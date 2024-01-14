

What Channel Do Dallas Play On in Columbus, TX?

If you are a Dallas Cowboys fan residing in Columbus, TX, you may be wondering what channel broadcasts the games in your area. To ensure you do not miss any of the action-packed moments of America’s Team, let’s explore the channel options available for Dallas Cowboys games in Columbus, TX. Additionally, we will provide you with five interesting facts about the Dallas Cowboys and answer some common questions about the team.

Channel Options for Dallas Cowboys Games in Columbus, TX:

1. DirecTV: To catch the Dallas Cowboys games, you can tune in to channel 707 on DirecTV. This channel is dedicated to broadcasting NFL Sunday Ticket, ensuring you have access to all out-of-market games.

2. Dish Network: If you have Dish Network, you can watch the Dallas Cowboys on channel 445. Similar to DirecTV, Dish Network also offers NFL Sunday Ticket, allowing you to enjoy all the NFL games, including the Cowboys.

3. Spectrum: Spectrum subscribers in Columbus, TX can tune in to channel 26 or 1303 to watch the Dallas Cowboys games. Spectrum is widely available in the area and offers comprehensive sports coverage.

4. AT&T U-verse: Fans with AT&T U-verse can watch the Dallas Cowboys on channel 653. AT&T U-verse provides an extensive selection of sports channels, ensuring you never miss a game.

5. Streaming Services: For cord-cutters or those without a traditional cable or satellite TV subscription, streaming services like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, or Sling TV offer access to the Dallas Cowboys games. These services often provide local channels, including those airing NFL games.

Five Interesting Facts about the Dallas Cowboys:

1. America’s Team: The Dallas Cowboys have earned the nickname “America’s Team” due to their widespread popularity across the country. This title was coined during the team’s 1978 season when a highlight reel introduced them as such.

2. Rich History: The Cowboys have a rich history, boasting five Super Bowl championships (in 1971, 1977, 1992, 1993, and 1995) and numerous division titles. They have also appeared in the playoffs a remarkable 33 times as of 2021.

3. Iconic Cheerleaders: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are renowned for their beauty, talent, and iconic uniforms. Established in 1960, they have become an integral part of the team’s image and often perform at various events worldwide.

4. Home Stadium: The Cowboys play their home games at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. It is an architectural marvel, featuring the world’s largest column-free interior and a retractable roof.

5. Rivalries: The Cowboys have intense rivalries with teams like the Washington Football Team, Philadelphia Eagles, and New York Giants. These rivalries have produced some of the most memorable moments in NFL history.

Common Questions about the Dallas Cowboys:

1. When was the Dallas Cowboys founded?

– The Dallas Cowboys were founded in 1960.

2. Who is the owner of the Dallas Cowboys?

– The Dallas Cowboys are owned by Jerry Jones.

3. Who is the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys?

– As of 2021, Mike McCarthy serves as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.

4. Who is the all-time leading scorer for the Dallas Cowboys?

– Kicker Rafael Septién holds the record for the most points scored by a Dallas Cowboys player.

5. Who is the all-time leading rusher for the Dallas Cowboys?

– Emmitt Smith, widely regarded as one of the greatest running backs in NFL history, is the all-time leading rusher for the Dallas Cowboys.

6. How many Super Bowls have the Dallas Cowboys won?

– The Dallas Cowboys have won five Super Bowls.

7. Who is the most famous Dallas Cowboys player of all time?

– Emmitt Smith and Troy Aikman are often considered the most famous Dallas Cowboys players of all time.

8. Who is the current starting quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys?

– Dak Prescott is the current starting quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys.

9. What is the capacity of AT&T Stadium?

– AT&T Stadium has a seating capacity of approximately 80,000 for football games.

10. What is the team’s official mascot?

– The Dallas Cowboys’ official mascot is Rowdy.

11. How many Hall of Famers have played for the Dallas Cowboys?

– As of 2021, the Dallas Cowboys have had 19 players inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

12. What is the team’s official fight song?

– The Dallas Cowboys’ official fight song is “Cowboys Stampede March.”

13. Who holds the record for the most passing yards in a season for the Dallas Cowboys?

– Tony Romo holds the record for the most passing yards in a season for the Dallas Cowboys.

14. How many times have the Dallas Cowboys appeared in the Super Bowl?

– The Dallas Cowboys have appeared in the Super Bowl eight times, winning five of them.

Now armed with the knowledge of where to find the Dallas Cowboys games on TV in Columbus, TX, along with some interesting facts and common questions answered, you can fully immerse yourself in the world of America’s Team. Enjoy the games and cheer on the Cowboys!





