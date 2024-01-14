

What Channel Does the Cubs Play On?

The Chicago Cubs, one of the most iconic teams in Major League Baseball, have a dedicated fan base that spans across the nation. Cubs enthusiasts eagerly follow their team’s games, both home and away, and tune in to watch them play. So, what channel does the Cubs play on? Let’s explore this question and delve into some interesting facts about the team.

The primary channel that broadcasts Chicago Cubs games is the Marquee Sports Network. Launched in February 2020, Marquee Sports Network is a regional sports network that exclusively covers the Cubs. It is a joint venture between the Cubs and Sinclair Broadcast Group, ensuring comprehensive coverage of all things Cubs-related. The network offers exclusive game broadcasts, pre and post-game shows, news, and analysis, allowing fans to stay connected with their beloved team.

Now, let’s discover five interesting facts about the Chicago Cubs:

1. Historic Wrigley Field: The Cubs have called the iconic Wrigley Field their home since 1916. Known for its ivy-covered brick outfield walls, hand-operated scoreboard, and the famous “W” flag that flies after a home win, Wrigley Field is a cherished landmark in the baseball world.

2. Curse of the Billy Goat: A rather infamous chapter in Cubs history, the Curse of the Billy Goat allegedly dates back to 1945. It is believed that the owner of the Billy Goat Tavern cursed the team after being asked to leave a World Series game due to the odor of his pet goat. This curse supposedly prevented the Cubs from winning a World Series for 71 years until they finally broke it in 2016.

3. Longest Championship Drought: Prior to their historic World Series victory in 2016, the Cubs endured the longest championship drought in North American professional sports. Their last World Series win had been in 1908, making it a staggering 108-year wait for another championship title.

4. Ernie Banks: Known as “Mr. Cub,” Ernie Banks is one of the most beloved players in Cubs history. He spent his entire 19-year career with the team and was known for his infectious enthusiasm and love for the game. Banks was a two-time National League MVP and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1977.

5. The “Lovable Losers” Label: Despite their rich history and passionate fan base, the Cubs endured decades of disappointment, earning them the endearing moniker of the “Lovable Losers.” However, their victory in the 2016 World Series changed this perception and brought joy to their long-suffering fans.

Now, let’s address some common questions that Cubs fans often have:

1. What channel is Marquee Sports Network on? Marquee Sports Network is available on numerous cable and satellite providers, including Comcast, DIRECTV, and DISH Network.

2. Can I stream Cubs games on Marquee Sports Network? Yes, you can stream Cubs games on the Marquee Sports Network website or through their mobile app by logging in with your cable or satellite provider credentials.

3. Are Cubs games broadcast nationally? Some Cubs games may be broadcast nationally on networks such as ESPN, FOX, or TBS. However, the majority of regular-season games are exclusive to the Marquee Sports Network.

4. What other programming does Marquee Sports Network offer? In addition to game broadcasts, Marquee Sports Network offers pre and post-game shows, live studio programming, player interviews, and classic game replays.

5. Can I watch Marquee Sports Network if I live outside the Cubs’ market? Marquee Sports Network is primarily available to viewers within the Cubs’ designated market area. However, some out-of-market providers may offer the network as part of their sports packages.

6. What are the Cubs’ divisional rivals? The Cubs’ divisional rivals are the Milwaukee Brewers, St. Louis Cardinals, Cincinnati Reds, and Pittsburgh Pirates.

7. How many World Series titles have the Cubs won? The Cubs have won three World Series titles. Their victories came in 1907, 1908, and 2016.

8. Who is the Cubs’ all-time home run leader? The Cubs’ all-time home run leader is Sammy Sosa, who hit 545 home runs during his time with the team.

9. What is the capacity of Wrigley Field? Wrigley Field has a seating capacity of 41,649 for night games and 41,118 for day games.

10. Who is the Cubs’ manager? As of 2021, the Cubs’ manager is David Ross.

11. Who is the Cubs’ biggest rival? The Cubs’ biggest rival is often considered to be the St. Louis Cardinals due to their long-standing and fiercely competitive divisional rivalry.

12. Has any Cubs player won the MVP award? Yes, several Cubs players have won the MVP award, including Kris Bryant in 2016, Sammy Sosa in 1998 and 2001, and Andre Dawson in 1987.

13. How can I buy tickets to a Cubs game? Tickets to Cubs games can be purchased through the team’s official website, or through secondary ticketing platforms like StubHub or SeatGeek.

14. Are there any famous Cubs fans? The Cubs have a wide array of famous fans, including actors Bill Murray and Vince Vaughn, former President Barack Obama, and musician Eddie Vedder.

As the Cubs continue to capture the hearts of their fans, Marquee Sports Network remains the go-to channel for all their game day needs. From nail-biting moments to historic victories, Cubs fans can always count on Marquee Sports Network to bring them closer to their favorite team.





