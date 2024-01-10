

What Channel Can You Watch Smackdown on Live TV?

Smackdown, one of the most popular professional wrestling shows, has captivated audiences for years with its high-energy matches and engaging storylines. If you’re a fan of the WWE, you might be wondering what channel you can watch Smackdown on live TV. Well, you’re in luck! Smackdown airs on Fox, making it easily accessible to millions of viewers across the United States.

Fox, a renowned television network, acquired the rights to broadcast Smackdown in October 2019. This move marked a significant shift for WWE programming, bringing their flagship show to a major broadcast network. The partnership between Fox and WWE has proven successful, allowing fans to enjoy Smackdown on a familiar and easily accessible channel.

Besides Fox, there are a few other ways to watch Smackdown. If you prefer streaming services, you can catch all the action live on Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, or Sling TV. These platforms offer the convenience of watching Smackdown on-demand, giving you the flexibility to enjoy the show at your own pace.

Now that we have covered the basics of where to watch Smackdown, let’s delve into some interesting facts about this thrilling wrestling show:

1. Smackdown made its debut in 1999, as a response to the overwhelming success of WWE’s flagship show, Monday Night Raw. It quickly gained popularity and became a staple in the wrestling community.

2. The term “Smackdown” was initially coined by The Rock, one of WWE’s most iconic wrestlers. It referred to the act of physically and verbally putting someone down, which perfectly encapsulated the show’s intense and confrontational nature.

3. Smackdown has had several home networks throughout its history. It started airing on UPN and then moved to The CW before finally finding a permanent home on Fox.

4. The blue ropes used in the Smackdown ring are a trademark of the show. They serve as a visual identifier, differentiating it from other WWE programming.

5. Smackdown has showcased some legendary matches over the years. From The Rock vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin to John Cena vs. Randy Orton, these epic encounters have left a lasting impact on wrestling fans worldwide.

Now, let’s address some common questions regarding Smackdown:

1. What day does Smackdown air on Fox?

Smackdown airs every Friday night on Fox at 8:00 PM Eastern Time.

2. Can I watch Smackdown on Hulu?

Yes, you can watch Smackdown on Hulu Live TV. The show is available to stream live or on-demand.

3. Is Smackdown available on YouTube TV?

Yes, YouTube TV offers live streaming of Smackdown, allowing you to catch all the action as it happens.

4. Can I watch Smackdown on Sling TV?

Yes, Sling TV also provides live streaming of Smackdown, ensuring you don’t miss a single moment of the show.

5. How long is each episode of Smackdown?

On average, Smackdown episodes run for two hours, including commercials.

6. Are there any special events or pay-per-views associated with Smackdown?

Yes, Smackdown has its own pay-per-view events, such as “Smackdown Live,” where exclusive matches and storylines unfold.

7. Can I watch Smackdown outside of the United States?

Yes, Smackdown is broadcast internationally in various countries. Please check your local listings for the channel and time.

8. Does Smackdown have a live audience?

Yes, Smackdown is filmed in front of a live audience, creating an electric atmosphere for both the wrestlers and fans.

9. Are there any age restrictions for watching Smackdown?

Smackdown is rated TV-PG, meaning parental guidance is suggested. It is suitable for most audiences, but parental discretion is advised.

10. Can I watch Smackdown on-demand if I miss the live airing?

Yes, if you miss the live airing, you can catch up on Smackdown on-demand on various streaming platforms.

11. How can I stay updated on the latest Smackdown news?

WWE’s official website and social media channels provide regular updates on Smackdown matches, storylines, and upcoming events.

12. Are there any other WWE shows I can watch along with Smackdown?

Yes, WWE offers a range of shows, including Monday Night Raw, NXT, and pay-per-view events, to keep wrestling fans entertained throughout the week.

13. Can I attend a live Smackdown event?

Yes, WWE regularly schedules live events and tours, allowing fans to experience the excitement of Smackdown in person. Check WWE’s official website for event schedules and ticket information.

14. How can I get involved in the Smackdown community?

Joining online wrestling forums, participating in discussions on social media, and attending live events are great ways to connect with fellow Smackdown fans and engage in the community.

With Smackdown airing on Fox and various streaming platforms, wrestling enthusiasts can easily catch their favorite show and witness the thrilling action unfold. So, grab your popcorn, get comfortable, and enjoy the electrifying world of Smackdown!





