

What Channel Do the Texans Play Tonight and 5 Interesting Facts

The Houston Texans, a professional American football team based in Houston, Texas, captivate fans with their thrilling performances on the field. Texans fans eagerly anticipate game days, where they can cheer on their beloved team. If you’re wondering what channel the Texans play tonight, we’ve got you covered. Additionally, we’ll explore five interesting facts about the Houston Texans that will pique your curiosity.

What Channel Do the Texans Play Tonight?

To find out what channel the Texans are playing on tonight, you can consult your local television listings or check the official NFL website for the most up-to-date information. The channel broadcasting the game may vary depending on your location and cable/satellite provider. Additionally, streaming platforms like NFL Game Pass, ESPN+, or CBS All Access may offer live streaming options for those without access to traditional television channels.

Now, let’s dive into five intriguing facts about the Houston Texans:

1. Expansion Team:

The Houston Texans were established as an expansion team in 2002, making them one of the youngest franchises in the NFL. Prior to their inception, Houston was without an NFL team for six years following the relocation of the Houston Oilers to Tennessee.

2. Reliant Stadium:

The Texans initially played their home games at the Astrodome but moved to the state-of-the-art NRG Stadium (formerly Reliant Stadium) in 2002. NRG Stadium has a seating capacity of over 71,000 and features a retractable roof, making it suitable for both indoor and outdoor events.

3. Battle Red Day:

One of the unique traditions of the Houston Texans is their annual “Battle Red Day.” During this game, the team dons their alternate red jerseys to honor active-duty military and veterans. This tradition began in 2003 and has become a beloved event among fans.

4. J.J. Watt:

One of the most recognizable faces in the NFL, J.J. Watt, played for the Houston Texans from 2011 to 2020. Watt is known for his exceptional defensive skills and philanthropic efforts. He was named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year three times and remains a fan favorite, even after his departure from the team.

5. Division Rivals:

The Houston Texans are part of the American Football Conference (AFC) South division. They regularly face off against division rivals, including the Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, and Jacksonville Jaguars. These divisional matchups often add an extra level of intensity to the games.

Now, let’s address some common questions fans may have about the Houston Texans:

1. Who is the head coach of the Houston Texans?

Answer: As of 2021, the head coach of the Houston Texans is David Culley.

2. When was the last time the Houston Texans won their division?

Answer: The Houston Texans last won their division in 2018.

3. Who is the starting quarterback for the Houston Texans?

Answer: As of now, the starting quarterback for the Houston Texans is Tyrod Taylor.

4. Have the Houston Texans ever won a Super Bowl?

Answer: No, the Houston Texans have not won a Super Bowl since their establishment in 2002.

5. Who is the all-time leading rusher for the Houston Texans?

Answer: Arian Foster holds the title of the all-time leading rusher for the Houston Texans.

6. How many times have the Houston Texans made it to the playoffs?

Answer: The Houston Texans have made it to the playoffs seven times since their establishment.

7. What is the Texans’ team colors?

Answer: The Houston Texans’ team colors are Deep Steel Blue, Battle Red, and Liberty White.

8. Who is the owner of the Houston Texans?

Answer: The Houston Texans are owned by Janice McNair, widow of the team’s founder, Bob McNair.

9. How many players from the Houston Texans have been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

Answer: As of now, no player from the Houston Texans has been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

10. Who holds the record for the most touchdowns in a single season for the Houston Texans?

Answer: Arian Foster holds the record for the most touchdowns in a single season for the Houston Texans, with 18 touchdowns in 2010.

11. What is the Texans’ biggest rivalry?

Answer: The Texans’ biggest rivalry is with the Indianapolis Colts, stemming from their divisional matchups.

12. Who is the current general manager of the Houston Texans?

Answer: As of 2021, the general manager of the Houston Texans is Nick Caserio.

13. How many retired numbers do the Houston Texans have?

Answer: The Houston Texans do not have any retired numbers as of now.

14. What is the Texans’ win-loss record against their division rivals?

Answer: The Houston Texans’ win-loss record against their division rivals varies but reflects the competitive nature of their divisional matchups.

With these interesting facts and frequently asked questions answered, you can now enjoy watching the Houston Texans play tonight and impress your friends with your knowledge of the team. Go Texans!





