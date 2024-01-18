

What Channel Can I Watch the Royals and Mets in the World Series?

The World Series is a highly anticipated event in the world of baseball, bringing together the best teams from the American League and the National League. This year, the Kansas City Royals and the New York Mets will battle it out for the coveted championship title. For those eager to catch the live action, it is important to know which channel will be broadcasting the games. In this article, we will discuss the channels where you can watch the Royals and Mets in the World Series, along with five interesting facts about the teams.

1. Fox: Fox Sports has been the official broadcaster of the World Series since 2000. They will air all the games of the World Series, including the Royals vs. Mets clash. Fox is available on most cable and satellite TV providers, making it easily accessible for fans to tune in to the games.

2. MLB.TV: If you prefer to watch the games online, MLB.TV is your go-to option. This streaming service offers live coverage of all Major League Baseball games, including the World Series. Subscribers can watch the games on various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs.

3. ESPN Radio: For those who enjoy listening to the games on the go or prefer radio broadcasts, ESPN Radio provides live audio coverage of the World Series. Tune in to your local ESPN Radio station or listen online to catch the excitement of the Royals and Mets games.

4. TBS: Although TBS does not broadcast the World Series games, they cover the Division Series and the Championship Series. If you want to catch up on highlights, analysis, or pre-game/post-game shows, TBS is a great channel to turn to.

5. Sports Bars and Restaurants: If you prefer to enjoy the game in a social atmosphere, many sports bars and restaurants will be broadcasting the World Series. Check with your local establishments to see if they will be showing the Royals vs. Mets games.

Now, let’s move on to some interesting facts about the Kansas City Royals and the New York Mets:

1. Kansas City Royals: The Royals, based in Kansas City, Missouri, were founded in 1969. They won their first and only World Series title in 1985, defeating the St. Louis Cardinals. After a 29-year playoff drought, the Royals made a comeback in recent years, reaching the World Series in 2014 and winning it in 2015.

2. New York Mets: The Mets, based in New York City, were established in 1962. They have won the World Series twice, in 1969 and 1986. The 1969 victory was particularly remarkable as the Mets, considered underdogs, defeated the heavily favored Baltimore Orioles.

3. Rivalry: The Royals and the Mets have faced each other only once in the World Series before. In 2015, the Royals emerged victorious, winning the series in five games. This year’s World Series will be a chance for the Mets to seek redemption.

4. Pitching Power: Both teams boast exceptional pitching staff. The Royals’ bullpen, led by closer Wade Davis, has been dominant in recent years. The Mets, on the other hand, have a formidable trio of starting pitchers, known as “The Dark Knight” (Matt Harvey), “Thor” (Noah Syndergaard), and “The Grom” (Jacob deGrom).

5. Home Advantage: The Kansas City Royals will have the home field advantage in this year’s World Series. This means they will host games 1, 2, 6, and 7 (if necessary) at Kauffman Stadium, while the Mets will host games 3, 4, and 5 at Citi Field.

Now, let’s address some common questions regarding the World Series:

Q1: When does the World Series start?

A1: The World Series is scheduled to start on October 26, 2021.

Q2: How many games are there in the World Series?

A2: The World Series is a best-of-seven series, meaning the team that wins four games first becomes the champion.

Q3: Can I buy tickets to attend the World Series games?

A3: Yes, tickets are available for purchase. Check official MLB websites or authorized resellers for ticket availability.

Q4: What time do the games start?

A4: The game times may vary, but most World Series games typically start around 8:00 PM Eastern Time.

Q5: Will there be a live stream available for free?

A5: No, the World Series games are not available for free live streaming. You will need a cable subscription or access to a streaming service that offers Fox.

Q6: Who are the key players to watch in the World Series?

A6: Some key players to watch for the Royals include Salvador Perez and Carlos Santana, while the Mets have players like Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor.

Q7: Can I watch the games on my mobile device?

A7: Yes, you can watch the games on your mobile device through the Fox Sports app or MLB.TV app, depending on your subscription.

Q8: How long does a typical World Series game last?

A8: World Series games can vary in length, but they usually last around three to four hours.

Q9: Are there any pre-game or post-game shows?

A9: Yes, Fox Sports usually broadcasts pre-game and post-game shows with analysis, interviews, and highlights.

Q10: Are there any restrictions for international viewers?

A10: International viewers can also watch the World Series through various sports channels or streaming services available in their respective countries.

Q11: Will the games be available for replay?

A11: Yes, the games will be available for replay on MLB.TV and various sports networks, allowing you to catch up on any missed action.

Q12: Can I listen to the games on my car radio?

A12: Yes, you can tune in to ESPN Radio or your local sports radio station to listen to the games while driving.

Q13: How can I stay updated on the World Series scores and highlights?

A13: You can stay updated through sports news websites, sports apps, or by following the official MLB social media accounts.

Q14: Are there any special events or ceremonies during the World Series?

A14: The World Series often includes special events, ceremonies, and performances before or during the games, adding to the overall excitement of the event.

The World Series is a thrilling time for baseball fans, and knowing where to watch the games is crucial. Whether you tune in through traditional TV channels, online streaming platforms, or enjoy the games at a local sports bar, the Royals vs. Mets clash promises to be an exhilarating series filled with intense competition and memorable moments.





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.