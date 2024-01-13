

What Channel Do the Bears Play On?

The Chicago Bears, one of the oldest and most iconic football teams in the National Football League (NFL), have a large and dedicated fan base. Fans eagerly anticipate watching their beloved team play, but many are often left wondering, “What channel do the Bears play on?” In this article, we will explore the broadcasting channels for Bears games and provide you with some interesting facts about the team.

Broadcasting Channels for Chicago Bears Games:

The Chicago Bears’ games are primarily broadcasted on three major networks: FOX, CBS, and NBC. These networks have rights to air NFL games, and the specific channel depends on the broadcasting schedule. In addition to these networks, the Bears occasionally have games aired on ESPN’s Monday Night Football or the NFL Network. It is recommended to check your local TV listings or the official Bears website for the most up-to-date information on which channel will be broadcasting the game.

Interesting Facts about the Chicago Bears:

1. Founding Franchise: The Chicago Bears were established in 1920 as a founding member of the American Professional Football Association (APFA), which later became the NFL in 1922. They are one of the oldest teams in the league.

2. Home Field: The Bears’ home field is Soldier Field, located in Chicago, Illinois. It has been their home stadium since 1971 and has a seating capacity of over 61,000.

3. Super Bowl Victories: The Bears have won the NFL championship a total of nine times, including one Super Bowl victory. Their Super Bowl win came in 1985 when they defeated the New England Patriots with a score of 46-10 in Super Bowl XX.

4. Legendary Coach: The Bears had one of the most iconic coaches in NFL history, George Halas. Known as “Papa Bear,” Halas coached the team for 40 seasons, from 1920 to 1967. He led the team to six NFL championships and is considered one of the greatest coaches of all time.

5. The Monsters of the Midway: The Chicago Bears’ defense has a long-standing reputation for being tough and formidable. They earned the nickname “Monsters of the Midway” due to their dominant defense during the 1940s. This nickname has stuck with the team ever since.

Common Questions about the Chicago Bears:

1. When was the last time the Bears won the Super Bowl?

The Bears won their only Super Bowl in 1985 when they defeated the New England Patriots.

2. Who is the Bears’ biggest rival?

The Bears’ biggest rival is the Green Bay Packers. The rivalry between the two teams is one of the oldest and most intense in NFL history.

3. How many Super Bowls have the Bears appeared in?

The Bears have appeared in two Super Bowls, winning one and losing one.

4. Who is the Bears’ all-time leading scorer?

The all-time leading scorer for the Bears is Robbie Gould, who played as the team’s kicker from 2005 to 2015.

5. What is the Bears’ team mascot?

The Bears’ team mascot is named “Staley Da Bear.”

6. Who is the Bears’ current head coach?

As of 2021, the Bears’ head coach is Matt Nagy.

7. How many Hall of Famers have played for the Bears?

The Bears have had a total of 30 players and coaches inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

8. What is the Bears’ team colors?

The team colors for the Bears are navy blue, orange, and white.

9. Who is the Bears’ all-time leading passer?

The all-time leading passer for the Bears is Jay Cutler, who played as the team’s quarterback from 2009 to 2016.

10. How many championships have the Bears won?

The Bears have won a total of nine NFL championships, including one Super Bowl.

11. What is the capacity of Soldier Field?

Soldier Field has a seating capacity of over 61,000 for Bears games.

12. How many retired numbers do the Bears have?

The Bears have retired a total of 14 numbers, including legends such as Walter Payton and Dick Butkus.

13. What is the Bears’ official website?

The Bears’ official website is www.chicagobears.com.

14. When was the last time the Bears made it to the Super Bowl?

The Bears made it to the Super Bowl in the 2006 season but lost to the Indianapolis Colts.

In conclusion, the Chicago Bears’ games are primarily broadcasted on FOX, CBS, and NBC, with occasional appearances on ESPN and the NFL Network. The team has a rich history, with a Super Bowl victory in 1985 and a strong following of fans. The Bears’ defense is legendary, earning them the nickname “Monsters of the Midway.” With a dedicated fan base and a storied franchise, the Bears continue to be a prominent team in the NFL.





