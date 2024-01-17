[ad_1]

What Channel Does the Ravens Play Tonight: Schedule and More

The Baltimore Ravens, one of the most successful teams in the National Football League (NFL), have a massive fan base that eagerly awaits their games. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just getting into football, knowing where to watch the Ravens play is essential. In this article, we will discuss what channel the Ravens play on tonight and provide you with five interesting facts about the team. Additionally, we will answer fourteen common questions that fans often have about the Ravens.

What Channel Does the Ravens Play on Tonight?

The channel on which the Ravens play tonight can vary depending on the broadcasting rights and the location of the game. The Ravens’ games are typically broadcast on major networks like CBS, NBC, FOX, or ESPN. To find out the specific channel airing the game tonight, you can check your local TV listings or visit the official Baltimore Ravens website for more information.

Five Interesting Facts about the Baltimore Ravens:

1. Super Bowl Champions: The Ravens have a strong history of success, including winning two Super Bowl championships. They emerged victorious in Super Bowl XXXV in 2001, defeating the New York Giants, and again in Super Bowl XLVII in 2013, defeating the San Francisco 49ers.

2. Ray Lewis: Considered one of the greatest linebackers in NFL history, Ray Lewis spent his entire 17-year career with the Ravens. He was a key figure in the Ravens’ Super Bowl victories and was known for his intense leadership and playmaking abilities.

3. Defensive Powerhouse: The Ravens are renowned for their dominant defense. Throughout the years, they have consistently fielded one of the league’s top-ranked defenses, known for their physicality and ability to force turnovers.

4. The “Purple and Black”: The Ravens’ team colors are purple, black, and metallic gold. These colors have become iconic in the NFL and are instantly recognizable to fans across the league.

5. Rivalry with the Steelers: The Ravens have a fierce rivalry with their divisional opponents, the Pittsburgh Steelers. The games between these two teams are often highly anticipated and are known for their hard-hitting and intense nature.

Common Questions about the Baltimore Ravens:

1. When was the Baltimore Ravens established?

The Baltimore Ravens were established on February 9, 1996, when the Cleveland Browns relocated to Baltimore.

2. Who is the head coach of the Ravens?

As of 2021, John Harbaugh is the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens. He has been with the team since 2008.

3. Who is the Ravens’ starting quarterback?

Lamar Jackson is the Ravens’ starting quarterback. He won the NFL MVP award in 2019 and has been a dynamic playmaker for the team.

4. How many Super Bowls have the Ravens won?

The Ravens have won two Super Bowls: Super Bowl XXXV in 2001 and Super Bowl XLVII in 2013.

5. Who is the Ravens’ all-time leading rusher?

Jamal Lewis holds the Ravens’ record for the most rushing yards in franchise history, with 7,801 yards.

6. What is the Ravens’ home stadium called?

The Ravens play their home games at M&T Bank Stadium, which is located in Baltimore, Maryland.

7. Who is the Ravens’ biggest rival?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are considered the Ravens’ biggest rival due to their intense divisional matchups.

8. How many times have the Ravens made it to the playoffs?

As of 2021, the Ravens have made it to the playoffs 13 times since their establishment in 1996.

9. What is the team’s mascot?

The Ravens’ mascot is named “Poe,” inspired by the famous American writer, Edgar Allan Poe, who lived in Baltimore.

10. Who is the Ravens’ all-time leading receiver?

Derrick Mason holds the Ravens’ record for the most receiving yards in franchise history, with 5,777 yards.

11. What is the Ravens’ official fight song?

The Ravens’ official fight song is called “Baltimore Fight Song,” which was composed by John Modell and performed by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra.

12. How many retired numbers do the Ravens have?

The Ravens have retired two numbers: Ray Lewis’ number 52 and Ed Reed’s number 20.

13. Who is the Ravens’ biggest rival in the AFC North?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are the Ravens’ biggest rival in the AFC North division.

14. Who is the Ravens’ all-time sack leader?

Terrell Suggs holds the Ravens’ record for the most sacks in franchise history, with 132.5.

In conclusion, finding the channel on which the Baltimore Ravens play tonight is crucial for every fan. Remember to check your local TV listings or visit the official team website for specific information. The Ravens boast a rich history, with two Super Bowl championships and a reputation for their dominant defense. Their intense rivalry with the Pittsburgh Steelers adds further excitement to their games. Armed with these five interesting facts and answers to fourteen common questions, you’re now well-equipped to enjoy the Ravens’ games and delve deeper into their fascinating world of football.

