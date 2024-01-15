

What Channel Does LSU and Tennessee Play On? Plus, 5 Interesting Facts

LSU and Tennessee, two prominent college football teams, often face each other in thrilling matchups that capture the attention of fans across the country. If you’re eagerly anticipating their next clash and wondering on what channel you can catch the game, this article will provide you with the answer. Additionally, we’ll delve into five interesting facts about these teams.

The channel on which LSU and Tennessee play can vary depending on the network that holds the broadcasting rights for the game. However, most of their matchups are broadcasted on prominent sports networks such as CBS, ESPN, or SEC Network. It is advisable to check your local listings or the official websites of these networks to confirm the channel for the specific game you’re interested in.

Five Interesting Facts about LSU and Tennessee:

1. Historic Rivalry: LSU and Tennessee have a storied history of competition on the gridiron. The rivalry dates back to 1892, making it one of the oldest in college football. Over the years, both teams have faced each other numerous times, leading to intense matchups and memorable moments.

2. National Championships: Both LSU and Tennessee boast impressive football programs with multiple national championships to their names. As of 2021, LSU has won four national titles (1958, 2003, 2007, and 2019), while Tennessee has claimed six championships (1938, 1940, 1950, 1951, 1967, and 1998).

3. Heisman Trophy Winners: Both universities have produced Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks. LSU’s Billy Cannon won the prestigious award in 1959, while Tennessee’s Peyton Manning received the honor in 1997. These players left an indelible mark on the sport and remain legends within their respective programs.

4. Stadium Atmosphere: LSU’s Tiger Stadium, popularly known as “Death Valley,” and Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium are renowned for their electric atmospheres. These venues consistently rank among the top in attendance and create an intimidating environment for opposing teams.

5. Coaching Legends: Both LSU and Tennessee have been home to some of college football’s coaching legends. LSU’s Paul Dietzel, Nick Saban, and current coach Ed Orgeron have all achieved remarkable success with the Tigers. Similarly, Tennessee has seen the likes of Robert Neyland, Johnny Majors, and Phillip Fulmer lead the Volunteers to triumphs over the years.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. When was the last LSU vs. Tennessee game played?

The last game between LSU and Tennessee was played on October 2, 2021.

2. Who won the last LSU vs. Tennessee game?

LSU emerged victorious with a final score of 28-25.

3. Which team has won more games between LSU and Tennessee?

As of October 2021, LSU holds the advantage, winning 23 of the 33 matchups against Tennessee.

4. How many national championships has LSU won?

LSU has won four national championships in football.

5. How many national championships has Tennessee won?

Tennessee has won six national championships in football.

6. Who are the head coaches of LSU and Tennessee?

As of October 2021, Ed Orgeron is the head coach of LSU, while Josh Heupel leads Tennessee.

7. When was the first LSU vs. Tennessee game played?

The first game between LSU and Tennessee was played in 1892.

8. Where is LSU’s Tiger Stadium located?

Tiger Stadium is located in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

9. Where is Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium located?

Neyland Stadium is located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

10. Which network typically broadcasts LSU vs. Tennessee games?

LSU vs. Tennessee games are often broadcasted on networks like CBS, ESPN, or SEC Network.

11. Is the LSU vs. Tennessee game available for streaming?

Yes, depending on the network broadcasting the game, you can usually stream it through their respective online platforms.

12. How many seats does Tiger Stadium have?

Tiger Stadium has a seating capacity of approximately 102,321.

13. How many seats does Neyland Stadium have?

Neyland Stadium has a seating capacity of around 102,455.

14. When is the next LSU vs. Tennessee game?

To find out the date of the next LSU vs. Tennessee game, refer to the official schedule of both teams or check the NCAA football schedule.

In conclusion, the channel on which LSU and Tennessee play can change depending on the network broadcasting the game. However, popular sports networks such as CBS, ESPN, or SEC Network typically air their matchups. Additionally, the rich history, national championships, legendary coaches, and iconic stadiums associated with LSU and Tennessee make their clashes a must-watch for college football enthusiasts.





