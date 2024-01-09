

What Channel Does Poldark Play On in America?

Poldark, the beloved British historical drama series, has captivated audiences worldwide with its gripping storyline and stunning cinematography. Set in the late 18th century, the show follows the life of Ross Poldark, a British army officer returning home from the American Revolutionary War.

If you’re a fan of Poldark and wondering where to catch the latest episodes in America, the show is aired on the PBS network. PBS, or the Public Broadcasting Service, is a non-profit organization that provides educational and cultural programming to viewers across the United States. Poldark has found a home on the Masterpiece series, which showcases the best of British television dramas.

Now, let’s dive into some interesting facts about Poldark:

1. Historical Accuracy: Poldark is based on a series of novels written by Winston Graham. The author meticulously researched the historical context of the show, ensuring that the events and characters accurately reflect the time period.

2. Aidan Turner’s Transformation: Actor Aidan Turner, who portrays the dashing Ross Poldark, underwent a dramatic physical transformation for the role. He worked out rigorously to achieve a muscular physique that perfectly embodies the character’s strength and resilience.

3. Iconic Scenery: The breathtaking landscapes of Cornwall, England, are a major highlight of the show. The rugged cliffs, picturesque beaches, and quaint villages provide a stunning backdrop for the unfolding drama.

4. Captivating Romance: Poldark is renowned for its compelling love stories. The intense relationship between Ross Poldark and his fiery former servant, Demelza, has won the hearts of viewers worldwide.

5. Cultural Impact: Poldark has not only entertained audiences but has also influenced tourism in Cornwall. Fans flock to the region to visit the filming locations and immerse themselves in the world of Poldark.

Now, let’s address some common questions about Poldark:

1. When does Poldark air on PBS?

Poldark airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on PBS.

2. Can I watch Poldark online?

Yes, you can stream full episodes of Poldark on the PBS website or the PBS app.

3. How many seasons of Poldark are there?

Poldark consists of five seasons, with a total of 43 episodes.

4. Is Poldark available on Netflix?

No, Poldark is not available on Netflix in the United States. However, it may be available on Netflix in other countries.

5. Will there be more seasons of Poldark?

Season five marked the final season of Poldark, concluding the story of Ross and his family.

6. Can I purchase Poldark on DVD?

Yes, you can purchase DVDs or Blu-rays of all five seasons of Poldark online or at retail stores.

7. Is Poldark appropriate for all ages?

Poldark is generally suitable for teenagers and adults. However, it does contain some intense scenes and themes that may not be suitable for young children.

8. Are the events in Poldark historically accurate?

While the show strives for historical accuracy, some events and characters are fictionalized for dramatic purposes.

9. Are there any spin-offs or related shows to Poldark?

There are no official spin-offs or related shows to Poldark at this time.

10. Can I visit the filming locations of Poldark in Cornwall?

Yes, many of the stunning locations featured in Poldark are open to the public and can be visited in Cornwall.

11. Did Poldark win any awards?

Yes, Poldark has received several awards and nominations, including BAFTA nominations for Best Drama Series.

12. Can I watch Poldark with closed captions?

Yes, closed captions are available for Poldark on PBS.

13. Does Poldark follow the novels closely?

Poldark follows the main storyline of the novels but may deviate or condense certain subplots for television adaptation.

14. How can I stay updated on Poldark news?

You can follow the official Poldark social media accounts and sign up for newsletters to stay up to date on the latest news and announcements.

So, grab your popcorn and tune in to PBS to catch the captivating world of Poldark and immerse yourself in the rich history and riveting drama it has to offer.





