What Channel Does St. Louis Cardinals Play On Today: Broadcasting Schedule and More

The St. Louis Cardinals, one of the most storied franchises in Major League Baseball (MLB) history, have captured the hearts of fans for over a century. If you’re a Cardinals fan looking to catch their games, you may be wondering, “What channel does St. Louis Cardinals play on today?” In this article, we will delve into the team’s broadcasting schedule and provide you with some interesting facts about the Cardinals. Additionally, we will address 14 common questions fans often have. Let’s get started!

What Channel Does St. Louis Cardinals Play On Today: Broadcasting Schedule

The St. Louis Cardinals’ games are primarily broadcasted on Bally Sports Midwest, an exclusive regional sports network that covers Missouri, Illinois, Iowa, and Indiana. Bally Sports Midwest offers comprehensive coverage of the Cardinals, bringing fans closer to the action with live game broadcasts, pre and post-game shows, and expert analysis. Additionally, select Cardinals games are nationally televised on networks like ESPN, Fox, and MLB Network. It is always recommended to check your local listings or the official Cardinals website for the most up-to-date broadcasting information.

5 Interesting Facts about the St. Louis Cardinals

1. Rich History: The St. Louis Cardinals have a remarkable history, boasting 11 World Series titles, second only to the New York Yankees. The team’s iconic “Birds on the Bat” logo and the “Stan Musial Bridge” are symbols of their deep-rooted presence in St. Louis.

2. Legendary Players: The Cardinals have been home to some of the game’s greatest players. From Stan Musial and Bob Gibson to Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina, the team has consistently produced stars who have left an indelible mark on the sport.

3. Iconic Stadium: Busch Stadium, the Cardinals’ home since 2006, holds a special place in fans’ hearts. The stadium offers picturesque views of the St. Louis skyline and the Gateway Arch, creating a unique baseball experience.

4. Intense Rivalries: The Cardinals boast fierce rivalries with teams like the Chicago Cubs and the Kansas City Royals. The matchups between these teams are often highly anticipated and filled with intense competition.

5. Passionate Fanbase: St. Louis Cardinals fans are renowned for their unwavering support and love for their team. With sell-out crowds and a sea of red at every home game, the Cardinals’ fanbase is truly one of the best in baseball.

14 Common Questions about the St. Louis Cardinals:

1. When was the St. Louis Cardinals established?

The Cardinals were established in 1882.

2. How many World Series titles have the Cardinals won?

The Cardinals have won 11 World Series titles.

3. Who is the all-time leading home run hitter for the Cardinals?

Albert Pujols holds the record for the most home runs as a Cardinal, with 445.

4. Who is the Cardinals’ current manager?

Mike Shildt is the current manager of the St. Louis Cardinals.

5. Who is the Cardinals’ biggest rival?

The Chicago Cubs are considered the Cardinals’ biggest rival.

6. How many Hall of Famers have played for the Cardinals?

The Cardinals have had over 50 players inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

7. What is the seating capacity of Busch Stadium?

Busch Stadium has a seating capacity of approximately 45,529.

8. Who holds the record for the most strikeouts in a Cardinals uniform?

Bob Gibson holds the record for the most strikeouts as a Cardinal, with 3,117.

9. What is the Cardinals’ official mascot?

The Cardinals’ official mascot is Fredbird.

10. How many National League pennants have the Cardinals won?

The Cardinals have won 19 National League pennants.

11. Who is the team’s all-time hits leader?

Stan Musial holds the record for the most hits as a Cardinal, with 3,630.

12. How many retired numbers do the Cardinals have?

The Cardinals have retired 12 numbers, including legends like Stan Musial, Bob Gibson, and Ozzie Smith.

13. How many MVP awards have Cardinals players won?

Cardinals players have won a total of 23 MVP awards.

14. What is the longest winning streak in Cardinals history?

The Cardinals’ longest winning streak is 14 games, achieved in 1935 and 1942.

Now armed with knowledge about the Cardinals’ broadcasting schedule and a few interesting facts, you can enjoy following the team’s journey throughout the season. Whether you’re tuning in on Bally Sports Midwest or catching a nationally televised game, the St. Louis Cardinals always provide thrilling baseball for fans to enjoy.

