

What Channel Do the Wyoming Cowboys Play On Today: Everything You Need to Know

The Wyoming Cowboys, representing the University of Wyoming, are a force to be reckoned with in college sports. With a rich history and passionate fan base, they have become a powerhouse in the Mountain West Conference. If you are wondering what channel the Wyoming Cowboys play on today, we have you covered. Additionally, we will share five interesting facts about the team and answer common questions to provide you with a complete overview.

What Channel Do the Wyoming Cowboys Play On Today?

The Wyoming Cowboys’ games are broadcasted on a variety of channels, depending on the sport and the specific game. For football, the Cowboys’ games are often televised on ESPN, CBS Sports Network, or regional networks like AT&T SportsNet. Basketball games are usually broadcasted on CBS Sports Network or the Mountain West Network. To find the exact channel for a specific game, it is recommended to check your local listings or the official University of Wyoming athletics website.

Five Interesting Facts about the Wyoming Cowboys

1. Historic Rivalries: The Wyoming Cowboys have fierce rivalries with two other Mountain West Conference teams – the Colorado State Rams and the Air Force Falcons. These matchups are highly anticipated and generate intense excitement among fans.

2. Iconic Mascot: The team’s beloved mascot is a bucking horse named “Cowboy Joe.” It symbolizes the spirit and resilience of the state of Wyoming and the team’s fighting spirit.

3. Championship Success: The Wyoming Cowboys have had numerous successful seasons, winning conference championships in football and basketball. Their most notable accomplishment came in 1943 when the football team won the Sun Bowl, marking their first-ever bowl game victory.

4. Wyoming’s NFL Presence: The Cowboys have a proud legacy of producing talented players who go on to have successful careers in the National Football League (NFL). Notable NFL alumni include Jay Novacek, Josh Allen, and John Wendling.

5. Home-Field Advantage: The Cowboys play their home football games at War Memorial Stadium, which sits at an elevation of 7,220 feet. This high altitude has often been seen as an advantage for Wyoming, making it challenging for opposing teams to adjust to the thin air.

Common Questions about the Wyoming Cowboys

1. When was the University of Wyoming founded?

– The University of Wyoming was founded on September 6, 1886.

2. How many national championships has the Wyoming Cowboys football team won?

– The Wyoming Cowboys have won one national championship, which came in 1943.

3. Who is the head coach of the Wyoming Cowboys football team?

– As of 2021, Craig Bohl serves as the head coach of the Wyoming Cowboys football team.

4. How many conference championships has the Wyoming Cowboys basketball team won?

– The Wyoming Cowboys basketball team has won 16 conference championships.

5. Who is the all-time leading scorer in Wyoming Cowboys basketball history?

– The all-time leading scorer in Wyoming Cowboys basketball history is Fennis Dembo, who scored 2,311 points during his college career.

6. What is the capacity of War Memorial Stadium?

– War Memorial Stadium has a seating capacity of 29,181 for football games.

7. Has the Wyoming Cowboys football team ever appeared in a BCS bowl game?

– No, the Wyoming Cowboys have not appeared in a BCS bowl game. However, they have played in several other bowl games throughout their history.

8. Which former Wyoming Cowboys player was named the NFL MVP?

– Jay Novacek, a former Wyoming Cowboys player, was named the NFL MVP in 1993.

9. How many total sports teams does the University of Wyoming have?

– The University of Wyoming has a total of 17 sports teams.

10. Who is the most famous athlete to come out of the University of Wyoming?

– The most famous athlete to come out of the University of Wyoming is Larry Nance Sr., a former NBA player.

11. What is the official team color of the Wyoming Cowboys?

– The official team colors of the Wyoming Cowboys are brown and gold.

12. How many times has the Wyoming Cowboys football team played in a bowl game?

– As of 2021, the Wyoming Cowboys football team has played in 16 bowl games.

13. Who is the biggest rival of the Wyoming Cowboys football team?

– The Colorado State Rams are considered the biggest rival of the Wyoming Cowboys football team.

14. How many NCAA Tournament appearances has the Wyoming Cowboys basketball team made?

– The Wyoming Cowboys basketball team has made 15 appearances in the NCAA Tournament.

In conclusion, the Wyoming Cowboys are a well-respected college sports team with a dedicated fan base. Their games are televised on various channels, and their historic rivalries and championship successes make them an exciting team to follow. As you cheer for the Cowboys, keep these interesting facts and common questions in mind to enhance your knowledge and appreciation for the team.





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.