

What Channel Do the Broncos Play On Today? Plus 5 Interesting Facts

As a dedicated Denver Broncos fan, staying up-to-date with the team’s schedule and where to catch their games is crucial. Whether you’re an avid supporter or simply curious about the team’s television coverage, it’s important to know what channel the Broncos play on today. In this article, we will not only answer that question but also provide you with five interesting facts about the Denver Broncos.

What Channel Do the Broncos Play On Today?

The television channel on which the Denver Broncos play can vary depending on the game and the broadcasting rights. However, you can typically find Broncos games on major networks such as CBS, NBC, FOX, or ESPN. To ensure you don’t miss a game, it’s recommended to check your local TV listings or the team’s official website for the most accurate information regarding the channel.

Interesting Facts about the Denver Broncos:

1. Super Bowl Success: The Denver Broncos have won three Super Bowl championships in their history. They emerged victorious in Super Bowls XXXII, XXXIII, and 50. The team’s victories in Super Bowls XXXII and XXXIII were led by legendary quarterback John Elway, while Super Bowl 50 was won under the leadership of Peyton Manning.

2. Mile High Stadium: The Broncos’ home field, Mile High Stadium, originally opened in 1948 and has been the site of many memorable moments in NFL history. In 2001, the stadium was replaced by the newer Empower Field at Mile High, but the original Mile High Stadium still holds a special place in the hearts of Broncos fans.

3. Orange Crush Defense: The Broncos gained the nickname “Orange Crush” during the 1977 season when their dominant defense led the team to the franchise’s first Super Bowl appearance. This iconic defense featured players like Randy Gradishar, Tom Jackson, and Lyle Alzado.

4. Record-Breaking Offense: In the 2013 NFL season, the Denver Broncos set numerous offensive records under quarterback Peyton Manning. They scored a staggering 606 points, the most in a single season in league history, and Manning threw for a record-breaking 55 touchdown passes.

5. Hall of Fame Players: The Denver Broncos have had a rich history of talented players, with several being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Notable Broncos Hall of Famers include John Elway, Shannon Sharpe, Terrell Davis, Floyd Little, and Gary Zimmerman.

Now, let’s address some common questions fans may have about the Denver Broncos:

1. Who is the current head coach of the Denver Broncos?

Answer: As of 2021, Vic Fangio is the head coach of the Denver Broncos.

2. What is the Broncos’ all-time win-loss record?

Answer: As of the end of the 2020 season, the Broncos’ all-time win-loss record is 514-404-10.

3. Who is the all-time leading rusher for the Denver Broncos?

Answer: Terrell Davis holds the record for the most rushing yards in Broncos history, with 7,607 yards.

4. Who is the Broncos’ all-time leading receiver?

Answer: Rod Smith is the Broncos’ all-time leading receiver, with 11,389 receiving yards.

5. How many Super Bowls have the Denver Broncos appeared in?

Answer: The Denver Broncos have appeared in eight Super Bowls.

6. Who is the most famous quarterback in Broncos history?

Answer: John Elway is widely regarded as the most famous quarterback in Broncos history.

7. What is the capacity of Empower Field at Mile High?

Answer: The capacity of Empower Field at Mile High is approximately 76,125.

8. Who is the Broncos’ biggest rival?

Answer: The Kansas City Chiefs are considered the Broncos’ biggest rival.

9. When was the last time the Broncos won a Super Bowl?

Answer: The Broncos won their most recent Super Bowl, Super Bowl 50, on February 7, 2016.

10. How many retired numbers do the Denver Broncos have?

Answer: The Broncos have three retired numbers: John Elway’s #7, Floyd Little’s #44, and Frank Tripucka’s #18.

11. Who is the Broncos’ all-time leader in sacks?

Answer: Simon Fletcher holds the Broncos’ all-time record for sacks, with 97.5.

12. What is the longest winning streak in Broncos history?

Answer: The longest winning streak in Broncos history is 18 games, achieved during the 1997-1998 seasons.

13. Who is the Broncos’ all-time leader in interceptions?

Answer: Steve Foley holds the Broncos’ all-time record for interceptions, with 44.

14. How many Pro Football Hall of Famers have played for the Broncos?

Answer: As of 2021, the Denver Broncos have 13 players and one coach inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

In conclusion, while the specific channel on which the Denver Broncos play can vary, major networks like CBS, NBC, FOX, or ESPN typically broadcast their games. Additionally, the Broncos have a rich history filled with Super Bowl victories, iconic players, and legendary moments. By knowing the answers to these common questions, you’ll be well-equipped to cheer on the Denver Broncos and engage in discussions about the team.





