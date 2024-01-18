

What Channel Do the Bears Play on Sunday? Plus 5 Interesting Facts

The Chicago Bears, one of the oldest and most iconic football teams in the National Football League (NFL), have a dedicated fan base that eagerly awaits their games each week. If you’re wondering what channel the Bears play on Sunday, read on to find out, along with some interesting facts about this storied franchise.

What Channel Do the Bears Play on Sunday?

The broadcasting rights for NFL games are typically split between several networks, including CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, and the NFL Network. The specific channel on which the Bears play on Sunday may vary depending on the season, the opponent, and the broadcast schedule. It is best to consult local listings or the official NFL website to find the exact channel for each game.

5 Interesting Facts about the Chicago Bears

1. Founding Franchise: The Chicago Bears were one of the original franchises established when the NFL was formed in 1920. Initially known as the Decatur Staleys, the team moved to Chicago the following year and adopted the Bears name in 1922.

2. Championship Legacy: The Bears have an impressive championship history, having won a total of nine NFL championships. They won their first title in 1921 as the Staleys and secured their most recent championship in 1985, when they dominated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XX.

3. Monsters of the Midway: The Bears’ defense has long been renowned for its toughness and dominance. In the 1940s, they were nicknamed the “Monsters of the Midway” due to their formidable defense, which helped them win four NFL championships during that decade.

4. Home Field Advantage: The Bears play their home games at Soldier Field, located in the heart of Chicago. This historic stadium has been the team’s home since 1971 and has witnessed countless memorable moments in Bears history.

5. Hall of Famers: The Bears have had a rich tradition of producing Hall of Fame players. Legends such as Walter Payton, Dick Butkus, Gale Sayers, and Mike Singletary have donned the Bears’ uniform and left an indelible mark on the franchise’s history.

14 Common Questions about the Chicago Bears

1. When was the last time the Bears won the Super Bowl?

The Bears won their most recent Super Bowl in 1985.

2. Who is the Bears’ all-time leading rusher?

Walter Payton holds the Bears’ record for most rushing yards in a career.

3. How many championships have the Bears won?

The Bears have won a total of nine championships.

4. Who is the Bears’ current head coach?

As of 2021, Matt Nagy is the head coach of the Chicago Bears.

5. Who is the Bears’ biggest rival?

The Green Bay Packers are considered the Bears’ biggest rival.

6. Has a Bears player ever won the NFL MVP award?

Yes, Bears running back Walter Payton won the NFL MVP award in 1977.

7. How many retired jersey numbers do the Bears have?

The Bears have retired 14 jersey numbers in their history.

8. What is the capacity of Soldier Field?

Soldier Field has a seating capacity of approximately 61,500.

9. Who holds the record for most career interceptions for the Bears?

Gary Fencik holds the Bears’ record for most career interceptions with 38.

10. How many Pro Football Hall of Famers have played for the Bears?

The Bears have had 30 players inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

11. What is the Bears’ longest winning streak?

The Bears’ longest winning streak is 18 games, achieved in 1933-34.

12. What is the Bears’ team mascot?

The Bears’ team mascot is named “Staley Da Bear.”

13. Who was the first Bears player to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

George Halas, the founder and longtime coach of the Bears, was the first Bears player to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

14. What is the Bears’ fight song?

The Bears’ fight song is called “Bear Down, Chicago Bears.”

Whether you’re a die-hard Bears fan or simply curious about this historic NFL franchise, knowing the channel on which they play on Sunday can help you catch the excitement of their games. Keep an eye on your local listings or check the official NFL website to ensure you don’t miss a moment of the Bears in action.





