paul rematch will feature an undercard with other notable YouTubers and social media influencers, adding to the excitement and entertainment value of the event.

Now, let’s address some common questions that fans might have about watching the fight:

1. Is the KSI vs Logan Paul rematch available on regular cable or satellite TV channels?

No, the fight will only be available for streaming on the DAZN app.

2. Do I need a DAZN subscription to watch the fight on my TV?

Yes, you will need a DAZN subscription to access the live stream of the fight.

3. Can I watch the fight on my smart TV?

Yes, if your smart TV supports the DAZN app, you can watch the fight directly on your television.

4. What if my TV doesn’t support the DAZN app?

If your TV does not support the DAZN app, you can still watch the fight by connecting a compatible device, such as Roku or Apple TV, to your TV.

5. Can I watch the fight on my computer or mobile device?

Yes, you can also stream the fight on your computer or mobile device by accessing the DAZN website or using the DAZN app.

6. Is the fight available for free?

No, the fight is only accessible through a paid subscription to DAZN.

7. Are there any free trials available for DAZN?

Yes, DAZN offers a free trial period for new subscribers, allowing you to watch the fight without incurring any immediate costs.

8. Is DAZN available worldwide?

No, DAZN is currently available in select countries, including the United States, Canada, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, and Brazil.

9. Can I watch the fight on pay-per-view?

No, this rematch will not be available on pay-per-view. It will be exclusively streamed on DAZN.

10. What time does the fight start?

The exact start time of the fight will be announced closer to the event date. Keep an eye on DAZN and official promotional channels for updates.

11. Will there be commentary during the fight?

Yes, DAZN will provide live commentary and analysis throughout the event.

12. Can I watch the fight with friends or family?

Yes, as long as you have a DAZN subscription, you can invite friends or family over to watch the fight together.

13. Can I watch the fight on multiple devices simultaneously?

Most DAZN subscriptions allow for simultaneous streaming on multiple devices. Check the terms and conditions of your specific subscription for more information.

14. Will there be a replay available if I miss the live stream?

Yes, DAZN typically offers a replay of the fight shortly after the live stream concludes, allowing you to catch up on any missed action.

With these answers in mind, you can now plan your evening and make sure you don’t miss a minute of the KSI vs Logan Paul rematch. Get ready to witness another thrilling bout between these two YouTube sensations!





