

What Channel Does the Dallas Mavericks Play On: Broadcasting Mavericks Games and 5 Interesting Facts

The Dallas Mavericks, one of the most exciting teams in the NBA, have garnered a dedicated fan base over the years. For fans eager to catch every thrilling moment of their games, it is crucial to know which channel broadcasts the Mavericks’ games. In this article, we will explore the channel that televises the team’s games, along with five interesting facts about the Dallas Mavericks. Additionally, we will provide answers to some common questions that fans often have. So, let’s dive in!

Channel for Dallas Mavericks Games:

The primary channel that broadcasts Dallas Mavericks games is Fox Sports Southwest. Fox Sports Southwest has been the long-standing partner of the Mavericks, bringing their games to the fans’ living rooms across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex region. The channel covers both home and away games, allowing fans to follow the Mavericks throughout the season.

Five Interesting Facts about the Dallas Mavericks:

1. NBA Championship Victory: In 2011, the Dallas Mavericks achieved an incredible milestone by winning their first-ever NBA championship. Led by their star player Dirk Nowitzki, the Mavericks defeated the Miami Heat in a thrilling series, capturing the hearts of fans worldwide.

2. German Influence: Dirk Nowitzki, often considered one of the greatest power forwards in NBA history, played his entire 21-season career with the Mavericks. Hailing from Germany, Nowitzki’s impact on the team and the league is immeasurable, and he remains an iconic figure in Dallas.

3. The Triple-Double King: Jason Kidd, a former player for the Mavericks and now their head coach, is renowned for his ability to notch triple-doubles. Kidd ranks second in NBA history with 107 career triple-doubles, trailing only the legendary Oscar Robertson.

4. The Sixth Man of the Year: The Mavericks have had several players recognized as the NBA Sixth Man of the Year. Detlef Schrempf won the award in 1991 while playing for Dallas, and in recent years, Jamal Crawford (2010) and J.J. Barea (2011) also received this prestigious honor.

5. The Iconic “Green Machine”: The Mavericks have a unique tradition known as the “Green Machine.” During home games, the team’s mascot, Mavs Man, rides a Segway while shooting T-shirts into the crowd. This tradition has become a fan-favorite and adds to the vibrant atmosphere at Mavericks’ games.

Common Questions about the Dallas Mavericks:

1. When was the Dallas Mavericks founded?

The Dallas Mavericks were founded on January 30, 1980.

2. Who is the current owner of the Dallas Mavericks?

Mark Cuban, a successful entrepreneur and investor, has been the owner of the Mavericks since 2000.

3. Where do the Mavericks play their home games?

The Mavericks play their home games at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

4. Who is the all-time leading scorer for the Dallas Mavericks?

Dirk Nowitzki holds the record for the most points scored in a Mavericks uniform, with a total of 31,560 points.

5. How many NBA championships have the Mavericks won?

The Mavericks have won one NBA championship, which they secured in 2011.

6. Who is the head coach of the Dallas Mavericks?

Jason Kidd is the current head coach of the Dallas Mavericks.

7. Who is the Mavericks’ biggest rival?

The team’s biggest rival is often considered to be the Houston Rockets, with whom they share a fierce in-state rivalry.

8. How many retired numbers does the team have?

The Mavericks have retired three numbers: number 15 (Brad Davis), number 22 (Rolando Blackman), and number 24 (Kobe Bryant, who was honored due to his impact on the sport).

9. How many NBA All-Star appearances has Dirk Nowitzki made?

Dirk Nowitzki made 14 NBA All-Star appearances throughout his illustrious career.

10. What is the longest winning streak in Mavericks’ history?

The Dallas Mavericks’ longest winning streak stands at 17 games, achieved during the 2002-2003 season.

11. Who holds the record for most rebounds in a Mavericks’ game?

Roy Tarpley holds the record for the most rebounds in a single Mavericks’ game, with 34 rebounds against the Los Angeles Lakers in 1987.

12. How many times have the Mavericks made it to the NBA Finals?

The Dallas Mavericks have made it to the NBA Finals twice, in 2006 and 2011.

13. Who is the Mavericks’ all-time assists leader?

Jason Kidd holds the record for the most assists in Mavericks’ history, with a total of 7,090 assists.

14. How many retired coaches’ numbers do the Mavericks have?

The Mavericks have retired one coach’s number: number 15, in honor of Don Nelson.

Knowing the channel that broadcasts Dallas Mavericks games is essential for fans who want to cheer their team on from home. Fox Sports Southwest is the go-to channel for Mavericks fans, providing comprehensive coverage of the team’s thrilling games. Additionally, the Mavericks’ rich history and exciting facts make them a fascinating team to follow. With their championship victory, legendary players, and unique traditions, the Dallas Mavericks continue to capture the hearts of basketball enthusiasts around the world.





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.