

What Channel Do the Rockets Play On Xfinity?

If you’re an avid Houston Rockets fan who enjoys catching their games on Xfinity, you might be wondering what channel you should tune into to watch your favorite team in action. Xfinity offers a range of sports channels, and finding the right one to watch the Rockets can sometimes be a challenge. In this article, we will explore the channel options for Rockets games on Xfinity and share some interesting facts about the team.

The Houston Rockets’ games are primarily broadcast on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available on Xfinity. This regional sports network covers the Houston area and is the go-to channel for all Rockets games. However, it’s important to note that the channel number may vary depending on your location and Xfinity package. To find the specific channel for AT&T SportsNet Southwest in your area, you can visit the Xfinity website or contact their customer service.

Now, let’s dive into five interesting facts about the Houston Rockets:

1. Championship Legacy: The Rockets have an impressive history, winning two NBA championships in 1994 and 1995. Led by legendary players like Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler, these victories solidified their place in NBA history.

2. Iconic Players: Speaking of Hakeem Olajuwon, he is considered one of the greatest centers to ever play the game. His signature “Dream Shake” move and remarkable defensive skills made him a force to be reckoned with.

3. Three-Point Pioneers: The Rockets are known for their love of the three-pointer. In fact, they revolutionized the game by adopting a heavily three-point focused strategy, popularly known as “Moreyball,” named after former general manager Daryl Morey.

4. James Harden Era: From 2012 to 2020, James Harden dominated the Rockets’ offense. Known for his extraordinary scoring ability and step-back three-pointers, Harden became the face of the franchise during this period.

5. “Clutch City”: The Rockets earned the nickname “Clutch City” during their championship-winning seasons. It originated from their ability to perform exceptionally well in high-pressure situations, particularly during the playoffs.

Now, let’s address some common questions about watching Rockets games on Xfinity:

1. What channel do the Rockets play on Xfinity?

The Rockets’ games are primarily broadcast on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, but channel numbers may vary based on your location and package.

2. How can I find the specific channel number for AT&T SportsNet Southwest on Xfinity?

You can visit the Xfinity website or contact their customer service to find the channel number for AT&T SportsNet Southwest in your area.

3. Is AT&T SportsNet Southwest included in all Xfinity packages?

AT&T SportsNet Southwest may be included in some Xfinity packages, but availability can vary. It’s best to check with Xfinity to determine if the channel is part of your package.

4. Can I watch Rockets games on Xfinity online?

Yes, Xfinity offers streaming options through their Xfinity Stream app or website. You can watch Rockets games live or on-demand using these platforms.

5. Are Rockets games available in HD on Xfinity?

Yes, Xfinity provides high-definition broadcasts of Rockets games on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, ensuring a superior viewing experience.

6. Can I record Rockets games on Xfinity?

Xfinity offers a DVR service that allows you to record Rockets games and watch them at your convenience.

7. Are Rockets games available in Spanish on Xfinity?

Yes, some Rockets games may be broadcast in Spanish on Xfinity. You can find these games on channels like ESPN Deportes or Telemundo.

8. Can I watch Rockets games on Xfinity outside of Houston?

AT&T SportsNet Southwest is primarily available in the Houston area, but some Xfinity packages may offer out-of-market sports channels that could feature Rockets games.

9. Are there any additional fees to watch Rockets games on Xfinity?

Depending on your Xfinity package, there may be additional fees associated with accessing regional sports networks like AT&T SportsNet Southwest. It’s recommended to check with Xfinity to understand any potential charges.

10. Can I watch Rockets games on Xfinity with a basic cable subscription?

It’s best to check with Xfinity to determine if AT&T SportsNet Southwest is included in your basic cable subscription. Some packages may require additional sports tiers.

11. Are Rockets playoff games also broadcast on AT&T SportsNet Southwest?

Yes, AT&T SportsNet Southwest broadcasts Rockets playoff games, allowing fans to follow their team’s journey in the postseason.

12. Can I watch Rockets games on Xfinity on multiple devices simultaneously?

Xfinity’s streaming options, such as the Xfinity Stream app, allow you to watch Rockets games on multiple devices simultaneously, depending on your subscription.

13. Is there a way to watch Rockets games on Xfinity without a cable subscription?

Xfinity offers streaming-only packages that allow you to access their sports channels, including AT&T SportsNet Southwest, without a traditional cable subscription.

14. Can I watch Rockets games on Xfinity with a streaming device like Roku or Apple TV?

Yes, Xfinity provides apps for various streaming devices, including Roku and Apple TV, allowing you to watch Rockets games on these platforms.

In conclusion, AT&T SportsNet Southwest is the primary channel for watching Houston Rockets games on Xfinity, although the specific channel number may vary. It's always recommended to check with Xfinity or visit their website for the most up-to-date information. With a rich history, iconic players, and a reputation for "Clutch City" performances, the Rockets continue to captivate fans with their electrifying basketball. So sit back, tune in to the right channel, and enjoy cheering for your favorite team!





