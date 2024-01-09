

What Channel Do the SU Women Play On Today: A Guide for Basketball Enthusiasts

Syracuse University’s women’s basketball team has been a powerhouse in the NCAA for many years. With its rich history and dedicated fan base, it’s no wonder that fans are always eager to catch their games. However, with the ever-expanding world of sports broadcasting, it can sometimes be challenging to find where to watch your favorite team. In this article, we will explore the channel on which Syracuse University Women’s Basketball games are aired and delve into five interesting facts about the team.

1. Channel for SU Women’s Basketball Games

If you’re looking to catch the Syracuse University Women’s Basketball team in action, you’ll want to tune in to the ACC Network Extra. This channel is accessible through various cable and satellite providers, as well as online streaming platforms. It offers extensive coverage of Syracuse’s games, ensuring that fans can follow the team’s journey throughout the season.

2. Interesting Fact: Historic Success

Syracuse University Women’s Basketball team has a long-standing tradition of success. The team has made numerous appearances in the NCAA Tournament, with their best performance being a trip to the national championship game in 2016. This achievement was the first time in the program’s history that they reached the Final Four, solidifying their place among the elite in women’s college basketball.

3. Interesting Fact: Orange Pride

The Syracuse University Women’s Basketball team is known as the Orange. The team’s nickname pays homage to the school’s official color, which also inspired the name of their home arena, the Carrier Dome. The team’s vibrant orange uniforms create a unique and visually striking presence on the court.

4. Interesting Fact: Coaching Legacy

The Orange’s success can be attributed, in part, to their exceptional coaching staff. Head coach Quentin Hillsman has been at the helm of the program since 2006. Under his leadership, the team has experienced tremendous growth and achieved consistent success. Hillsman’s commitment to excellence has garnered him several accolades, including being named the Big East Conference Coach of the Year in 2008 and the Atlantic Coast Conference Coach of the Year in 2013.

5. Interesting Fact: Record-Breaking Performances

Over the years, the Syracuse University Women’s Basketball team has witnessed many incredible individual performances. One such standout moment occurred in 2014 when Brittney Sykes set a program record by scoring 29 points in a single game. Sykes’ impressive feat showcased the talent and determination that defines the Orange’s players.

Now, let’s address some common questions fans may have about the Syracuse University Women’s Basketball team:

1. When does the SU Women’s Basketball season start?

The season typically begins in November and runs through March.

2. How can I access the ACC Network Extra?

You can access the ACC Network Extra through your cable or satellite provider or by using various online streaming platforms.

3. Is there a cost to stream games on the ACC Network Extra?

Streaming games on the ACC Network Extra may require a subscription or authentication through your cable/satellite provider.

4. Can I attend SU Women’s Basketball games in person?

Yes, home games are open to the public. However, it’s always a good idea to check the official Syracuse University Athletics website for any updates regarding attendance policies.

5. How can I purchase tickets for SU Women’s Basketball games?

Tickets can be purchased through the official Syracuse University Athletics website, or at the Carrier Dome ticket office on game days.

6. Where can I find the SU Women’s Basketball schedule?

The team’s schedule is available on the official Syracuse University Athletics website or through various sports news outlets.

7. How can I stay updated on SU Women’s Basketball news?

Following the official Syracuse University Athletics website, as well as the team’s social media accounts, will provide you with the latest news and updates.

8. Are SU Women’s Basketball games broadcast on national networks?

While some games may be aired on national networks, the majority are broadcast on regional sports networks or the ACC Network Extra.

9. Can I watch SU Women’s Basketball games outside the United States?

Streaming options may vary outside the United States, but international fans can explore online platforms that offer NCAA basketball coverage.

10. Do SU Women’s Basketball games have commentary?

Yes, games typically have commentary provided by experienced sports announcers.

11. Can I re-watch SU Women’s Basketball games?

Many games are available for on-demand viewing through the ACC Network Extra or other streaming platforms.

12. Does the SU Women’s Basketball team have any notable rivalries?

The team’s most notable rivalry is with the University of Connecticut, which has led to intense and highly anticipated matchups.

13. What is the team’s overall win-loss record?

The Syracuse University Women’s Basketball team has a strong overall win-loss record, consistently posting winning seasons.

14. Are there any SU Women’s Basketball players who have gone on to play in the WNBA?

Yes, several former Syracuse University Women’s Basketball players have continued their basketball careers professionally in the WNBA.

As a fan of the Syracuse University Women’s Basketball team, knowing where to watch their games is crucial. With the ACC Network Extra as the primary channel for their broadcasts, you can ensure you won’t miss any of the team’s thrilling moments on the court.





