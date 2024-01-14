

What Channel Do Kansas City Play On Today: A Guide to Catching the Action

Kansas City is a vibrant sports city with a passionate fan base that loves to cheer on their teams. Whether it’s the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL, Kansas City Royals in MLB, or Sporting Kansas City in MLS, there is always exciting action happening in the city. But with multiple teams and various broadcasting networks, it can sometimes be confusing to know what channel to tune into to catch the games. In this article, we will answer the question, “What channel do Kansas City play on today?” and provide you with five interesting facts about Kansas City sports.

1. The Kansas City Chiefs:

The Kansas City Chiefs are one of the most successful teams in the NFL, known for their explosive offense led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes. To catch their games, you can tune into CBS, Fox, NBC, or ESPN, depending on the scheduling and broadcasting rights.

2. The Kansas City Royals:

The Kansas City Royals are a beloved MLB team, and you can catch their games on Fox Sports Kansas City (FSKC). FSKC is a regional sports network dedicated to covering the Royals, as well as other local sports teams.

3. Sporting Kansas City:

Sporting Kansas City competes in Major League Soccer (MLS) and plays their home games at Children’s Mercy Park. To watch their matches, you can tune into the local sports network, Fox Sports Kansas City (FSKC), or nationally on ESPN or Fox.

4. College Sports:

Kansas City is also home to several college sports teams, including the University of Kansas Jayhawks and the Kansas State Wildcats. You can catch their games on various networks, such as ESPN, Fox, or CBS, depending on the sport and broadcasting rights.

5. NASCAR at Kansas Speedway:

If you’re a racing enthusiast, Kansas City is home to the Kansas Speedway, which hosts NASCAR races. You can catch these exciting events on Fox, FS1, or NBC, depending on the race and broadcasting rights.

Now that we’ve answered the question “What channel do Kansas City play on today?” let’s dive into some interesting facts about Kansas City sports:

1. The Kansas City Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium holds the Guinness World Record for the loudest crowd roar at an outdoor stadium, reaching an impressive 142.2 decibels in 2014.

2. The Kansas City Royals won their first World Series championship in 1985, led by the legendary George Brett.

3. Sporting Kansas City has won the MLS Cup twice, in 2000 and 2013, establishing themselves as a force to be reckoned with in Major League Soccer.

4. The University of Kansas basketball team, known as the Jayhawks, has won five NCAA championships, with their most recent victory coming in 2008.

5. The Kansas City Marathon, held annually, attracts thousands of participants from around the world. It showcases the city’s scenic beauty while promoting a healthy and active lifestyle.

Now, let’s address some common questions about Kansas City sports:

1. When is the next Kansas City Chiefs game?

The schedule for the Kansas City Chiefs can be found on their official website or on the NFL website.

2. How can I buy tickets for a Kansas City Royals game?

You can purchase tickets for Kansas City Royals games either online through their official website or at the stadium box office.

3. Where can I find the Sporting Kansas City game schedule?

The schedule for Sporting Kansas City can be found on their official website or on the MLS website.

4. Can I watch Kansas City Chiefs games online?

Yes, you can stream Kansas City Chiefs games online through various platforms, such as NFL Game Pass, CBS All Access, or NBC Sports.

5. How can I get updates on Kansas City sports news?

You can stay updated on Kansas City sports news by following local sports news outlets, subscribing to team newsletters, or following the teams’ official social media accounts.

6. What is the capacity of Arrowhead Stadium?

Arrowhead Stadium has a seating capacity of approximately 76,000 spectators.

7. How many World Series titles have the Kansas City Royals won?

The Kansas City Royals have won two World Series championships, in 1985 and 2015.

8. Which university has a stronger basketball program, Kansas or Kansas State?

The University of Kansas has a historically stronger basketball program, with a more successful track record in terms of NCAA championships and overall wins.

9. Can I tailgate before a Kansas City Chiefs game?

Yes, tailgating is a popular tradition before Kansas City Chiefs games. However, specific rules and regulations may apply, so it’s best to check the official stadium guidelines.

10. How many MLS Cups has Sporting Kansas City won?

Sporting Kansas City has won the MLS Cup twice, in 2000 and 2013.

11. Are there any other major sports teams in Kansas City?

In addition to the Chiefs, Royals, and Sporting Kansas City, Kansas City is also home to the Kansas City Mavericks, a minor league hockey team, and the Kansas City Comets, an indoor soccer team.

12. When does the NASCAR race take place at Kansas Speedway?

The NASCAR race at Kansas Speedway typically takes place in the spring and fall. The specific dates can be found on the official NASCAR website.

13. Can I visit the College Basketball Experience in Kansas City?

Yes, the College Basketball Experience is a museum and interactive exhibit dedicated to college basketball. It is located in downtown Kansas City and offers a unique experience for basketball fans.

14. How can I become a season ticket holder for any Kansas City sports team?

To become a season ticket holder for any Kansas City sports team, you can visit the team’s official website and explore the available options for season ticket packages.

In conclusion, Kansas City offers a diverse range of sports teams and events for fans to enjoy. By knowing the broadcasting channels and staying updated on game schedules, you’ll never miss out on the thrilling action happening in this sports-loving city. Whether it’s the Chiefs, Royals, Sporting KC, or college sports, Kansas City has something for everyone.





