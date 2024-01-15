

What Channel Does Auburn Play On Today on Dish? Plus 5 Interesting Facts

If you’re an Auburn Tigers fan and a Dish Network subscriber, you’re probably wondering what channel Auburn plays on today. With so many channels and sports networks available, it can be challenging to find the correct channel to catch your favorite team in action. In this article, we’ll discuss the channels on Dish Network where you can watch Auburn games, along with five interesting facts about the Auburn Tigers football team.

Channels to Watch Auburn Games on Dish Network:

1. SEC Network: Dish Network offers the SEC Network on channel 404 in its America’s Top 120+ package and higher. The SEC Network is dedicated to covering Southeastern Conference sports, including Auburn football games.

2. ESPN: Dish Network provides several ESPN channels, including ESPN (channel 140), ESPN2 (channel 143), and ESPN3 (channel 152). These channels often broadcast Auburn games, especially during prime time matchups and bowl games.

3. ABC: Dish Network subscribers can watch Auburn games airing on ABC (channel 2 in most areas). ABC frequently broadcasts high-profile college football games, including those featuring Auburn.

5 Interesting Facts about the Auburn Tigers Football Team:

1. War Eagle: The Auburn Tigers are known for their battle cry, “War Eagle.” This tradition dates back to the late 1800s when a pet eagle was brought to Auburn for a football game. The eagle broke free from its leash during the game and soared above the field, captivating the crowd. Since then, the phrase “War Eagle” has become synonymous with Auburn University.

2. Iron Bowl Rivalry: Auburn’s biggest rivalry is with the University of Alabama, known as the Iron Bowl. This annual matchup is one of the most intense and storied rivalries in college football. The first Iron Bowl took place in 1893, and the teams have faced off every year since, making it one of the longest uninterrupted series in college football history.

3. Heisman Trophy Winners: Auburn has produced three Heisman Trophy winners. Pat Sullivan won the prestigious award in 1971, followed by Bo Jackson in 1985, and Cam Newton in 2010. These players left an indelible mark on college football and solidified Auburn’s reputation as a powerhouse program.

4. National Championships: The Auburn Tigers have won two national championships. The first title came in 1957 under Coach Ralph “Shug” Jordan, and the second was claimed in 2010 under Coach Gene Chizik. Both championship seasons were memorable moments for Auburn fans and players alike.

5. Jordan-Hare Stadium: Auburn plays its home games at Jordan-Hare Stadium, one of the most iconic venues in college football. The stadium can hold over 87,000 passionate fans and creates an electrifying atmosphere during home games. It has been the site of many thrilling victories and memorable moments in Auburn football history.

Common Questions about Auburn Football:

1. What conference is Auburn in?

Answer: Auburn is a member of the Southeastern Conference (SEC).

2. When was Auburn University founded?

Answer: Auburn University was founded in 1856.

3. Who is Auburn’s biggest rival?

Answer: Auburn’s biggest rival is the University of Alabama, known as the Iron Bowl.

4. How many national championships has Auburn won?

Answer: Auburn has won two national championships.

5. Who is Auburn’s head coach?

Answer: As of 2021, Auburn’s head coach is Bryan Harsin.

6. What is the capacity of Jordan-Hare Stadium?

Answer: Jordan-Hare Stadium can hold over 87,000 spectators.

7. How many Heisman Trophy winners has Auburn produced?

Answer: Auburn has produced three Heisman Trophy winners.

8. What is Auburn’s mascot?

Answer: Auburn’s mascot is a tiger named Aubie.

9. What is the team’s fight song?

Answer: Auburn’s fight song is “War Eagle.”

10. How many Iron Bowl victories does Auburn have?

Answer: As of 2021, Auburn has recorded 48 Iron Bowl victories.

11. Who is Auburn’s all-time leading rusher?

Answer: Bo Jackson is Auburn’s all-time leading rusher.

12. How many SEC championships has Auburn won?

Answer: Auburn has won 8 SEC championships.

13. When did Auburn win its first national championship?

Answer: Auburn won its first national championship in 1957.

14. What is Auburn’s overall record in bowl games?

Answer: As of 2021, Auburn has a 25-17-2 record in bowl games.

Watching Auburn games on Dish Network is easy when you know the channels where they are aired. Tune into the SEC Network, ESPN, or ABC to catch the Auburn Tigers in action. As you cheer for your favorite team, remember the rich history and traditions that make Auburn football so special. War Eagle!





