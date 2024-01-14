

What Channel Do Warriors Play on Dish: Broadcasting Golden State Warriors Games

If you are a passionate Golden State Warriors fan and a Dish Network subscriber, you might be wondering which channel you need to tune into to catch all the thrilling NBA action. In this article, we will explore the channel options available to Dish Network users for watching Warriors games. Additionally, we will provide you with five interesting facts about the team. Finally, we will conclude with answers to some common questions that fans often have regarding the Warriors and their televised games.

Channel Options on Dish Network for Watching Warriors Games

To watch Golden State Warriors games on Dish Network, you will need to subscribe to NBC Sports Bay Area or NBA TV. These channels are dedicated to covering NBA games, including those featuring the Warriors. Here’s a brief overview of these channels:

1. NBC Sports Bay Area: This regional sports network is the official broadcast partner of the Golden State Warriors. They cover all the team’s games throughout the regular season and playoffs. NBC Sports Bay Area can be found on Channel 419 (SD/HD) on Dish Network.

2. NBA TV: As the name suggests, NBA TV is a dedicated channel for NBA games. While it does not exclusively cover the Warriors, it broadcasts a significant number of their games, especially during nationally televised matchups. On Dish Network, NBA TV is available on Channel 402 (SD/HD).

Interesting Facts about the Golden State Warriors

1. The Warriors hold the record for the most wins in a regular season. During the 2015-2016 season, they achieved an astonishing 73-9 record, surpassing the previous record set by the 1995-1996 Chicago Bulls.

2. Golden State has won multiple NBA championships. The team has secured six championships in their history, with recent victories in 2015, 2017, and 2018.

3. The Warriors’ home arena is the Chase Center, located in San Francisco. The state-of-the-art facility opened its doors in 2019 and serves as the team’s new home after their move from Oakland.

4. Stephen Curry, widely regarded as one of the greatest shooters in NBA history, has won two MVP awards (2015 and 2016) and played a pivotal role in the Warriors’ recent success.

5. The team was founded in 1946 as the Philadelphia Warriors and later moved to San Francisco in 1962, becoming the San Francisco Warriors. They adopted their current name, the Golden State Warriors, in 1971.

Common Questions about the Warriors and their Televised Games

1. When is the Golden State Warriors’ next game?

The Warriors’ schedule varies throughout the season. You can find their upcoming games on the official NBA website or check your local TV listings.

2. Can I stream Warriors games on Dish Network?

Yes, Dish Network subscribers can access NBC Sports Bay Area and NBA TV through their Dish Anywhere and Sling TV streaming services.

3. Do I need any additional packages or subscriptions to watch Warriors games on Dish Network?

No, NBC Sports Bay Area and NBA TV are available as part of Dish Network’s regular channel lineup. However, some packages may require an additional sports subscription.

4. How often are Warriors games televised nationally?

The frequency of nationally televised Warriors games may vary from season to season. Typically, marquee matchups and games featuring top teams will be nationally broadcast.

5. Can I watch Warriors games in high definition?

Yes, both NBC Sports Bay Area and NBA TV offer high-definition broadcasts of Warriors games for Dish Network subscribers with HD-compatible receivers.

6. What if I miss a Warriors game? Can I watch a replay?

Dish Network’s DVR service allows you to record and watch games at your convenience. Additionally, NBA League Pass offers on-demand access to past games.

7. Are there any pre-game or post-game shows for Warriors games on Dish Network?

Yes, NBC Sports Bay Area often airs pre-game and post-game shows, providing analysis, highlights, and interviews related to Warriors games.

8. Can I watch Warriors games on my mobile device?

Yes, Dish Anywhere and Sling TV allow you to stream Warriors games on compatible mobile devices, ensuring you never miss any action.

9. Are there any special programming dedicated to the Warriors on Dish Network?

Dish Network occasionally airs special programming, such as documentaries or interviews, highlighting the team’s history or key players.

10. Can I watch the Warriors’ playoff games on Dish Network?

Yes, Dish Network typically broadcasts all playoff games, including those featuring the Golden State Warriors, on NBC Sports Bay Area and NBA TV.

11. Do NBC Sports Bay Area and NBA TV show other NBA games besides the Warriors?

Yes, both channels cover a wide range of NBA games, including matchups involving other teams, player highlights, and league news.

12. Can I watch Warriors games if I live outside of California?

Yes, NBC Sports Bay Area and NBA TV are available nationwide on Dish Network, ensuring that fans across the country can catch Warriors games.

13. Are there any blackouts for Warriors games on Dish Network?

Blackouts may occur for certain games due to regional broadcasting restrictions. However, these instances are relatively rare.

14. Can I watch Warriors games in languages other than English on Dish Network?

Some games may offer alternate language commentary options, but availability may vary. Check your local listings or use the SAP feature on your Dish Network receiver to access these options.

In conclusion, Dish Network subscribers can catch all the Golden State Warriors’ thrilling NBA action on NBC Sports Bay Area and NBA TV. These channels provide comprehensive coverage of Warriors games, ensuring fans never miss a moment of their favorite team in action. With their rich history, talented roster, and passionate fan base, the Warriors continue to captivate fans across the country.





