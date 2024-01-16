What Channel Can I Watch the New England New England Patriots Today



What Channel Can I Watch the New England Patriots Today?

The New England Patriots, one of the most successful NFL teams in history, have a loyal fan base that spans across the nation. With their thrilling gameplay and numerous Super Bowl victories, fans are always eager to tune in and catch the Patriots in action. However, with so many channels and streaming platforms available, it can sometimes be confusing to know where to find the live broadcast of their games. In this article, we will guide you on what channels you can watch the New England Patriots today, along with some interesting facts about the team.

Channels to Watch the New England Patriots Today:

1. CBS: CBS is the primary broadcaster for AFC games, including those featuring the New England Patriots. They usually air Sunday afternoon games, but occasionally have primetime matchups as well.

2. NBC: NBC is the home of Sunday Night Football and occasionally broadcasts Patriots games in the evening. They also cover the highly anticipated Thursday Night Football games, so keep an eye out for those.

3. FOX: FOX broadcasts NFC games, but occasionally they air Patriots games, especially during inter-conference matchups or when the Patriots are playing a team with a large national following.

4. ESPN: ESPN is the go-to channel for Monday Night Football. While the Patriots don’t play many Monday night games, when they do, you can catch them on ESPN.

5. NFL Network: The NFL Network occasionally broadcasts Patriots games, especially during Thursday Night Football matchups or when the Patriots are playing against other teams with a strong following.

Interesting Facts about the New England Patriots:

1. The Patriots have won a record-breaking six Super Bowl championships, with victories in 2001, 2003, 2004, 2014, 2016, and 2018. Their success is attributed to the legendary coach, Bill Belichick, and star quarterback, Tom Brady.

2. The team was established in 1959 as the Boston Patriots and became the New England Patriots in 1971 when they moved to Foxborough, Massachusetts.

3. The Patriots experienced a historic undefeated regular season in 2007, becoming the first team since the 1972 Miami Dolphins to achieve this feat.

4. New England’s home stadium, Gillette Stadium, is not only used for football but also hosts major concerts and events throughout the year.

5. The Patriots have an intense rivalry with the New York Jets, dating back to the days of the AFL. The matchups between these two teams are always highly anticipated and fiercely contested.

Common Questions about Watching the New England Patriots:

1. Can I watch the Patriots game on local channels?

Yes, depending on the game, you can watch the Patriots on local channels like CBS, NBC, or FOX.

2. Is there a specific channel for Patriots games?

The channels broadcasting Patriots games may vary depending on the game, so it’s best to check your local listings or the NFL schedule.

3. Can I stream Patriots games online?

Yes, you can stream Patriots games online through various platforms like CBS All Access, NBC Sports, FOX Sports, and ESPN+.

4. Do I need a cable subscription to watch the Patriots?

No, you can watch Patriots games without a cable subscription by utilizing streaming platforms or digital antennas.

5. Are Patriots games available on NFL Game Pass?

No, NFL Game Pass only provides on-demand access to replays of regular-season games, not live broadcasts.

6. Can I watch Patriots games on mobile devices?

Yes, you can stream Patriots games on mobile devices using the official NFL app or the individual network apps.

7. Are Patriots preseason games televised?

Yes, Patriots preseason games are usually televised, offering fans a glimpse of upcoming talent and strategies.

8. Can I watch Patriots games if I’m out of state?

Yes, you can watch Patriots games even if you’re out of state, either through local channels, national broadcasters, or online streaming platforms.

9. Are Patriots games available on YouTube TV or Hulu Live?

Yes, both YouTube TV and Hulu Live offer access to channels like CBS, NBC, and FOX, which often broadcast Patriots games.

10. What time do Patriots games usually start?

Patriots games typically start at 1:00 PM ET for Sunday afternoon games, but game times can vary for primetime or Thursday night matchups.

11. Are Patriots games available in 4K or Ultra HD?

Some Patriots games may be available in 4K or Ultra HD, especially for primetime matchups or special broadcasts. Check with your cable or streaming provider for availability.

12. Can I watch Patriots games on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime occasionally streams Thursday Night Football games, including some Patriots matchups. Check the NFL schedule for details.

13. Are Patriots games available on international channels?

Yes, Patriots games are often broadcast on international sports channels, especially during the playoffs or Super Bowl.

14. Can I watch Patriots games on radio?

Yes, you can listen to live radio broadcasts of Patriots games on local sports radio stations or through online platforms like SiriusXM.

