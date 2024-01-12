

What Channel Do Warriors Usually Play On: Broadcast Information and Interesting Facts

The Golden State Warriors, one of the most successful teams in the NBA, have captivated basketball fans worldwide with their impressive gameplay and star-studded roster. If you’re a fan eager to catch their electrifying matches, you may be wondering what channel the Warriors usually play on. In this article, we’ll explore the broadcast information for Warriors games and provide you with five interesting facts about the team. Additionally, we’ll answer fourteen common questions that fans frequently ask. Let’s dive in!

Broadcast Information:

The Golden State Warriors’ games are usually broadcast on multiple channels to ensure maximum coverage for fans. Here are the primary channels where you can catch the Warriors in action:

1. NBC Sports Bay Area: This regional sports network televises the majority of the Warriors’ games throughout the regular season. It is the go-to channel for local fans in the Bay Area.

2. ESPN: As a national sports network, ESPN frequently broadcasts Warriors games, especially during high-profile matchups or when the team is making a playoff push.

3. TNT: Another national sports network, TNT, also airs a significant number of Warriors games, often featuring marquee matchups against other top teams in the league.

Interesting Facts:

1. The Warriors’ Dynasty: From 2014 to 2019, the Golden State Warriors established themselves as a dynasty by appearing in five consecutive NBA Finals and winning three championships (2015, 2017, and 2018). This period marked one of the most dominant runs in NBA history.

2. Splash Brothers: The Warriors’ dynamic duo of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, known as the “Splash Brothers,” are renowned for their exceptional shooting abilities. They have set numerous records and are considered one of the greatest backcourt duos in NBA history.

3. Record-Breaking Regular Season: In the 2015-2016 season, the Warriors achieved a historic 73-9 regular-season record, surpassing the previous best record set by the 1995-1996 Chicago Bulls (72-10). Although they fell short in the NBA Finals that year, their regular-season accomplishment remains unparalleled.

4. The Move to San Francisco: In 2019, the Warriors relocated from their longtime home in Oakland to the Chase Center in San Francisco. This move brought the team closer to the heart of the city and provided fans with a state-of-the-art arena.

5. Community Involvement: The Warriors are not only known for their on-court success but also for their commitment to community involvement. They actively participate in various charitable initiatives, including education programs, health clinics, and youth basketball camps.

Common Questions:

1. When do the Warriors’ regular season games typically start?

– Most regular-season games begin at 7:30 PM Pacific Time, with occasional variations for nationally televised games.

2. How can I find the Warriors’ schedule for the season?

– The official NBA website, as well as the Warriors’ official website, provides up-to-date schedules for the team.

3. Do the Warriors play on Christmas Day?

– The NBA often schedules marquee matchups on Christmas Day, and the Warriors have frequently been featured in these games in recent years.

4. How can I stream Warriors games online?

– Fans can stream Warriors games through various platforms, such as the NBC Sports app, ESPN app, NBA League Pass, and streaming services like Hulu Live or YouTube TV.

5. What are some memorable Warriors games in recent history?

– Memorable games include their 73rd win against the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2015-2016 season, their comeback victory in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors, and their record-breaking three-point shooting performances.

6. Who are some notable former Warriors players?

– Notable former Warriors include Chris Mullin, Rick Barry, Wilt Chamberlain, Nate Thurmond, and Kevin Durant.

7. How many times have the Warriors won the NBA Championship?

– As of 2021, the Warriors have won the NBA Championship six times (1947, 1956, 1975, 2015, 2017, and 2018).

8. Who is the head coach of the Warriors?

– Steve Kerr has been the head coach of the Warriors since the 2014-2015 season.

9. What is the capacity of the Chase Center?

– The Chase Center has a seating capacity of around 18,000 for basketball games.

10. How can I buy tickets to a Warriors game?

– Tickets for Warriors games can be purchased through the official NBA website, the Warriors’ official website, or authorized ticket vendors.

11. Have the Warriors ever had an undefeated playoff run?

– No, the Warriors’ best playoff run came in the 2016-2017 season when they went 16-1, losing only one game in the NBA Finals.

12. Are the Warriors planning any future roster changes?

– Roster changes are common in professional sports, and the Warriors’ front office continually evaluates their team. Stay tuned for any official announcements or trade rumors.

13. How can I become a member of the Warriors’ fan club?

– The official fan club of the Warriors, Dub Nation, offers membership options through their website. Fans can access exclusive content, discounts, and participate in fan events.

14. Are the Warriors involved in any philanthropic activities?

– Yes, the Warriors Community Foundation actively participates in various philanthropic initiatives, focusing on education, youth development, and health-related programs.

In conclusion, to catch the thrilling Golden State Warriors in action, tune in to channels like NBC Sports Bay Area, ESPN, and TNT. Remember, their games are often broadcast on multiple channels for maximum coverage. Alongside their broadcast information, we explored interesting facts about the team, including their dynasty years, the Splash Brothers’ shooting prowess, and their record-breaking regular season. Finally, we provided answers to common questions that fans may have, ensuring you’re well-informed about this iconic NBA franchise. So, get ready to cheer on the Warriors and enjoy their captivating basketball journey!





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.