

What Channel Does the NFL Game Play On Directv: Everything You Need to Know

With football being the most popular sport in America, it’s no surprise that many fans eagerly await the NFL season every year. If you’re a Directv subscriber, you’re probably wondering what channel the NFL games are broadcasted on. In this article, we will explore the channel lineup for NFL games on Directv, along with some interesting facts about the game and its history.

1. Channel Lineup for NFL Games on Directv

Directv offers a dedicated channel for NFL games, aptly named the NFL Sunday Ticket. This channel allows subscribers to access every out-of-market NFL game, including Sunday afternoon games. The NFL Sunday Ticket can be found on channels 701 to 719, depending on your subscription package. Additionally, NFL RedZone, a channel that provides live coverage of all Sunday afternoon games, can be found on channel 703.

2. Interesting Fact: The First Super Bowl

The first Super Bowl, which took place on January 15, 1967, was not even called the Super Bowl initially. It was known as the AFL-NFL World Championship Game, and the Green Bay Packers emerged victorious, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs. The term “Super Bowl” was officially adopted for the third edition of the game and has been used ever since.

3. Interesting Fact: The Most Super Bowl Wins

The team with the most Super Bowl wins to date is the New England Patriots, with a total of six championships. Led by their star quarterback Tom Brady, the Patriots have been a dominant force in the NFL in recent years.

4. Interesting Fact: The Longest Field Goal

The longest field goal in NFL history was kicked by Matt Prater of the Denver Broncos on December 8, 2013. Prater made an incredible 64-yard field goal against the Tennessee Titans, breaking the previous record of 63 yards set by Tom Dempsey and matched by Jason Elam, Sebastian Janikowski, and David Akers.

5. Interesting Fact: The NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is an annual event where teams select eligible college football players to join their respective teams. The first-ever NFL Draft took place in 1936, with the Philadelphia Eagles selecting Jay Berwanger as the first overall pick. Since then, the draft has become a highly anticipated event for both fans and teams.

Now that we’ve covered some interesting facts about the NFL, let’s address some common questions about NFL games on Directv:

1. Can I watch my local NFL team on Directv?

No, Directv’s NFL Sunday Ticket does not provide access to in-market games. These games are typically broadcasted on local channels, so you would need an antenna or a cable/satellite provider that carries your local channels.

2. Can I watch the NFL Sunday Ticket on my mobile device?

Yes, Directv offers a mobile app called NFL Sunday Ticket App, which allows subscribers to stream games live on their mobile devices. However, access to out-of-market games is subject to eligibility based on your location and subscription package.

3. How much does the NFL Sunday Ticket cost on Directv?

The cost of the NFL Sunday Ticket varies depending on your subscription package. It is typically an additional cost on top of your regular Directv subscription. Contact Directv directly for the most up-to-date pricing information.

4. Can I watch NFL games in high definition on Directv?

Yes, Directv offers NFL games in high definition on channels that support HD broadcasting. However, HD availability may vary depending on your subscription package.

5. Can I record NFL games on Directv?

Yes, if you have a Directv DVR receiver, you can record NFL games and watch them later at your convenience.

6. Can I watch NFL games on-demand with Directv?

Directv offers on-demand content for NFL games, including highlights and replays. However, live games are not available on-demand.

7. Can I watch Thursday Night Football on Directv?

Yes, Thursday Night Football games are broadcasted on various channels, including NFL Network and select local channels. Directv subscribers can access these games based on their channel lineup.

8. Can I watch Sunday Night Football on Directv?

Yes, Sunday Night Football games are broadcasted on NBC. As a Directv subscriber, you can tune in to your local NBC channel to watch these games.

9. Can I watch Monday Night Football on Directv?

Yes, Monday Night Football games are broadcasted on ESPN. As a Directv subscriber, you can tune in to ESPN to watch these games.

10. Can I watch playoff and Super Bowl games on Directv?

Yes, playoff and Super Bowl games are broadcasted on major networks such as CBS, FOX, and NBC. As a Directv subscriber, you can tune in to your local channel to watch these games.

11. Can I watch the NFL Sunday Ticket without a Directv subscription?

Yes, Directv offers a streaming-only version of the NFL Sunday Ticket for viewers who are unable to subscribe to their satellite service. This option is available to residents in select areas or those who are unable to install a satellite dish.

12. Can I watch NFL games in 4K resolution on Directv?

Yes, Directv offers select NFL games in 4K resolution on their dedicated 4K channels. However, availability may be limited, and you will need a compatible 4K TV and receiver to enjoy the enhanced resolution.

13. Can I watch international NFL games on Directv?

Yes, Directv offers international NFL games through their NFL Sunday Ticket International package. This package provides access to games played outside of the United States.

14. Can I watch NFL games with Spanish commentary on Directv?

Yes, Directv offers NFL games with Spanish commentary on their dedicated Spanish-language channels. These channels provide an option for Spanish-speaking viewers to enjoy the games.

Now that you have all the information about NFL games on Directv, you can tune in and enjoy your favorite teams in action. Whether you watch on your TV or stream on your mobile device, Directv has you covered for all the football excitement.





