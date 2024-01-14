

Are you a die-hard Golden State Warriors fan? Do you eagerly await each game to cheer on your favorite team? If so, you may find yourself wondering, “What channel can I watch Warriors game?” Well, fret not, as we have got you covered! In this article, we will not only answer this burning question but also provide you with five interesting facts about the Warriors. So, grab your popcorn and get ready to cheer on the Dubs!

The Golden State Warriors’ games are primarily broadcasted on two major networks: NBC Sports Bay Area and TNT. NBC Sports Bay Area is a regional sports network that covers the San Francisco Bay Area and Northern California region, making it the go-to channel for local fans. TNT, on the other hand, is a national cable network that airs select Warriors games throughout the season.

If you are a cable or satellite subscriber, you can easily find NBC Sports Bay Area in your channel lineup. However, TNT may vary depending on your provider, so it’s advisable to consult your local cable or satellite provider for accurate channel information. Additionally, both networks offer online streaming options, allowing you to watch the games on your computer, smartphone, or tablet.

Now that we have answered your primary question, let’s dive into some fascinating facts about the Warriors:

1. Splash Brothers: The Warriors’ dynamic duo of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are famously known as the “Splash Brothers.” Their incredible shooting skills and ability to make long-range three-pointers have revolutionized the game of basketball.

2. Record-Breaking Season: The 2015-2016 season will forever be etched in the history of the NBA, as the Warriors set a regular-season record by winning 73 games, surpassing the previous record of 72 held by the 1995-1996 Chicago Bulls.

3. Championship Success: The Warriors have won multiple NBA championships in recent years, securing titles in 2015, 2017, and 2018. Led by their superstar players and exceptional teamwork, the Warriors have become a dominant force in the league.

4. The Roaracle: The Warriors’ home arena, the Chase Center, may be relatively new, but their previous home, Oracle Arena, was renowned for its electric atmosphere. Dubbed the “Roaracle,” it was one of the loudest and most intimidating arenas in the NBA.

5. Community Involvement: The Warriors are not just about basketball; they are deeply committed to making a positive impact off the court as well. Through various community outreach programs, the team actively supports education, health, and social justice initiatives.

Now, let’s address some common questions that fans often have:

1. Are all Warriors games televised?

No, not all Warriors games are televised. However, most games are broadcasted on either NBC Sports Bay Area or TNT.

2. Can I watch Warriors games online?

Yes, both NBC Sports Bay Area and TNT offer online streaming options for their games.

3. Is NBC Sports Bay Area available nationwide?

No, NBC Sports Bay Area is a regional network primarily available in the San Francisco Bay Area and Northern California region.

4. Can I watch Warriors games on NBA League Pass?

If you have an NBA League Pass subscription, you can watch Warriors games, but blackout restrictions may apply for local viewers.

5. Are Warriors games available on streaming platforms like Hulu or YouTube TV?

Yes, both Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV offer NBC Sports Bay Area in their channel lineup, allowing you to watch Warriors games.

6. How can I find the TNT channel on my cable or satellite provider?

The channel number for TNT may vary depending on your cable or satellite provider. Check your local provider’s channel lineup for accurate information.

7. Can I watch old Warriors games?

Yes, you can find highlights and replays of Warriors games on various online platforms, including the official NBA website and YouTube.

8. Will the Warriors be on national TV this season?

The number of Warriors games on national TV may vary each season. Keep an eye on the NBA schedule and consult your local listings for accurate information.

9. Can I listen to Warriors games on the radio?

Yes, you can listen to Warriors games on the radio through the team’s official flagship station, 95.7 The Game.

10. Are Warriors games available in other languages?

Yes, select Warriors games are available in languages other than English. Check with your local provider or the Warriors’ official website for language options.

11. Can I watch the Warriors game if I don’t have cable?

Yes, you can watch Warriors games without cable by subscribing to streaming services like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, or NBA League Pass.

12. What time do Warriors games usually start?

Warriors games typically start in the evening, with most tip-offs scheduled between 7:30 PM and 8:30 PM PT.

13. Are there any special broadcasts or events for Warriors games?

Occasionally, there may be special broadcasts or events for Warriors games, such as themed nights or halftime performances. Stay tuned to the team’s official social media channels for updates.

14. Can I attend Warriors games in person?

Yes, you can attend Warriors games in person by purchasing tickets through the official team website or authorized ticket resellers.





