

What Channel Do the Iowa Hawkeyes Play on Tonight?

The Iowa Hawkeyes, known for their competitive spirit and proud tradition, are a beloved college football team that attracts a massive following. Whether you are a passionate Hawkeye fan or simply curious about their upcoming game, finding out what channel they play on tonight is crucial for catching all the action. Alongside this information, let’s delve into five interesting facts about the Iowa Hawkeyes and conclude with answers to 14 common questions fans often have.

The broadcasting rights for Iowa Hawkeyes football games are primarily held by ESPN, FOX Sports, and the Big Ten Network (BTN). To discover which channel the Hawkeyes are playing on tonight, you can refer to your local listings or use online sources such as ESPN’s website, FOX Sports’ website, or the BTN’s website for accurate information.

The Iowa Hawkeyes have a long-standing rivalry with the Iowa State Cyclones, known as the Cy-Hawk rivalry. This annual game dates back to 1894 and is considered one of the most intense in college football. Each year, fans eagerly anticipate this face-off between the two in-state rivals.

Hayden Fry, the head coach of the Iowa Hawkeyes from 1979 to 1998, is a legendary figure in the world of college football. Not only did he lead the Hawkeyes to three Big Ten Conference titles, but he also transformed the team’s uniforms, introducing the now-iconic black and gold tigerhawk logo.

Several Iowa Hawkeyes players have made their mark on college football and achieved Heisman Trophy recognition. Nile Kinnick, who won the Heisman Trophy in 1939, is one of the most celebrated players in Hawkeyes history. Additionally, Chuck Long (1985) and Brad Banks (2002) were both Heisman Trophy runners-up.

The University of Iowa, home to the Iowa Hawkeyes, boasts an impressive list of notable alumni. Some of the most recognizable names include actor Ashton Kutcher, novelist Kurt Vonnegut, and former NFL player and coach, Mike Ditka.

Now, let’s address some common questions fans often have regarding the Iowa Hawkeyes:

1. When was the last time the Iowa Hawkeyes won a national championship?

The Iowa Hawkeyes have won one national championship, which occurred in 1958.

2. How many times have the Hawkeyes won the Big Ten Conference?

The Hawkeyes have won the Big Ten Conference title a total of 13 times.

3. Who is the current head coach of the Iowa Hawkeyes?

As of 2021, Kirk Ferentz is the head coach of the Iowa Hawkeyes. He has been leading the team since 1999.

4. How many times have the Hawkeyes played in a bowl game?

The Iowa Hawkeyes have appeared in 34 bowl games throughout their history.

5. What is the capacity of Kinnick Stadium?

Kinnick Stadium, the home of the Iowa Hawkeyes, has a seating capacity of approximately 69,250 spectators.

6. Who is the all-time leading rusher for the Hawkeyes?

Sedrick Shaw holds the record for the most rushing yards in Iowa Hawkeyes history, with 3,409 yards.

7. Which NFL players were former Iowa Hawkeyes?

Several NFL players have come from the Iowa Hawkeyes, including Dallas Clark, Marshal Yanda, and Robert Gallery.

8. What is the longest winning streak in Hawkeyes history?

The Iowa Hawkeyes’ longest winning streak stands at nine games, achieved in 1921 and 2002.

9. How many Hawkeyes players have been inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame?

As of 2021, 21 former Iowa Hawkeyes players have been inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

10. What is the Hawkeyes’ overall win-loss record?

As of the end of the 2020 season, the Iowa Hawkeyes’ overall win-loss record stands at 652-559-39.

11. How many times have the Hawkeyes played in the Rose Bowl?

The Iowa Hawkeyes have played in the Rose Bowl a total of six times, with their last appearance occurring in 2016.

12. What is the Hawkeyes’ biggest rivalry game?

The Iowa Hawkeyes’ biggest rivalry game is against the Iowa State Cyclones, known as the Cy-Hawk rivalry.

13. Has an Iowa Hawkeyes player ever won the Heisman Trophy?

Yes, Nile Kinnick won the Heisman Trophy in 1939, making him the only Hawkeye to achieve this prestigious honor.

14. When is the next game for the Iowa Hawkeyes?

To find out when the next game is scheduled for the Iowa Hawkeyes, refer to their official website or consult local listings for accurate information.

Now armed with the knowledge of what channel the Iowa Hawkeyes play on tonight, as well as five interesting facts and answers to common questions, you're ready to cheer on your favorite college football team. Go Hawkeyes!





