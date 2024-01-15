

What Channel Does the AAF Play On? Plus 5 Interesting Facts

The Alliance of American Football (AAF) is a professional football league that was founded in 2018. With its inaugural season kicking off in early 2019, fans have been eagerly anticipating the start of the games. One of the most common questions asked by football enthusiasts is, “What channel does the AAF play on?” In this article, we will not only answer that question but also provide you with five interesting facts about the AAF.

1. CBS Sports Network

The primary channel for the AAF is CBS Sports Network. CBS Sports Network is a cable and satellite channel that is dedicated to sports programming. It is available to viewers across the United States and offers coverage of various sports events, including college football, basketball, and now, the AAF. CBS Sports Network will broadcast select games during the AAF season, providing fans with the opportunity to watch their favorite teams in action.

2. NFL Network

In addition to CBS Sports Network, the AAF has also secured a broadcasting partnership with the NFL Network. The NFL Network is a popular sports channel that primarily covers American football-related content. The partnership with the AAF allows NFL Network to showcase games and highlights, providing an additional platform for fans to watch the league. This collaboration is a significant boost for the AAF, as it helps to establish its credibility and reach a wider audience.

3. TNT and B/R Live

Apart from CBS Sports Network and the NFL Network, the AAF has also announced that select games will be televised on TNT and live-streamed on B/R Live. TNT is a cable and satellite channel that has a long history of broadcasting sports events, including basketball, golf, and NASCAR. B/R Live is a digital streaming service that allows viewers to watch live sports online. The inclusion of these platforms further expands the AAF’s accessibility and provides fans with multiple options to catch their favorite teams in action.

4. Innovative Rule Changes

One of the most intriguing aspects of the AAF is its innovative rule changes. The league aims to enhance the excitement of the game while ensuring player safety. Some notable rule modifications include no kickoffs, mandatory two-point conversion after touchdowns, and a unique “sky judge” officiating system that reviews plays in real-time. These rule changes introduce an interesting twist to traditional football and make the AAF a distinctive and captivating league to watch.

5. A Platform for Underrated Talent

The AAF provides a platform for talented football players who may have been overlooked or undervalued by the National Football League (NFL). With eight teams in the league, the AAF offers opportunities for players to showcase their skills and potentially earn a chance to play in the NFL. This creates a competitive environment filled with hungry and determined athletes, resulting in high-quality games that are sure to entertain fans.

Now that we’ve covered some interesting facts about the AAF, let’s address some common questions fans may have:

Q1: How many teams are in the AAF?

A1: There are eight teams in the AAF: Arizona Hotshots, Atlanta Legends, Birmingham Iron, Memphis Express, Orlando Apollos, Salt Lake Stallions, San Antonio Commanders, and San Diego Fleet.

Q2: When does the AAF season start?

A2: The AAF season began on February 9, 2019.

Q3: How long is the AAF season?

A3: The regular AAF season consists of ten weeks, followed by a playoff round.

Q4: Can I watch AAF games internationally?

A4: Yes, AAF games are available for international viewers through various streaming platforms.

Q5: Are there any former NFL players in the AAF?

A5: Yes, several former NFL players have joined the AAF, including Trent Richardson, Christian Hackenberg, and Zach Mettenberger.

Q6: Are AAF players paid?

A6: Yes, AAF players receive a three-year, non-guaranteed contract worth $250,000.

Q7: Can AAF players leave to join the NFL?

A7: If an AAF player receives an offer from the NFL, they are allowed to leave the league.

Q8: Are there any age restrictions for AAF players?

A8: AAF players must be at least 21 years old.

Q9: Can I purchase AAF team merchandise?

A9: Yes, you can purchase AAF team merchandise from their respective websites.

Q10: Will there be an AAF championship game?

A10: Yes, the AAF championship game is scheduled to take place on April 27, 2019.

Q11: Are AAF games played indoors or outdoors?

A11: AAF games are played in both indoor and outdoor stadiums, depending on the team’s location.

Q12: Can I attend AAF games in person?

A12: Yes, tickets for AAF games are available for purchase through the league’s official website.

Q13: Are AAF games family-friendly?

A13: Yes, AAF games are family-friendly and provide a fun environment for fans of all ages.

Q14: How can I stay updated with the latest AAF news?

A14: You can stay updated with the latest AAF news through their official website, social media channels, and sports news outlets.

In conclusion, the AAF can be watched on CBS Sports Network, with select games also broadcasted on the NFL Network, TNT, and live-streamed on B/R Live. With innovative rule changes, underrated talent, and a partnership with established sports channels, the AAF offers an exciting and accessible football experience for fans nationwide.





