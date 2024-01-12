

What Channel Do the Seahawks Play Today: Schedule, Interesting Facts, and Common Questions Answered

The Seattle Seahawks, one of the most beloved teams in the National Football League (NFL), have a massive fan base that eagerly tunes in to watch their games. However, with the ever-changing landscape of television networks and streaming services, it can sometimes be a challenge to find out what channel the Seahawks are playing on today. In this article, we will explore the various channels where you can catch the Seahawks’ games, along with some interesting facts about the team. Additionally, we will address common questions fans often have regarding the Seahawks.

What Channel Do the Seahawks Play Today?

To determine the channel on which the Seahawks are playing today, it is essential to check the local listings or consult the NFL’s official website. The Seahawks’ games are typically broadcast on major networks such as CBS, FOX, NBC, and ESPN. Regional sports networks like Q13 Fox, ROOT Sports Northwest, or CBS Seattle may also carry the Seahawks’ games. Furthermore, streaming services like NFL Game Pass, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu Live TV also provide options for fans to watch the games.

5 Interesting Facts about the Seattle Seahawks:

1. “The 12th Man”: Seahawks fans are known as the “12th Man” due to their passionate support, which creates an intimidating stadium atmosphere. The team retired the number 12 jersey to honor their fans’ unwavering dedication.

2. Super Bowl Victories: The Seahawks have been to three Super Bowls, winning their first championship in Super Bowl XLVIII against the Denver Broncos with a resounding 43-8 victory.

3. Beast Mode: Running back Marshawn Lynch became famous for his powerful running style and was affectionately referred to as “Beast Mode” by fans and teammates.

4. Legion of Boom: From 2011 to 2017, the Seahawks had a dominant defense led by the “Legion of Boom,” a secondary featuring Richard Sherman, Earl Thomas, Kam Chancellor, and Byron Maxwell.

5. The 12th Man Record: On December 2, 2013, the Seahawks’ fan-induced crowd noise reached an astonishing 137.6 decibels during a Monday Night Football game, setting the Guinness World Record for the loudest crowd roar in a sports stadium.

Common Questions about the Seattle Seahawks:

1. When was the Seattle Seahawks established?

– The Seahawks were established on June 4, 1974.

2. Which stadium do the Seahawks call home?

– The Seahawks play their home games at Lumen Field (formerly known as CenturyLink Field).

3. Who is the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks?

– As of 2021, Pete Carroll serves as the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks.

4. What are the team colors of the Seahawks?

– The team’s official colors are College Navy, Action Green, and Wolf Grey.

5. Who is the Seahawks’ all-time leading passer?

– Matt Hasselbeck holds the record for the most passing yards in Seahawks history.

6. Who is the Seahawks’ all-time leading rusher?

– Shaun Alexander is the franchise’s all-time leading rusher.

7. Has the team ever won a Super Bowl?

– Yes, the Seahawks have won one Super Bowl championship.

8. Who is the Seahawks’ biggest rival?

– The team’s biggest rival is the San Francisco 49ers.

9. How many times have the Seahawks been to the playoffs?

– As of 2021, the Seahawks have made 18 playoff appearances.

10. Who is the most famous Seahawk of all time?

– Russell Wilson, the team’s star quarterback, is widely considered the most famous Seahawk of all time.

11. Do the Seahawks have a mascot?

– Yes, the Seahawks’ mascot is named Blitz.

12. Who is the Seahawks’ all-time leading receiver?

– Steve Largent holds the record for the most receiving yards in Seahawks history.

13. What is the capacity of Lumen Field?

– The stadium has a seating capacity of approximately 68,740 for Seahawks games.

14. How many retired jerseys do the Seahawks have?

– As of now, the Seahawks have retired four jerseys: the number 12 (in honor of the fans), number 80 (Steve Largent), number 71 (Walter Jones), and number 96 (Cortez Kennedy).

In conclusion, finding out what channel the Seattle Seahawks are playing on today may require checking local listings, the NFL’s official website, or various streaming services. The Seahawks have an illustrious history, with notable Super Bowl victories, a passionate fan base known as the 12th Man, and legendary players like Marshawn Lynch and the Legion of Boom. By addressing common questions, we hope this article has provided valuable information for Seahawks fans and football enthusiasts alike.





