

Title: Where to Watch University of Idaho Football Today: Channel, Schedule, and More

Are you a fan of college football? Do you find yourself wondering which channel the University of Idaho football team is playing on today? Look no further, as we will not only provide you with the information you need to catch the game, but also present you with five interesting facts about the University of Idaho football program. So, grab your popcorn, take a seat, and let’s dive in!

What Channel Does University of Idaho Football Play On Today?

The broadcasting of University of Idaho football games varies depending on the opponent, location, and the conference they belong to. The main channels that usually broadcast their games are ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and occasionally local networks like KTVB.

To find out the exact channel and time for today’s game, it is recommended to visit the official University of Idaho athletics website or check your local TV listings. Additionally, the team’s social media platforms often provide updates regarding broadcast information.

Five Interesting Facts about University of Idaho Football:

1. Oldest Football Program in the State: The University of Idaho football program has a rich history, being the oldest football program in the state of Idaho. It dates back to 1893, making it one of the oldest collegiate football programs in the Pacific Northwest.

2. Iconic Kibbie Dome: The team plays its home games at the legendary Kibbie Dome. This indoor stadium, located on the university campus, is known for its unique and distinctive design. It has the only domed roof in the country that is made of wood.

3. FBS to FCS Transition: The University of Idaho football team transitioned from the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) to the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) in 2018. This decision was made to ensure the long-term viability and competitiveness of the program.

4. Bowl Game Success: Despite being a smaller program, the University of Idaho has had success in bowl games. They have appeared in 13 bowl games, winning three of them. The most notable bowl victory came in 1998 when they defeated Southern Miss in the Humanitarian Bowl.

5. Notable Alumni: The University of Idaho football program has produced several notable alumni who have gone on to have successful careers in the NFL. Some of the most recognizable names include Jerry Kramer, Mark Schlereth, and Mike Iupati.

Common Questions about University of Idaho Football:

1. When was the University of Idaho football program established?

– The University of Idaho football program was established in 1893.

2. Where does the University of Idaho football team play their home games?

– The team plays their home games at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow, Idaho.

3. What conference does the University of Idaho football team belong to?

– The University of Idaho football team currently competes in the Big Sky Conference.

4. How many bowl games has the University of Idaho football team participated in?

– The team has participated in 13 bowl games.

5. When did the University of Idaho football team transition from FBS to FCS?

– The University of Idaho football team transitioned from FBS to FCS in 2018.

6. Who are some notable alumni from the University of Idaho football program?

– Notable alumni include Jerry Kramer, Mark Schlereth, and Mike Iupati.

7. Which channel broadcasts University of Idaho football games?

– The broadcasting channel varies depending on the game and opponent, but ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU commonly broadcast their games.

8. How can I find out the channel and time for today’s game?

– Visit the official University of Idaho athletics website or check your local TV listings for updated information.

9. Are University of Idaho football games available for streaming online?

– Yes, some games may be available for streaming on platforms like ESPN+ or the conference’s official streaming service.

10. How many national championships has the University of Idaho football team won?

– The team has not won any national championships.

11. What is the capacity of the Kibbie Dome?

– The Kibbie Dome has a seating capacity of approximately 16,000.

12. Who is the head coach of the University of Idaho football team?

– The current head coach is Paul Petrino.

13. What is the team’s mascot?

– The University of Idaho football team’s mascot is Joe Vandal.

14. How many conference championships has the University of Idaho football team won?

– The team has won eight conference championships.

Now that you know where to find the University of Idaho football game on today and have learned some interesting facts about the team, you can tune in and cheer them on. The University of Idaho’s football program carries a rich history, and despite transitioning to a different division, they continue to make their mark. With their unique Kibbie Dome and notable alumni, the University of Idaho football team has become an integral part of the state’s sports legacy. Enjoy the game!





