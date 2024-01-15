

Title: What Channel Does Auburn Tigers Play On Today: TV Schedule and Interesting Facts

Introduction:

Auburn University boasts a rich athletic tradition, and their football team, the Auburn Tigers, is a powerhouse in college football. Fans eagerly await game days to cheer on their team and witness thrilling moments. In this article, we will explore what channel the Auburn Tigers play on today, along with five interesting facts about the team. Additionally, we will provide answers to fourteen commonly asked questions at the end.

What Channel Does Auburn Tigers Play On Today:

The Auburn Tigers’ games are broadcast on various networks, depending on the conference and the game’s significance. To find out the channel for today’s Auburn Tigers game, you can consult the team’s official website, check your local listings, or use a sports TV guide. Networks that often broadcast Auburn Tigers games include ESPN, CBS, SEC Network, and ABC.

Interesting Facts About the Auburn Tigers:

1. Historic Rivalries: The Auburn Tigers have longstanding rivalries with two other powerhouse programs – the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs. The Iron Bowl, played against Alabama, is one of the fiercest rivalries in college football, while the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry with Georgia dates back to 1892.

2. Bo Jackson’s Legacy: Auburn’s football history is highlighted by the legendary Bo Jackson. Jackson, the only athlete to be an All-Star in both professional baseball and football, won the Heisman Trophy in 1985 while playing for Auburn.

3. Cam Newton’s Unforgettable Season: In 2010, Auburn’s quarterback Cam Newton led the Tigers to a National Championship victory. Newton’s remarkable season earned him the Heisman Trophy, making him the third Auburn player to receive this prestigious award.

4. Pat Dye and the Glory Days: Under the guidance of coach Pat Dye, Auburn experienced tremendous success in the 1980s. Dye led the Tigers to four SEC Championships and eight consecutive bowl appearances, establishing Auburn as a formidable force in college football.

5. Jordan-Hare Stadium: The Auburn Tigers’ home stadium, Jordan-Hare Stadium, is known for its incredible atmosphere and passionate fan base. With a seating capacity of over 87,000, it provides an electrifying experience for both players and spectators.

Common Questions about the Auburn Tigers:

1. When was the Auburn Tigers football team established?

Answer: The Auburn Tigers football team was established in 1892.

2. How many National Championships have the Auburn Tigers won?

Answer: The Auburn Tigers have won two National Championships, in 1957 and 2010.

3. Who is the head coach of the Auburn Tigers football team?

Answer: As of 2021, Bryan Harsin is the head coach of the Auburn Tigers football team.

4. What is the capacity of Jordan-Hare Stadium?

Answer: Jordan-Hare Stadium has a seating capacity of over 87,000.

5. How many Heisman Trophy winners has Auburn produced?

Answer: Auburn has produced three Heisman Trophy winners – Pat Sullivan, Bo Jackson, and Cam Newton.

6. What is the Iron Bowl?

Answer: The Iron Bowl is the annual football game between the Auburn Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

7. How many times have the Auburn Tigers won the Iron Bowl?

Answer: As of 2021, the Auburn Tigers have won the Iron Bowl 29 times.

8. Who is Auburn’s biggest rival?

Answer: The Alabama Crimson Tide is considered Auburn’s biggest rival.

9. When was Auburn’s last SEC Championship win?

Answer: Auburn’s last SEC Championship win was in 2013.

10. How many bowl games have the Auburn Tigers played in?

Answer: As of 2021, the Auburn Tigers have played in 45 bowl games.

11. What is the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry?

Answer: The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry refers to the football games between Auburn and Georgia, which began in 1892.

12. Who is Auburn’s mascot?

Answer: Auburn’s mascot is Aubie the Tiger, a beloved and spirited figure at games.

13. How many players from Auburn have been inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame?

Answer: As of 2021, Auburn has had 14 players inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

14. What is the Auburn Tigers’ fight song?

Answer: The Auburn Tigers’ fight song is “War Eagle,” which is often heard echoing through the stadium on game days.

Conclusion:

As Auburn Tigers fans eagerly await game days, it's important to know where to find their favorite team on TV. By checking the official Auburn Tigers website or consulting local listings, fans can easily discover the channel for today's game. Additionally, the rich history and fascinating facts surrounding the Auburn Tigers provide a deeper appreciation for the team's tradition and achievements.





