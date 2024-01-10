What Channel Does Golden State Play On on Suddenlink



What Channel Does Golden State Play On Suddenlink? Plus 5 Interesting Facts

Are you a Golden State Warriors fan and a Suddenlink subscriber? Do you often find yourself wondering what channel the Golden State Warriors games are on? Look no further, as we will provide you with the answer to this question, along with five interesting facts about the Golden State Warriors.

If you are a Suddenlink subscriber looking to catch the Golden State Warriors games, you can find them on the following channels:

– ESPN: ESPN is a popular sports channel available on Suddenlink that often airs Golden State Warriors games. Check your local listings for the specific channel number.

– ABC: When the Golden State Warriors play nationally televised games, they are often broadcasted on ABC. Again, check your local listings for the channel number.

– TNT: TNT also broadcasts Golden State Warriors games on occasion. Make sure to check your Suddenlink channel lineup for the specific channel number.

5 Interesting Facts about the Golden State Warriors

1. Record-Breaking Season: During the 2015-2016 NBA season, the Golden State Warriors set the record for the most wins in a regular season with an astonishing 73-9 record. This surpassed the previous record set by the 1995-1996 Chicago Bulls, who had a 72-10 record.

2. Championship Success: The Golden State Warriors have won a total of six NBA championships, with their most recent victory coming in 2018. They won three championships in the 1940s when they were known as the Philadelphia Warriors and three more in recent years.

3. Splash Brothers: The Warriors’ dynamic duo of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, also known as the Splash Brothers, are renowned for their exceptional three-point shooting skills. Their ability to make long-range shots has revolutionized the game and made them two of the most exciting players to watch.

4. Home Court Advantage: The Warriors’ home court, Chase Center, is located in San Francisco, California. The arena opened in 2019 and has quickly become known for its state-of-the-art facilities and lively atmosphere during games.

5. Community Involvement: The Golden State Warriors are not just a successful basketball team; they are deeply involved in their community. They regularly engage in various charitable initiatives, including the Warriors Community Foundation, which focuses on education, youth development, and health-related causes.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

1. What is the Golden State Warriors’ schedule for this season?

You can find the Golden State Warriors’ schedule on the official NBA website or their team website.

2. How can I buy tickets for a Golden State Warriors game?

Tickets for Golden State Warriors games can be purchased through various platforms, including the official team website, ticket resale websites, or directly at the arena.

3. Who are some notable players in the Golden State Warriors’ history?

Notable players in the Warriors’ history include Wilt Chamberlain, Rick Barry, Chris Mullin, Tim Hardaway, and Kevin Durant.

4. What are some of the Warriors’ rival teams?

The Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, and Cleveland Cavaliers have been notable rivals of the Golden State Warriors in recent years.

5. How many All-Star players do the Warriors have?

The Warriors have had several All-Star players throughout their history, including Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, and Chris Mullin.

6. Who is the head coach of the Golden State Warriors?

As of 2021, Steve Kerr is the head coach of the Golden State Warriors.

7. What is the Warriors’ mascot?

The Golden State Warriors’ mascot is a thunderbolt named Thunder.

8. How many MVP awards have Warriors players won?

Stephen Curry has won two MVP awards, in 2015 and 2016.

9. Has the team ever relocated?

Yes, the Warriors were originally based in Philadelphia before moving to San Francisco in 1962.

10. What is the capacity of the Chase Center?

The Chase Center has a seating capacity of approximately 18,000 for basketball games.

11. How can I stay updated on the latest Warriors’ news?

You can follow the Golden State Warriors on social media, subscribe to their official newsletter, or visit their team website for the latest news and updates.

12. Are there any Warriors players in the Basketball Hall of Fame?

Several former Warriors players, including Wilt Chamberlain, Rick Barry, and Chris Mullin, have been inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

13. Do the Warriors have any retired jersey numbers?

Yes, the Warriors have retired the jersey numbers of several players, including Wilt Chamberlain (#13), Rick Barry (#24), and Chris Mullin (#17).

14. Are there any documentaries about the Golden State Warriors?

Yes, there are several documentaries that provide an in-depth look at the team’s history and success, such as “The City” and “The Town.”

In conclusion, if you are a Suddenlink subscriber, you can catch the Golden State Warriors games on channels like ESPN, ABC, and TNT. The Warriors have a rich history, including record-breaking seasons, championship success, and a strong community presence. Stay updated on the team’s schedule and news to ensure you never miss a moment of Golden State Warriors basketball.





