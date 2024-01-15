What Channel Do the Lighting Play on Century Link



What Channel Do the Lightning Play on Century Link? Plus, 5 Interesting Facts

The Tampa Bay Lightning is a professional ice hockey team based in Tampa, Florida, and they play their home games at the Amalie Arena. Their games are broadcasted on various channels, including Century Link. In this article, we will explore what channel the Lightning play on Century Link, along with some interesting facts about the team.

The Tampa Bay Lightning games are broadcasted on Fox Sports Sun, which is available on Century Link. Fox Sports Sun is a regional sports network that covers the Tampa Bay area, providing extensive coverage of the Lightning’s games. So, if you are a Century Link subscriber, you can catch all the exciting Lightning action on Fox Sports Sun.

5 Interesting Facts about the Tampa Bay Lightning:

1. Stanley Cup Champions: The Lightning has won the coveted Stanley Cup championship twice in their history. They first won in 2004 and then again in 2020. The team’s victory in 2020 was particularly remarkable as they played the playoffs in a bubble due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

2. Record-Breaking Season: The 2018-19 season was a historic one for the Lightning. They tied the NHL record for most wins in a regular season with 62 victories, surpassing the previous record set by the Detroit Red Wings in 1995-96.

3. Steven Stamkos: Steven Stamkos is the captain of the Lightning and one of the team’s most influential players. He has consistently been one of the top goal scorers in the NHL and has won numerous awards throughout his career.

4. The “Triplets” Line: During the 2014-15 season, the Lightning had a highly productive line known as the “Triplets.” Composed of Ondrej Palat, Tyler Johnson, and Nikita Kucherov, the line was a force to be reckoned with, combining skill, speed, and scoring ability.

5. Community Involvement: The Lightning organization is heavily involved in the Tampa Bay community. They support various charitable initiatives, including providing funds for youth hockey programs, organizing events for military veterans, and promoting educational opportunities for local students.

14 Common Questions about the Tampa Bay Lightning:

1. How many Stanley Cups have the Lightning won?

– The Lightning has won the Stanley Cup twice, in 2004 and 2020.

2. Who is the captain of the Lightning?

– The current captain of the Lightning is Steven Stamkos.

3. What channel broadcasts Lightning games on Century Link?

– Lightning games are broadcasted on Fox Sports Sun, available on Century Link.

4. Who holds the record for most wins in a regular season?

– The Lightning tied the NHL record for most wins in a regular season with 62 victories in the 2018-19 season.

5. Who are the “Triplets” for the Lightning?

– The “Triplets” line consisted of Ondrej Palat, Tyler Johnson, and Nikita Kucherov.

6. How can I get tickets to Lightning games?

– Tickets to Lightning games can be purchased through the team’s official website or authorized ticket vendors.

7. Who is the head coach of the Lightning?

– The current head coach of the Lightning is Jon Cooper.

8. What is the capacity of the Amalie Arena?

– The Amalie Arena has a seating capacity of approximately 19,092 for hockey games.

9. What is the Lightning’s mascot?

– The Lightning’s mascot is ThunderBug, a green and blue bug-like character.

10. How many players from the Lightning have been inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame?

– As of now, five players from the Lightning have been inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

11. Who holds the record for most goals in Lightning history?

– Steven Stamkos holds the record for most goals in Lightning history.

12. What is the Lightning’s biggest rivalry?

– The Lightning’s biggest rivalry is with the Florida Panthers, a fellow Florida-based NHL team.

13. Where do the Lightning hold their training camp?

– The Lightning hold their training camp at the Ice Sports Forum in Brandon, Florida.

14. How can I stay updated with Lightning news and updates?

– You can stay updated with Lightning news and updates by following the team’s official website and social media accounts, as well as subscribing to newsletters or joining fan forums.

In conclusion, the Tampa Bay Lightning’s games can be watched on Century Link’s Fox Sports Sun channel. The Lightning has a rich history, including two Stanley Cup wins, record-breaking seasons, and notable players. With their community involvement and exciting gameplay, the Lightning remains a beloved team in Tampa Bay and beyond.





