

What Channel Do the Saints Play On Directv?

For avid NFL fans and especially supporters of the New Orleans Saints, it is crucial to know which channel broadcasts their games on Directv. Being able to catch every throw, run, and touchdown is essential to stay updated with the team’s progress throughout the season. In this article, we will provide you with the answer to this question and also delve into five interesting facts about the New Orleans Saints.

The New Orleans Saints games can be found on various channels on Directv, depending on the specific game and broadcast network. The primary channel for most Saints games is Fox (channel 504 on Directv). Fox is known for broadcasting the majority of NFC games and holds the rights to air games featuring the New Orleans Saints when they are playing against an NFC opponent.

However, when the Saints are playing against an AFC opponent, the game will be shown on CBS (channel 502 on Directv). CBS has the rights to broadcast AFC games, so whenever the Saints face teams from the opposing conference, you’ll find their games on this channel.

It’s worth mentioning that occasionally, some Saints games may also be aired on NBC (channel 4 on Directv) or ESPN (channel 206 on Directv). These channels are more commonly associated with primetime games or special events, such as the Sunday Night Football or Monday Night Football matchups. Therefore, it is essential to consult the Directv program guide or check the local listings to confirm the channel for each specific game.

Now, let’s dive into five interesting facts about the New Orleans Saints:

1. The Saints’ Iconic Superdome: The Mercedes-Benz Superdome, home to the Saints, is not only an iconic sports venue but also holds the record for the loudest indoor crowd roar ever recorded. This record was set during a 2013 game against the Atlanta Falcons when the crowd noise reached an astonishing 128.2 decibels.

2. The Team’s Colorful Origin: The New Orleans Saints were founded in 1967, and their name was inspired by the famous jazz song “When the Saints Go Marching In.” The team’s colors, black and gold, were chosen to represent the city’s French heritage and Mardi Gras celebrations.

3. Brees and His Records: Drew Brees, the legendary quarterback who spent the majority of his career with the Saints, holds numerous NFL records. Notably, he has the most career passing yards, most career completions, and the most career completions in a single season.

4. The Super Bowl Victory: The New Orleans Saints won their first and only Super Bowl championship in 2010, defeating the Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl XLIV. This victory brought joy and pride to the city of New Orleans, which was still recovering from the devastation caused by Hurricane Katrina.

5. The Who Dat Nation: Saints fans are known as the “Who Dat Nation,” a term that originated from a popular cheer used by fans during games. The phrase has become an integral part of the team’s identity and is often chanted by supporters to show their unwavering loyalty.

Now, let’s address some common questions regarding the New Orleans Saints:

1. When was the New Orleans Saints founded?

The New Orleans Saints were founded in 1967.

2. Who is the head coach of the Saints?

As of 2021, Sean Payton is the head coach of the New Orleans Saints.

3. Who is the current quarterback for the Saints?

As of 2021, the starting quarterback for the Saints is Jameis Winston.

4. How many Super Bowl championships have the Saints won?

The Saints have won one Super Bowl championship, in 2010.

5. Who holds the record for the most career passing yards for the Saints?

Drew Brees holds the record for the most career passing yards for the Saints.

6. What is the capacity of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome?

The capacity of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome is approximately 73,200 for NFL games.

7. What is the Saints’ biggest rivalry?

The Saints’ biggest rivalry is with the Atlanta Falcons, known as the “Dirty Birds” rivalry.

8. Who is the all-time leading rusher for the Saints?

Deuce McAllister is the all-time leading rusher for the New Orleans Saints.

9. What is the Saints’ official team mascot?

The Saints’ official team mascot is “Gumbo,” a costumed Saint Bernard.

10. How many Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees have played for the Saints?

As of 2021, there are three Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees who played for the Saints: Rickey Jackson, Willie Roaf, and Morten Andersen.

11. What is the team’s training facility called?

The team’s training facility is called the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

12. Who is the Saints’ biggest rival in their division?

The Atlanta Falcons are considered the Saints’ biggest rival within the NFC South division.

13. How many times have the Saints made it to the playoffs?

As of 2021, the Saints have made it to the playoffs 13 times.

14. What was the Saints’ record in their Super Bowl-winning season?

The Saints had a regular-season record of 13-3 in their Super Bowl-winning season.

By knowing the channel on Directv where you can catch the New Orleans Saints games and discovering fascinating facts about the team, you can enhance your NFL experience and engage with fellow fans of the “Who Dat Nation.” So, grab your favorite jersey, settle into your couch, and cheer on the Saints as they march towards victory.





