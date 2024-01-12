

What Channel Does the Bengals Play Today? Plus 5 Interesting Facts

The Cincinnati Bengals, an American professional football team, have been captivating fans with their thrilling performances on the field for decades. Fans eagerly await game days to cheer for their favorite team and watch the Bengals in action. If you’re wondering what channel the Bengals play today, read on to find out and also discover some intriguing facts about this iconic football franchise.

1. Channel for Bengals Games:

To find out which channel the Bengals are playing on today, you need to check your local listings or consult your cable/satellite provider. NFL games are typically broadcast on major networks such as CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, or NFL Network. The specific channel may vary depending on your location and the broadcast rights of the game.

2. Bengals’ Home Stadium:

The Cincinnati Bengals call Paul Brown Stadium their home. This state-of-the-art stadium, located in downtown Cincinnati, Ohio, has been their base since its opening in 2000. The stadium is named after the team’s founder and first head coach, Paul Brown, who is also an influential figure in the history of American football.

3. Team History:

The Bengals were established in 1968 and were one of the American Football League’s (AFL) expansion teams that merged with the National Football League (NFL) during the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. The team has had several successful seasons, reaching the Super Bowl twice in 1981 and 1988, unfortunately falling short on both occasions.

4. Bengals’ Mascot, Who Dey:

The Bengals’ iconic mascot, named “Who Dey,” is a Bengal tiger. Adopted in the early 1980s, Who Dey embodies the spirit and energy of the team’s fans. The phrase “Who Dey” has become synonymous with Bengals’ supporters, and it is often chanted during games to rally the team and show their unwavering support.

5. Bengals’ Playoff Drought:

Despite the Bengals’ rich history, they have experienced a lengthy playoff drought. From 1991 to 2004, the team failed to qualify for the playoffs, earning them the reputation of being a struggling franchise. However, the Bengals have shown promise in recent years, making it to the playoffs multiple times since 2005.

Now, let’s address some common questions fans often have about the Cincinnati Bengals:

1. Who is the Bengals’ head coach?

As of the time of writing, the Bengals’ head coach is Zac Taylor.

2. Who is the Bengals’ starting quarterback?

Joe Burrow is currently the starting quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals.

3. Has the team ever won a Super Bowl?

No, the Bengals have not won a Super Bowl yet. However, they have made it to the championship game twice.

4. Who holds the Bengals’ record for most touchdowns in a season?

Corey Dillon set the Bengals’ record for most touchdowns in a season with 13 in 2000.

5. How many times have the Bengals made it to the playoffs?

As of 2021, the Bengals have made it to the playoffs 14 times.

6. Which players represent the Bengals in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

The Bengals have several players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, including Anthony Munoz, Ken Anderson, and Paul Brown.

7. What are the team colors?

The Cincinnati Bengals’ colors are black, orange, and white.

8. Who is the Bengals’ biggest rival?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are considered the Bengals’ biggest rival due to the intense matchups and divisional rivalry.

9. What is the capacity of Paul Brown Stadium?

Paul Brown Stadium has a seating capacity of approximately 65,515 for Bengals’ games.

10. Who is the Bengals’ all-time leading rusher?

Corey Dillon holds the record for the Bengals’ all-time leading rusher, accumulating 8,061 rushing yards during his time with the team.

11. How many Super Bowl appearances have the Bengals made?

The Bengals have made two Super Bowl appearances, in 1981 and 1988.

12. What is the Bengals’ win-loss record?

The Bengals’ win-loss record varies each season. However, as of 2021, their all-time win-loss record stands at 385-429-4.

13. Who is the Bengals’ biggest draft pick in recent years?

Joe Burrow, the number one overall draft pick in 2020, is considered the Bengals’ biggest recent draft pick.

14. How many retired numbers do the Bengals have?

The Bengals have retired two numbers: number 54 in honor of Bob Johnson and number 78 in honor of Anthony Munoz.

As a Bengals fan, knowing where to watch their games and understanding the team’s history and facts can enhance your game day experience. Stay tuned to your local listings to find out what channel the Bengals play on today, and be prepared to cheer them on with pride!





