

What Channel Does Utah and Cal Play On: A Guide to Watching the Game

Are you excited to watch the Utah Utes take on the California Golden Bears in an upcoming college football game? If so, you might be wondering what channel this game will be aired on. In this article, we will not only answer this burning question but also provide you with five interesting facts about the teams. Additionally, we will address 14 common questions to ensure you have all the information you need before the big game.

What Channel Does Utah and Cal Play On?

The game between Utah and Cal will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. This network is dedicated to broadcasting Pac-12 Conference sports events, including football, basketball, and other collegiate competitions. Make sure to check your local cable or satellite provider to confirm the channel number for Pac-12 Network in your area.

Five Interesting Facts about Utah and Cal:

1. Utah Utes:

– The Utah Utes football team has a rich history, dating back to 1892. They have won over 24 conference championships and have made multiple appearances in prestigious bowl games.

– The team’s mascot, Swoop the Red-Tailed Hawk, is known for its energetic and engaging presence at games, captivating fans of all ages.

– Utah’s football program has produced several NFL stars, including Eric Weddle, Alex Smith, and Steve Smith Sr.

2. California Golden Bears:

– The California Golden Bears, established in 1886, have a long-standing football tradition. The team has been successful throughout the years, with multiple conference championships and bowl game appearances.

– The University of California, Berkeley, where the Golden Bears are based, is known for its strong academic reputation and is considered one of the top public universities in the United States.

– Cal’s mascot, Oski the Bear, is a beloved symbol of the university and can be seen entertaining fans with its dance moves during games.

Now, let’s address some common questions you may have:

1. When is the Utah vs. Cal game scheduled?

The game is scheduled to take place on [insert date] at [insert time].

2. Where will the game be played?

The game will be held at [insert stadium name] in [insert city], [insert state].

3. Can I stream the game online?

Yes, you can stream the game on the Pac-12 Network’s official website or through their mobile app. However, this may require a valid cable or satellite subscription.

4. Is there a radio broadcast of the game?

Yes, you can listen to the game on your local radio station or through online radio platforms that cover college football.

5. Are there any notable players to watch out for?

Both teams have talented athletes, but keep an eye on [insert player names and positions] who have been standouts in their respective teams.

6. Are there any previous records or rivalries between Utah and Cal?

While there might not be a long-standing rivalry between these two teams, previous matchups have showcased competitive and exciting football.

7. How can I purchase tickets for the game?

Tickets can be purchased through the official websites of Utah or Cal’s athletic departments, or through authorized ticketing platforms.

8. What are the key strengths of each team?

Utah is known for its strong defensive line and disciplined gameplay, while Cal excels in their offensive strategies and passing game.

9. Who are the head coaches of Utah and Cal?

The head coach for Utah is [insert coach’s name], and for Cal, it is [insert coach’s name].

10. How have both teams performed this season?

[Provide a summary of the teams’ performance, highlighting key wins or losses.]

11. Will there be any halftime performances or special events?

It is common for college football games to feature halftime performances by the university’s marching band or other entertaining events. Check the game’s official website for specific details.

12. Can I tailgate before the game?

Tailgating policies may vary depending on the stadium and local regulations. Check the stadium’s official website for tailgating guidelines and restrictions.

13. Are there any COVID-19 protocols in place for spectators?

Due to the ongoing pandemic, there might be specific protocols or regulations in place. Check the game’s official website or contact the stadium for the latest information.

14. Are there any post-game celebrations or events?

Some universities may organize post-game celebrations or events for fans. Check the official website or social media accounts of Utah or Cal for any such announcements.

Now that you have all the information you need about the channel, interesting facts about the teams, and answers to common questions, get ready to enjoy the thrilling Utah vs. Cal college football game. Gather your friends and family, grab your favorite snacks, and cheer on your favorite team as they battle it out on the field. Game on!





