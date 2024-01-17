What Channel Do Astros Play On Comast



What Channel Do Astros Play On Comcast?

If you are a baseball fan in Houston, you are likely eagerly awaiting the next Houston Astros game. However, finding the right channel to watch the Astros play on Comcast can sometimes be a challenge. In this article, we will explore the channel numbers on Comcast where you can catch the Astros games, along with five interesting facts about the team.

The Houston Astros games are typically broadcast on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available on Comcast Xfinity in the Houston area. The channel number for AT&T SportsNet Southwest may vary depending on your location, so it is best to check your local Comcast listings or contact Comcast customer support for the most accurate information.

Now, let’s dive into some interesting facts about the Houston Astros:

1. Historic Relocation: The Houston Astros were originally established as the Houston Colt .45s in 1962. They changed their name to the Astros in 1965 when they moved to the Astrodome, becoming the first major league team to play indoors.

2. Championship Success: The Astros won their first World Series championship in 2017, defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in a thrilling seven-game series. It was a historic moment for the franchise and brought immense joy to the city of Houston.

3. Star-Studded Roster: The Astros have been home to several legendary players throughout their history, including Craig Biggio, Jeff Bagwell, and Nolan Ryan. Today, they boast a talented roster with stars like Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, and Carlos Correa.

4. No-Hitter History: The Astros have had their fair share of no-hitters over the years. In fact, they hold the record for the most no-hitters thrown by a franchise in MLB history, with 12 no-hitters to their name.

5. Legendary Uniforms: The Houston Astros are known for their unique and iconic uniforms. From the rainbow stripes of the 1970s to their current navy and orange color scheme, the team’s uniforms have become a recognizable symbol of the franchise.

Now, let’s address some common questions regarding the channel on Comcast where you can watch the Astros games:

1. What channel is AT&T SportsNet Southwest on Comcast?

– The channel number for AT&T SportsNet Southwest on Comcast can vary by location. Check your local Comcast listings or contact Comcast customer support for the most accurate information.

2. Can I watch Astros games on Comcast without a cable subscription?

– No, you need a cable subscription that includes AT&T SportsNet Southwest to watch Astros games on Comcast.

3. Are Astros games available on other channels?

– In addition to AT&T SportsNet Southwest, you may also find select Astros games broadcast on national networks like ESPN or Fox Sports.

4. Can I stream Astros games on Comcast?

– Yes, if you have a cable subscription that includes AT&T SportsNet Southwest, you can stream Astros games on the Comcast Xfinity Stream app or website.

5. Is there an additional fee to watch Astros games on Comcast?

– The availability of AT&T SportsNet Southwest may be subject to additional fees or package upgrades. Contact Comcast customer support for detailed information about your subscription.

6. What if I can’t find AT&T SportsNet Southwest on Comcast?

– If you are unable to locate AT&T SportsNet Southwest on your Comcast channel lineup, contact Comcast customer support for assistance.

7. Can I watch Astros games on Comcast outside of Houston?

– AT&T SportsNet Southwest is primarily available in the Houston area on Comcast. If you are located outside of Houston, check with your local Comcast listings for regional sports channels that may broadcast Astros games.

8. Are Astros games available in high definition on Comcast?

– Yes, AT&T SportsNet Southwest is available in high definition on Comcast. Check your Comcast listings for the HD channel number.

9. Can I record Astros games on my Comcast DVR?

– Yes, you can record Astros games on your Comcast DVR if you have a cable subscription that includes AT&T SportsNet Southwest.

10. Are there Spanish-language broadcasts of Astros games on Comcast?

– Yes, some Astros games have Spanish-language broadcasts available on Comcast. Check your Comcast listings for Spanish-language channels.

11. Can I watch Astros games on Comcast on my mobile device?

– Yes, if you have a cable subscription that includes AT&T SportsNet Southwest, you can stream Astros games on your mobile device using the Comcast Xfinity Stream app.

12. What if the Astros game overlaps with another program on Comcast?

– Comcast offers DVR functionality, allowing you to record and watch multiple programs simultaneously. You can also check if the game is available on a different Comcast channel or through their streaming platforms.

13. Are Astros games available on-demand on Comcast?

– Some Astros games may be available on-demand through Comcast’s Xfinity On Demand service. Check your Comcast listings or contact customer support for more information.

14. Can I watch Astros games on Comcast if I have a different cable provider?

– No, AT&T SportsNet Southwest is exclusive to Comcast in the Houston area. If you have a different cable provider, check their listings for regional sports channels that may broadcast Astros games.

In conclusion, the Houston Astros games are typically broadcast on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which can be found on Comcast Xfinity in the Houston area. The specific channel number may vary, so it is best to check your local Comcast listings or contact Comcast customer support for accurate information. Remember to subscribe to a cable package that includes AT&T SportsNet Southwest to enjoy watching the Astros play.





