What Channel Do the Vikings Play on Thursday? Plus 5 Interesting Facts

The Minnesota Vikings are a professional American football team based in Minneapolis. They are known for their rich history and passionate fan base. If you’re a Vikings fan and wondering what channel they play on Thursday, we’ve got you covered! Additionally, we’ll delve into some interesting facts about the team that might pique your interest.

The NFL has a broadcasting partnership with various networks, including FOX, CBS, NBC, ESPN, and the NFL Network. The channel on which the Vikings play on Thursday will depend on the broadcasting schedule for that particular week. So, it’s essential to check your local listings or follow the team’s official website for the most up-to-date information.

Now, let’s explore some fascinating facts about the Minnesota Vikings:

1. Vikings’ Rich Playoff History: The Vikings have made it to the playoffs 30 times, which is tied for the most in NFL history. However, they are still searching for their first Super Bowl title, coming close four times but falling short each time.

2. Iconic Players: The team has had numerous legendary players throughout its history, such as Fran Tarkenton, Randy Moss, Adrian Peterson, and Cris Carter. These players have left an indelible mark on the franchise and are often revered by fans.

3. Home Field Advantage: The Vikings play their home games at U.S. Bank Stadium, a state-of-the-art facility that opened in 2016. The stadium has a unique feature, a transparent roof, allowing natural light to illuminate the field while still providing shelter from the elements.

4. Norseman Logo: The Vikings’ helmet logo features the Norseman, a Viking warrior with a horned helmet. Interestingly, while the popular image of Vikings often depicts them wearing horned helmets, historical evidence suggests that Vikings did not actually wear them in battle.

5. Skol Chant: One of the most iconic chants in the NFL is the Vikings’ Skol chant. It originated in Iceland and was adopted by the team in the early 1990s. The chant, accompanied by a rhythmic clap, is performed by fans to motivate and support the team during games.

Now, let’s address some common questions fans might have about the Vikings:

1. When was the Minnesota Vikings established?

The Vikings were established in 1961 and joined the NFL as an expansion team.

2. Have the Vikings won a Super Bowl?

No, the Vikings have not won a Super Bowl to date. They have appeared in four Super Bowls but have come up short each time.

3. Who is the Vikings’ all-time leading passer?

Fran Tarkenton holds the record for the most passing yards in Vikings history, with 33,098 yards.

4. What is the Vikings’ team colors?

The Vikings’ team colors are purple, gold, and white.

5. What is the Vikings’ biggest rivalry?

The Vikings’ biggest rivalry is with the Green Bay Packers, known as the “Border Battle.”

6. Who is the Vikings’ all-time leading rusher?

Adrian Peterson is the Vikings’ all-time leading rusher, with 11,747 yards.

7. Who is the Vikings’ current head coach?

Mike Zimmer is the current head coach of the Minnesota Vikings.

8. How many times have the Vikings won their division?

The Vikings have won their division 20 times.

9. What is the capacity of U.S. Bank Stadium?

U.S. Bank Stadium has a seating capacity of approximately 66,655 for most events, expandable to 73,000 for special events.

10. Who is the Vikings’ all-time leading receiver?

Cris Carter holds the record for the most receiving yards in Vikings history, with 12,383 yards.

11. Who holds the record for most touchdown passes in a season for the Vikings?

Daunte Culpepper holds the Vikings’ single-season record for touchdown passes with 39.

12. How many retired numbers do the Vikings have?

The Vikings have seven retired numbers: #10 (Fran Tarkenton), #53 (Mick Tingelhoff), #70 (Jim Marshall), #77 (Korey Stringer), #80 (Cris Carter), #88 (Alan Page), and #93 (John Randle).

13. Who is the Vikings’ biggest rival within their division?

The Vikings’ biggest rival within their division is the Chicago Bears.

14. What is the Vikings’ official team mascot?

Viktor the Viking is the official team mascot of the Minnesota Vikings.

In conclusion, the channel on which the Minnesota Vikings play on Thursday will vary depending on the week’s broadcasting schedule. However, it’s important to stay updated by checking your local listings or the team’s official website. The Vikings have a rich history and many interesting facts that make them a beloved team in the NFL. From their playoff success to iconic players and unique traditions, the Vikings hold a special place in the hearts of their fans.

