

What Channel Does the Bears Game Play On?

The Chicago Bears, one of the oldest and most iconic franchises in the National Football League (NFL), have a massive fan base that eagerly awaits each game. If you’re a Bears fan or simply interested in catching their games, you might be wondering what channel to tune into. In this article, we will discuss the channel that broadcasts Bears games, along with five interesting facts about the team.

Channel for Bears Games:

The Chicago Bears’ games are primarily broadcast on FOX (WFLD-TV), a major television network in the United States. FOX has the rights to broadcast most of the Bears’ regular-season games, and occasionally, they may also be seen on CBS (WBBM-TV) or NBC (WMAQ-TV) for nationally televised games. To make sure you don’t miss any of the action, it’s always a good idea to check your local listings or the official NFL website for the most up-to-date broadcast information.

Interesting Facts about the Chicago Bears:

1. Founding Franchise: The Chicago Bears were one of the original teams established in the NFL in 1920. Initially, they were known as the Decatur Staleys, but in 1921, they moved to Chicago and became the Bears.

2. Home Field: The Bears’ home field is Soldier Field, located in Chicago, Illinois. It has been their home since 1971 and has a seating capacity of over 61,500. Soldier Field is renowned for its unique architecture and is considered an iconic stadium in the NFL.

3. Super Bowl Victories: The Bears have won the Super Bowl championship on one occasion, in 1985. Led by their dominant defense, famously known as the “Monsters of the Midway,” the Bears finished the season with a remarkable 15-1 record and defeated the New England Patriots 46-10 in Super Bowl XX.

4. Rivalry with the Packers: The Bears have a long-standing rivalry with the Green Bay Packers, which is one of the oldest and most storied rivalries in the NFL. The two teams have faced each other more than 200 times since their first meeting in 1921.

5. Hall of Famers: The Chicago Bears have a rich history of producing Hall of Fame players. Notable Bears players enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame include Walter Payton, Dick Butkus, Mike Ditka, Gale Sayers, George Halas, and many more.

Common Questions about Bears Games:

1. What time do Bears games usually start?

Bears games typically start at 1:00 PM or 4:25 PM Eastern Time. However, there are occasional primetime games that start at 8:20 PM Eastern Time.

2. Are all Bears games televised?

While most Bears games are televised, some may not be available in certain regions. It’s recommended to check your local listings or the official NFL website for accurate information.

3. Can I stream Bears games online?

Yes, you can stream Bears games online through various platforms such as NFL Game Pass, CBS All Access, or NBC Sports Live.

4. Do Bears games get blacked out?

Blackouts are rare in the NFL, but if the game fails to sell out, it may be subject to local blackout restrictions.

5. How can I listen to Bears games on the radio?

You can listen to Bears games on the radio through the team’s official radio network or tune in to national sports radio stations like ESPN Radio.

6. Who are the Bears’ biggest rivals?

The Bears’ biggest rivals are the Green Bay Packers, followed by the Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions.

7. How many championships have the Bears won?

The Bears have won nine NFL championships, including one Super Bowl victory.

8. When did the Bears win their last championship?

The Bears’ last championship victory was in 1985 when they won Super Bowl XX.

9. Who is the Bears’ all-time leading scorer?

The all-time leading scorer for the Bears is kicker Robbie Gould.

10. Who is the Bears’ all-time leading rusher?

Running back Walter Payton holds the record for the Bears’ all-time leading rusher.

11. Who is the Bears’ all-time leading passer?

Quarterback Jay Cutler holds the record for the Bears’ all-time leading passer.

12. How many retired numbers do the Bears have?

The Bears have retired 14 numbers, including legendary players like Walter Payton, Gale Sayers, and Dick Butkus.

13. Who is the Bears’ current head coach?

As of 2021, the Bears’ head coach is Matt Nagy.

14. Have the Bears ever had a perfect season?

The Bears have never had a perfect season, but they came close in 1934 when they finished with a 13-0 record before losing in the NFL Championship game.

In conclusion, the Chicago Bears’ games are primarily broadcast on FOX, with occasional appearances on CBS and NBC for nationally televised games. The team has a rich history, including a Super Bowl victory, a legendary rivalry, and numerous Hall of Fame players. Whether you’re a die-hard Bears fan or simply interested in catching a game, knowing the channel and having answers to common questions will ensure you don’t miss a moment of the Bears’ gridiron action.





