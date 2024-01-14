

Title: What Channel Does the Arizona Cardinals Play On Today: Broadcasting Information and Interesting Facts

Introduction:

If you’re an avid Arizona Cardinals fan, finding out what channel they are playing on today is crucial to not miss any exhilarating action on the field. In this article, we will provide you with the necessary information about the channel the Arizona Cardinals play on today, along with five interesting facts about the team.

What Channel Does the Arizona Cardinals Play On Today:

To find out what channel the Arizona Cardinals play on today, you need to consider a few factors. The broadcasting channel may vary depending on your location, as well as the team’s schedule. Generally, the majority of the Arizona Cardinals games are broadcasted on FOX or CBS. However, it is recommended to check your local listings or use online sports platforms to ensure you don’t miss any games.

Five Interesting Facts about the Arizona Cardinals:

1. Oldest Continuously Run Professional Football Team: The Arizona Cardinals are the oldest continuously run professional football team in the United States. The team was initially established in 1898 as the Morgan Athletic Club in Chicago before becoming the Chicago Cardinals in 1920. They relocated to St. Louis in 1960 and eventually moved to Arizona in 1988.

2. Super Bowl Appearances: The Cardinals have made two Super Bowl appearances. In 2009, they faced the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLIII, narrowly losing 27-23. Their second Super Bowl appearance was in 2015, where they faced the Pittsburgh Steelers again, ultimately falling short with a 31-25 defeat.

3. Home Stadium: The Arizona Cardinals play their home games at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The stadium boasts a retractable roof and a capacity of over 63,000 fans. With its unique design, the stadium has hosted numerous high-profile events, including the Super Bowl and college football championships.

4. Hall of Famers: The Cardinals have had several players and coaches inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Notable Cardinals Hall of Famers include Larry Fitzgerald, Kurt Warner, and Aeneas Williams.

5. Larry Fitzgerald’s Legacy: Larry Fitzgerald, one of the most beloved Cardinals players, has spent his entire professional career with the team. Known for his exceptional receiving skills and sportsmanship, Fitzgerald has consistently been a key figure in the Cardinals’ success. He holds multiple franchise records and has been a prominent leader both on and off the field.

Common Questions about the Arizona Cardinals:

1. When was the Arizona Cardinals’ last playoff appearance?

The last playoff appearance for the Arizona Cardinals was in the 2015-2016 season.

2. Who is the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals?

As of 2021, Kliff Kingsbury serves as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals.

3. How many Super Bowls have the Arizona Cardinals won?

The Arizona Cardinals have not won a Super Bowl to date.

4. Who is the all-time leading scorer for the Cardinals?

Neil Rackers holds the record for the most points scored in Arizona Cardinals’ history.

5. Who is the most famous player in Cardinals history?

Larry Fitzgerald is widely regarded as the most famous player in Cardinals history.

6. Who is the Cardinals’ biggest rival?

The Arizona Cardinals’ biggest rival is the Seattle Seahawks.

7. How many NFL championships have the Cardinals won?

The Cardinals have won two NFL championships, in 1925 and 1947, before the Super Bowl era.

8. Who holds the record for the most passing touchdowns in Cardinals history?

Kurt Warner holds the record for the most passing touchdowns in Cardinals history.

9. What is the Cardinals’ team colors?

The Arizona Cardinals’ team colors are red, white, and black.

10. How many retired jersey numbers do the Cardinals have?

The Cardinals have retired three jersey numbers: 8 (Larry Wilson), 40 (Pat Tillman), and 77 (Stan Mauldin).

11. Who is the Cardinals’ biggest draft steal?

David Johnson, a running back drafted in the third round in 2015, is considered the Cardinals’ biggest draft steal.

12. What is the capacity of State Farm Stadium?

State Farm Stadium has a seating capacity of over 63,000.

13. Who holds the record for the most receiving yards in Cardinals history?

Larry Fitzgerald holds the record for the most receiving yards in Cardinals history.

14. What is the Cardinals’ official team mascot?

The Arizona Cardinals’ official team mascot is named Big Red, a cardinal bird.

Conclusion:

Now that you know how to find the channel the Arizona Cardinals play on today and have learned some fascinating facts about the team, you can enjoy their games to the fullest. Whether you’re a dedicated fan or a casual viewer, the Arizona Cardinals’ rich history and exciting gameplay are sure to entertain.





