

What Channel Do the Vikings Play on Sunday in London?

The Minnesota Vikings, a professional American football team, are well-known for their passionate fan base and exciting gameplay. For fans residing in London, catching their favorite team’s games can be a thrilling experience. If you’re wondering what channel the Vikings play on Sunday in London, read on to find out!

The broadcasting rights for NFL games in the United Kingdom are primarily held by Sky Sports. If you have a subscription to this channel, you can watch the Vikings play on Sunday. Sky Sports broadcasts a wide range of NFL games, including those featuring the Minnesota Vikings, ensuring that fans in London can enjoy the action from across the pond.

In addition to Sky Sports, the NFL has also partnered with BBC to broadcast some games. However, these games are usually limited to the playoffs and the Super Bowl. Therefore, for regular-season games, it’s best to tune in to Sky Sports to catch the Vikings in action.

Now that we’ve covered the channel to watch the Vikings, let’s delve into some interesting facts about the team:

1. Origins: The Minnesota Vikings were established in 1960 and are one of the oldest teams in the NFL. They were initially based in Minneapolis before moving to their current home, U.S. Bank Stadium, in 2016.

2. Purple and Gold: The Vikings’ team colors are purple, gold, and white. These colors were chosen to represent the team’s Norse heritage and the rich history of Minnesota.

3. Norse Inspirations: The Vikings’ name was inspired by the fierce seafaring warriors of Norse mythology. The team’s logo features a Viking with a horned helmet, although historically, Vikings did not wear such headgear.

4. Super Bowl Appearances: The Vikings have made it to the Super Bowl four times but have unfortunately never won the championship. Their most recent appearance was in 1977.

5. Notable Players: Over the years, the Vikings have been home to many legendary players. Hall of Famers such as Fran Tarkenton, Randy Moss, and Cris Carter have donned the purple and gold, leaving an indelible mark on the team’s history.

Now, let’s tackle some common questions about the Vikings:

Q1. When was the last time the Vikings won a Super Bowl?

A1. The Vikings have never won a Super Bowl. Their four appearances in the championship game have all ended in defeat.

Q2. Who is the Vikings’ current head coach?

A2. As of 2021, Mike Zimmer is the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings. He has been with the team since 2014.

Q3. Who is the Vikings’ starting quarterback?

A3. Kirk Cousins is currently the starting quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings.

Q4. How many NFL championships have the Vikings won?

A4. The Vikings have won one NFL championship in 1969 before the Super Bowl era.

Q5. Who holds the record for the most career touchdowns for the Vikings?

A5. Randy Moss holds the record for the most career touchdowns for the Vikings with 92.

Q6. What is the capacity of U.S. Bank Stadium?

A6. U.S. Bank Stadium, the home of the Vikings, has a seating capacity of approximately 66,860 for most NFL games.

Q7. Who is the Vikings’ all-time leading rusher?

A7. Adrian Peterson is the Vikings’ all-time leading rusher, amassing 11,747 yards during his tenure with the team.

Q8. What is the Vikings’ biggest rivalry?

A8. The Vikings’ biggest rivalry is with the Green Bay Packers, with the two teams competing in the NFC North division.

Q9. How many times have the Vikings made it to the playoffs?

A9. As of the 2020 season, the Vikings have made it to the playoffs 30 times.

Q10. Who is the Vikings’ all-time leading passer?

A10. Fran Tarkenton holds the record for the most passing yards in Vikings history, with 33,098 yards.

Q11. How many retired numbers do the Vikings have?

A11. The Vikings have retired the numbers of eight players, including Fran Tarkenton, Alan Page, and Randy Moss.

Q12. Who is the Vikings’ all-time leading receiver?

A12. Cris Carter holds the record for the most receiving yards in Vikings history, with 12,383 yards.

Q13. What is the Vikings’ win-loss record?

A13. As of the end of the 2020 season, the Vikings’ all-time win-loss record is 527-482-11.

Q14. How many Pro Football Hall of Famers have played for the Vikings?

A14. The Vikings have had 12 players inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

With this information, you can now catch the Vikings’ games on Sky Sports and impress your friends with your knowledge of the team’s history and notable players. Enjoy the thrilling action of American football, London-style!





