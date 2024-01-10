

What Channel Does Dallas Play on Monday? Plus 5 Interesting Facts

Are you a fan of the hit TV show Dallas and wondering what channel it airs on Monday? Look no further, as we have all the information you need! In addition to answering your burning question, we will also provide you with five interesting facts about the show that will surely pique your interest.

Dallas, the popular American prime-time soap opera, originally aired from 1978 to 1991. The show follows the lives of the wealthy Ewing family, who reside in Dallas, Texas. With its captivating storylines and memorable characters, Dallas quickly became a cultural phenomenon and continues to have a dedicated fan base even today.

So, without further ado, let’s answer your question: What channel does Dallas play on Monday? The answer is TNT. Dallas airs on TNT on Mondays at 8 pm Eastern Time (ET). Tune in to catch all the drama, intrigue, and unexpected twists that the show has to offer.

Now, let’s move on to some interesting facts about Dallas:

1. Iconic cliffhanger: Dallas is well-known for its infamous cliffhanger ending in the third season. The episode titled “A House Divided” left viewers in shock as they tried to figure out who shot J.R. Ewing, one of the show’s most beloved characters. This cliffhanger became a pop culture phenomenon, with the question “Who shot J.R.?” becoming a cultural sensation.

2. Worldwide popularity: Dallas was not only a hit in the United States but also gained immense popularity around the world. It became one of the first American TV shows to have a significant international following, with fans from countries like the United Kingdom, Australia, and Germany eagerly tuning in to watch the show.

3. Memorable characters: Dallas introduced a plethora of memorable characters who have become iconic in the TV landscape. From J.R. Ewing, the conniving oil tycoon, to Sue Ellen, his long-suffering wife, and Bobby Ewing, the moral compass of the family, the show’s characters left a lasting impact on viewers.

4. Spin-offs and revivals: Dallas had several spin-offs and revivals over the years. The most notable among them was the 2012 continuation of the original series, which brought back beloved characters and introduced a new generation of Ewings. Although it was short-lived, this revival received positive reviews and delighted fans of the original show.

5. Cultural influence: Dallas not only captivated audiences but also had a significant cultural impact. The show influenced the fashion trends of the time, with the character of Sue Ellen Ewing being an icon for her glamorous style. Additionally, Dallas brought attention to the city of Dallas itself, becoming synonymous with the Texan city in popular culture.

Now that we’ve covered the interesting facts, let’s address some common questions related to Dallas:

Q1: Is Dallas based on a true story?

A1: No, Dallas is a fictional TV show.

Q2: How many seasons of Dallas are there?

A2: The original series of Dallas had 14 seasons, while the 2012 revival lasted for three seasons.

Q3: Where can I watch old episodes of Dallas?

A3: You can find episodes of Dallas on various streaming platforms like Amazon Prime, Hulu, and CBS All Access.

Q4: Who played J.R. Ewing?

A4: The iconic role of J.R. Ewing was played by the late Larry Hagman.

Q5: What was the ranch called in Dallas?

A5: The Ewings’ ranch is called Southfork Ranch.

Q6: Are any original Dallas cast members in the revival?

A6: Yes, several original cast members, including Larry Hagman, Patrick Duffy, and Linda Gray, reprised their roles in the revival.

Q7: How many episodes of Dallas were there in total?

A7: The original series had a total of 357 episodes.

Q8: Who shot J.R.?

A8: In the infamous cliffhanger, it was revealed that Kristin Shepard, Sue Ellen’s sister and J.R.’s mistress, shot him.

Q9: Did Dallas win any awards?

A9: Yes, Dallas won numerous awards during its run, including four Primetime Emmy Awards.

Q10: What year did Dallas originally air?

A10: The original series of Dallas aired from 1978 to 1991.

Q11: What is the theme song of Dallas?

A11: The theme song of Dallas is called “Dallas Theme” and was composed by Jerrold Immel.

Q12: Did the show Dallas have a series finale?

A12: Yes, the original series had a proper series finale in 1991, titled “Conundrum.”

Q13: Is Dallas available on DVD?

A13: Yes, you can find complete DVD sets of the original series and the revival.

Q14: Are there any plans for a new Dallas series?

A14: As of now, there are no official plans for a new Dallas series.

With all your questions answered, you can now enjoy watching Dallas on TNT every Monday at 8 pm ET. Immerse yourself in the captivating world of the Ewings and get ready for a thrilling ride filled with power struggles, family drama, and unexpected twists. Happy watching!





