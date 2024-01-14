

What Channel Do the Cyclone Basketball Play?

The Cyclone Basketball team, representing Iowa State University, is a prominent participant in the NCAA Division I basketball league. Fans of the team eagerly await each game, supporting their favorite players and hoping for a victorious outcome. However, one common question that arises among fans is, “What channel do the Cyclone Basketball play?” In this article, we will explore the various channels where you can catch the thrilling Cyclone Basketball games, along with five interesting facts about the team.

Channels to Watch Cyclone Basketball:

1. ESPN: ESPN is a popular sports network that frequently broadcasts college basketball games, including those featuring the Iowa State Cyclones. Check your local listings for the specific channel number.

2. FOX Sports: Fox Sports also covers college basketball games, making it another potential channel to catch the Cyclone Basketball action.

3. Big 12 Network: The Big 12 Conference has its own network, which often airs Cyclone Basketball games. If you have access to this network, you can enjoy all the excitement of the Cyclones’ games.

4. CBS Sports: CBS Sports is known for covering a wide range of sporting events, including college basketball. Keep an eye on their schedule for Cyclone Basketball games.

5. Cyclones.tv: The official athletic website of Iowa State University, Cyclones.tv, streams various sports events, including basketball games. Subscribing to this service allows you to watch the games online.

Five Interesting Facts about the Cyclone Basketball Team:

1. Hilton Magic: The Cyclones’ home court, Hilton Coliseum, is often referred to as “Hilton Magic” due to the electric atmosphere created by the passionate fans. The team boasts an impressive winning record at home, thanks in part to the overwhelming support they receive.

2. Fred Hoiberg: Before becoming the head coach of the Chicago Bulls in the NBA, Fred Hoiberg played for the Cyclones. He was known as “The Mayor” during his time at Iowa State and is considered one of the most successful players in Cyclone history.

3. Historic Rivalries: The Cyclones have intense rivalries with two other Big 12 teams – the Kansas Jayhawks and the Iowa Hawkeyes. These matchups always attract significant attention and generate fierce competition.

4. NCAA Tournament Success: The Cyclones have made several appearances in the NCAA Tournament, with notable runs in recent years. In 2014 and 2017, they reached the Sweet Sixteen, thrilling fans with their impressive performances.

5. Hall of Famers: Iowa State has produced several players who have gone on to achieve great success in the NBA. Notable alumni include Fred Hoiberg, Jeff Hornacek, Jamaal Tinsley, and Georges Niang.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. When does the Cyclone Basketball season start?

The Cyclone Basketball season usually begins in November and runs through March.

2. How can I buy tickets for Cyclone Basketball games?

Tickets can be purchased on the official Iowa State University athletics website or through authorized ticket vendors.

3. Who is the current head coach of the Cyclone Basketball team?

As of the time of writing, the head coach is T.J. Otzelberger.

4. How many championships have the Cyclones won?

The Cyclones have won two NCAA Championships in men’s basketball, in 1944 and 1945.

5. Who is the Cyclone Basketball team’s biggest rival?

The Kansas Jayhawks are considered the Cyclones’ biggest rival in college basketball.

6. How can I watch old Cyclone Basketball games?

Some of the games can be found on the official Cyclones.tv channel or through online streaming platforms.

7. Has the Cyclone Basketball team produced any NBA players?

Yes, several Cyclone players have gone on to have successful careers in the NBA.

8. How can I stay updated with the latest Cyclone Basketball news?

Following the official Iowa State University athletics website, social media accounts, and local sports news outlets will keep you informed.

9. What is the team’s mascot?

The Cyclone Basketball team’s mascot is known as “Cy the Cardinal.”

10. Do the Cyclone Basketball games have cheerleaders?

Yes, the team has a dedicated cheerleading squad that performs during games.

11. How many players are on the Cyclone Basketball team?

The team typically consists of around 15 players, including both scholarship athletes and walk-ons.

12. Can I attend Cyclone Basketball practices?

No, practices are generally closed to the public.

13. How often do the Cyclone Basketball team play home games?

The number of home games varies each season, but there are usually several throughout the season.

14. Are Cyclone Basketball games televised nationally?

Some games are televised nationally, while others may only be available on regional sports networks or streaming platforms. Check your local listings for specific games.

In conclusion, the Iowa State Cyclone Basketball team can be watched on various channels such as ESPN, FOX Sports, the Big 12 Network, CBS Sports, and Cyclones.tv. With their rich history, passionate fanbase, and notable players, the Cyclones continue to entertain basketball enthusiasts across the nation. So, grab your popcorn, settle in front of your television, and enjoy the thrilling games played by the Cyclone Basketball team.





