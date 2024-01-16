What Channel Cani Watch Dancing With the Stars Sinceabc Is Preempting It



What Channel Can I Watch Dancing With the Stars Since ABC Is Preempting It?

Dancing with the Stars, the popular reality TV show that showcases celebrities competing in dance performances, has been a favorite among viewers for years. However, there may be instances when the show is preempted due to special events or scheduling conflicts. If you find yourself wondering which channel you can watch Dancing with the Stars on when ABC is preempting it, here are some alternatives to consider.

1. Hulu: If you are a Hulu subscriber, you can catch up on missed episodes of Dancing with the Stars the day after they air on ABC. Hulu offers a wide range of TV shows and is a convenient option for those who prefer streaming.

2. YouTube TV: Another streaming service that offers access to ABC and other major networks is YouTube TV. You can watch Dancing with the Stars live or record it to watch later on any device.

3. Local affiliate channels: When ABC is preempting Dancing with the Stars for local programming, you can check the listings for your local affiliate channels. Often, these channels will air the show at a different time or on a different day, allowing you to still enjoy the episodes.

4. ABC’s website and app: ABC often provides full episodes of their shows, including Dancing with the Stars, on their website and app. If you miss an episode due to preempting, you can catch up by visiting their website or downloading their app.

5. On-demand cable/satellite services: Many cable and satellite providers offer on-demand services that allow you to watch previously aired episodes of popular shows. Check with your provider to see if they offer this feature and if Dancing with the Stars is available.

Now that you know where to find Dancing with the Stars when ABC is preempting it, let’s dive into some interesting facts about the show!

1. International success: Dancing with the Stars is not limited to the United States. The show has been adapted in over 50 countries, including the United Kingdom, Australia, and India, among others.

2. Emmy Awards: The show has won multiple Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Choreography and Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program.

3. The mirrorball trophy: The winners of Dancing with the Stars are awarded the coveted mirrorball trophy. This trophy is made of a combination of 3D-printed parts and handcrafted elements, making it a unique symbol of victory.

4. Celebrity participants: Over the years, Dancing with the Stars has featured a wide range of celebrity participants, including athletes, actors, musicians, and politicians. Some notable winners include NFL player Emmitt Smith, Olympic figure skater Meryl Davis, and actor Alfonso Ribeiro.

5. Professional dancers: The show has a talented pool of professional dancers who partner with the celebrities each season. Some of the most popular professional dancers include Derek Hough, Cheryl Burke, and Valentin Chmerkovskiy.

Now, let’s address some common questions viewers often have about Dancing with the Stars:

1. Why is Dancing with the Stars being preempted?

Dancing with the Stars may be preempted due to special events, such as award shows or sporting events, or scheduling conflicts with other programming.

2. When will Dancing with the Stars be back on ABC?

The show typically returns to its regular time slot once the preempting event or scheduling conflict is resolved. Check your local listings or ABC’s schedule for the most up-to-date information.

3. Can I watch Dancing with the Stars online for free?

While some episodes may be available for free on ABC’s website or app, accessing full seasons or recent episodes usually requires a cable/satellite subscription or a subscription to a streaming service.

4. Are all episodes of Dancing with the Stars available on-demand?

Not all cable/satellite providers offer on-demand access to all episodes of Dancing with the Stars. Check with your provider to see if this option is available.

5. Can I watch Dancing with the Stars on Netflix?

No, Dancing with the Stars is not available on Netflix. However, you can find previous seasons on DVD or streaming platforms like Hulu.

6. Can I watch Dancing with the Stars on Roku?

Yes, you can watch Dancing with the Stars on Roku by accessing the ABC channel or using streaming services like Hulu or YouTube TV.

7. How long is each episode of Dancing with the Stars?

Episodes of Dancing with the Stars typically run for about two hours, including commercials.

8. Can I vote for the contestants on Dancing with the Stars?

Yes, viewers can vote for their favorite contestants through various methods, including phone calls, online voting, and through the show’s official app.

9. How are the dance performances judged?

Dance performances on Dancing with the Stars are judged based on technique, artistry, and overall performance. The judging panel consists of professional dancers and other industry experts.

10. How often does Dancing with the Stars air?

Dancing with the Stars usually airs once a week during its regular season. However, the schedule may vary depending on special episodes or events.

11. Can I attend a live taping of Dancing with the Stars?

Yes, the show offers tickets for live tapings, allowing fans to experience the performances firsthand. Check the official Dancing with the Stars website for ticket availability and details.

12. Is Dancing with the Stars always live?

No, Dancing with the Stars is not always live. While the performances are usually live, the results show is often pre-recorded.

13. Who has won the most seasons of Dancing with the Stars?

Professional dancer Derek Hough has won the most seasons of Dancing with the Stars. He has won the competition six times.

14. Can I participate in Dancing with the Stars as a non-celebrity?

Currently, Dancing with the Stars only features celebrity contestants. However, there are dance studios that offer similar experiences for non-celebrities who wish to learn and compete in ballroom dancing.

In summary, if ABC is preempting Dancing with the Stars, you can still catch the show through streaming services like Hulu or YouTube TV, local affiliate channels, on-demand cable/satellite services, or ABC’s website and app. With its international success, Emmy-winning performances, and a wide range of celebrity participants, Dancing with the Stars continues to captivate audiences around the world.





