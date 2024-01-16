

What Channel Does the Astros Play On in Beaumont, TX?

As an ardent baseball fan in Beaumont, TX, you may find yourself wondering what channel broadcasts the Houston Astros games. The Astros, being the Major League Baseball team based in Houston, have a dedicated television network that broadcasts their games. In Beaumont, most Astros games are televised on Fox Sports Southwest. This article will delve into the specifics of the channel and provide five interesting facts about the Astros.

Fox Sports Southwest is the primary channel for broadcasting Houston Astros games in the Beaumont area. It is a regional sports network that covers a wide range of sports, including baseball, basketball, and football. Along with the Astros, Fox Sports Southwest also covers other Texas-based teams such as the Texas Rangers and Dallas Mavericks.

Now, let’s explore some interesting facts about the Houston Astros:

1. Historical Success: The Astros were founded in 1962 as the Houston Colt .45s and later changed their name to the Astros in 1965. They have had several successful seasons, including their first World Series win in 2017 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

2. Iconic Stadium: The Astros play their home games at Minute Maid Park, which has a retractable roof to protect against inclement weather. The stadium has a unique feature called “Tal’s Hill,” a 30-degree incline in center field that was removed in 2016. It was named after former team president Tal Smith.

3. Astrodome Innovation: The Astros played their home games at the iconic Astrodome from 1965 to 1999. The Astrodome was the world’s first multi-purpose domed sports stadium and was nicknamed the “Eighth Wonder of the World.”

4. Hall of Fame Players: Over the years, the Astros have boasted several Hall of Fame players, including Jeff Bagwell, Craig Biggio, and Nolan Ryan. Bagwell and Biggio spent their entire careers with the Astros and were instrumental in the team’s success during the 1990s and early 2000s.

5. Rivalries: The Astros have developed intense rivalries over the years, particularly with the Texas Rangers and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The rivalry with the Rangers, known as the “Lone Star Series,” is a result of both teams’ geographical proximity. The rivalry with the Dodgers intensified during the 2017 World Series, where the Astros emerged victorious.

Now let’s address some common questions about the Astros:

1. When does the Astros season start?

The Astros season typically starts in late March or early April.

2. How many games are in an Astros season?

A regular MLB season consists of 162 games, and the Astros play the same number of games.

3. Can I watch Astros games online?

Yes, you can stream Astros games online through various platforms, including MLB.TV and Fox Sports GO.

4. Are Astros games televised nationally?

Some Astros games may be nationally televised, particularly during marquee matchups or playoffs.

5. Can I attend Astros games in person?

Yes, you can purchase tickets to attend Astros games at Minute Maid Park.

6. Who is the Astros’ current manager?

As of 2021, Dusty Baker is the manager of the Houston Astros.

7. How many World Series have the Astros won?

The Houston Astros have won one World Series championship in 2017.

8. Who is the Astros’ all-time home run leader?

Jeff Bagwell holds the Astros’ all-time home run record with 449 homers.

9. Have the Astros ever had a perfect game?

Yes, Mike Scott threw a no-hitter and a perfect game in 1986 against the San Francisco Giants.

10. Who is the Astros’ biggest rival?

The Texas Rangers are considered one of the Astros’ biggest rivals.

11. What is the Astros’ team mascot?

The Astros’ mascot is named Orbit, a green alien-like creature.

12. Have any Astros players won the MVP award?

Yes, several Astros players have won the MVP award, including Jeff Bagwell, Jose Altuve, and George Springer.

13. How many retired numbers do the Astros have?

The Astros have retired five numbers: 5 (Jeff Bagwell), 7 (Craig Biggio), 24 (Jimmy Wynn), 25 (Jose Cruz), and 33 (Mike Scott).

14. How can I stay updated with Astros news?

You can stay updated with Astros news by following their official social media accounts, visiting their website, or subscribing to local sports news outlets.

In conclusion, if you’re in Beaumont, TX, and looking to catch Houston Astros games, turn your television to Fox Sports Southwest. The Astros have a rich history, iconic players, and an enthusiastic fan base that contributes to the excitement of each game. Whether you’re watching from home or attending games at Minute Maid Park, the Astros never fail to entertain their fans.





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.