

What Channel Do the Kings Play On: Broadcasting the Game

When it comes to watching your favorite sports team, finding the right channel to catch all the action is essential. For fans of the Los Angeles Kings, it is crucial to know where to tune in to witness their exhilarating ice hockey matches. In this article, we will explore the question, “What channel do the Kings play on?” Additionally, we will delve into five interesting facts about the team and provide answers to some common questions fans may have.

The Los Angeles Kings, a member of the National Hockey League (NHL), have their games broadcasted on the Fox Sports West channel. Fox Sports West is a regional sports network catering to residents of Southern California, Hawaii, and parts of Nevada. This network has been the home of the Kings for many years, allowing fans to enjoy a front-row seat to all the thrilling moments on the ice.

Now, let’s dive into some intriguing facts about the Kings:

1. Rich History: The Kings were established in 1967 as part of the NHL’s expansion. Over the years, the team has won two Stanley Cup championships, in 2012 and 2014, bringing immense pride to their loyal fan base.

2. Famous Rivalries: One of the most intense rivalries in the NHL is between the Kings and the Anaheim Ducks. The “Freeway Face-Off” games between these two Southern California teams always generate excitement and intense competition.

3. Olympic Stars: The Kings have had several players represent their countries in the Winter Olympics. Notable Kings players who have competed in the Olympics include Anže Kopitar (Slovenia), Drew Doughty (Canada), and Jonathan Quick (United States).

4. Retired Jerseys: The Kings have honored some of their most influential players by retiring their jerseys. Names such as Wayne Gretzky (#99) and Luc Robitaille (#20) hang in the rafters of the Staples Center, symbolizing their significant contributions to the team.

5. Outdoor Spectacles: The Kings have participated in outdoor games to celebrate the sport of hockey. In 2014, they faced off against the Anaheim Ducks at Dodger Stadium, marking the first outdoor NHL game ever played in California. The Kings’ ability to adapt to different environments showcases their versatility and love for the game.

Now that we’ve explored some interesting facts about the Kings, let’s address some common questions fans may have:

1. When does the NHL season typically start for the Kings?

The NHL season usually begins in October, with the Kings’ first game taking place around that time.

2. How often do the Kings play on Fox Sports West?

Fox Sports West broadcasts the majority of the Kings’ regular-season games, ensuring fans don’t miss any of the action.

3. Can I stream Kings games online?

Yes, Fox Sports West allows subscribers to stream Kings games online through their website or the Fox Sports app.

4. Do the Kings have a local radio broadcast?

Yes, the Kings’ games are also aired on the radio on AM 790 KABC.

5. How many Stanley Cups have the Kings won?

The Kings have won two Stanley Cups, in 2012 and 2014.

6. Who is the current captain of the Kings?

Anže Kopitar is the current captain of the Los Angeles Kings.

7. How long has the Kings’ partnership with Fox Sports West been in place?

The Kings have been broadcasting their games on Fox Sports West since the 1995-1996 season.

8. How many games are there in an NHL regular season?

In a typical NHL regular season, the Kings play 82 games.

9. Have the Kings ever had a player win the Hart Memorial Trophy?

Yes, Wayne Gretzky won the Hart Memorial Trophy while playing for the Kings in the 1988-1989 season.

10. What is the Kings’ home arena?

The Kings play their home games at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

11. How can I purchase tickets to a Kings game?

Tickets to Kings games can be purchased through the team’s official website or various ticketing platforms.

12. Who is the Kings’ all-time leading scorer?

Marcel Dionne holds the record for the most points scored in a Kings uniform.

13. Do the Kings have any notable prospects in their system?

Yes, the Kings have a promising group of prospects, including Quinton Byfield and Alex Turcotte.

14. Where can I find the Kings’ game schedule?

The Kings’ official website and the NHL’s website provide up-to-date game schedules for the team.

With the knowledge of what channel the Kings play on, some intriguing facts about the team, and answers to common questions, fans can now enjoy every exhilarating moment of Los Angeles Kings hockey. Grab your jersey, tune in to Fox Sports West, and cheer on the Kings as they battle their way to victory on the ice.





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.