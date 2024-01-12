

What Channel Does WV Menʼs Basketball Play On: A Complete Guide

West Virginia University (WVU) Menʼs Basketball is a thrilling and highly anticipated sporting event for fans across the country. If you’re wondering what channel to tune into for the latest games, this article will provide you with all the information you need. Additionally, we have included five interesting facts about WVU Menʼs Basketball to further pique your interest in this exciting sport.

What Channel Does WV Menʼs Basketball Play On?

WVU Menʼs Basketball games are broadcast on various channels, offering fans multiple options to catch the action. The primary channels for WVU Menʼs Basketball are ESPN, ESPN2, and FOX Sports. These networks have a long-standing partnership with the NCAA, making them the go-to channels for college basketball coverage.

ESPN, renowned for its comprehensive sports coverage, often broadcasts WVU Menʼs Basketball games on its main network. ESPN2, the sister channel of ESPN, also airs several Mountaineers games throughout the season. FOX Sports, another prominent sports network, is known for its regional coverage and often airs WVU Menʼs Basketball games as well.

Additionally, conference-specific channels such as the Big 12 Network and the Big 12 Now on ESPN+ may broadcast some WVU Menʼs Basketball games. These channels primarily focus on covering games within the Big 12 Conference, of which WVU is a member.

It is important to note that the specific channel airing a WVU Menʼs Basketball game may vary depending on the opponent, location, and time of the game. Therefore, it is recommended to consult your local TV guide or check online listings to confirm the channel for each game.

Five Interesting Facts about WVU Menʼs Basketball:

1. Rich Basketball Tradition: WVU Menʼs Basketball has a long and rich history, dating back to its first season in 1903. Over the years, the program has produced numerous talented players and achieved significant success, including Final Four appearances in 1959 and 2010.

2. Jerry West, The Legend: WVU Menʼs Basketball is most famously associated with the legendary player Jerry West, also known as “The Logo.” West, a West Virginia native, played for the Mountaineers from 1956 to 1960 and later went on to have a remarkable career in the NBA.

3. Mountaineer Mascot Tradition: WVU Menʼs Basketball games are incomplete without the presence of the Mountaineer mascot. Since 1937, a student has been selected to don the buckskin attire and carry the iconic musket, symbolizing the spirit and toughness of West Virginia.

4. The Coliseum: The WVU Menʼs Basketball team plays its home games at the WVU Coliseum, a 14,000-seat arena located in Morgantown, West Virginia. The Coliseum offers an electrifying atmosphere for fans and has witnessed some unforgettable basketball moments.

5. Hugginsʼ Impact: Bob Huggins, the current head coach of WVU Menʼs Basketball, has made a significant impact on the program. Under his leadership, the Mountaineers have consistently been a force to be reckoned with, making multiple NCAA Tournament appearances and earning a reputation for their intense style of play.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

1. When does the WVU Menʼs Basketball season typically start and end?

– The WVU Menʼs Basketball season usually starts in November and ends in March or April, depending on the team’s performance in postseason tournaments.

2. How can I buy tickets for WVU Menʼs Basketball games?

– Tickets for WVU Menʼs Basketball games can be purchased through the official WVU Athletics website or through authorized ticket vendors.

3. Can I stream WVU Menʼs Basketball games online?

– Yes, many WVU Menʼs Basketball games are available for streaming on ESPN’s digital platform, ESPN+.

4. How many NCAA Tournament appearances has WVU Menʼs Basketball made?

– As of 2021, WVU Menʼs Basketball has made a total of 30 NCAA Tournament appearances.

5. Has WVU Menʼs Basketball won any NCAA championships?

– WVU Menʼs Basketball has not won an NCAA championship. However, they have achieved considerable success, including Final Four appearances in 1959 and 2010.

6. Who is the all-time leading scorer for WVU Menʼs Basketball?

– Jerry West holds the record for the all-time leading scorer in WVU Menʼs Basketball history, with 2,309 points.

7. What is the capacity of the WVU Coliseum?

– The WVU Coliseum has a seating capacity of approximately 14,000 spectators.

8. How many national player awards have WVU Menʼs Basketball players received?

– WVU Menʼs Basketball players have received a total of eight national player awards, including the Wooden Award and the Naismith Player of the Year.

9. Who are some notable NBA players that played for WVU Menʼs Basketball?

– Apart from Jerry West, notable NBA players from WVU Menʼs Basketball include Da’Sean Butler, Devin Ebanks, and Joe Alexander.

10. How many Big 12 Conference championships has WVU Menʼs Basketball won?

– As of 2021, WVU Menʼs Basketball has won one Big 12 Conference championship, which they claimed in the 2020-2021 season.

11. How many times has WVU Menʼs Basketball reached the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament?

– WVU Menʼs Basketball has reached the Elite Eight six times in its history.

12. Who is the current head coach of WVU Menʼs Basketball?

– The current head coach of WVU Menʼs Basketball is Bob Huggins, who has been at the helm since 2007.

13. Has WVU Menʼs Basketball produced any NBA All-Stars?

– Yes, several former WVU Menʼs Basketball players have been selected as NBA All-Stars, including Jerry West, Rod Thorn, and Mark Workman.

14. How can I stay updated on the latest news and schedule for WVU Menʼs Basketball?

– The official WVU Athletics website, social media accounts, and local sports news outlets are reliable sources for the latest news and schedule updates for WVU Menʼs Basketball.

In conclusion, WVU Menʼs Basketball games can be found on channels such as ESPN, ESPN2, FOX Sports, and conference-specific channels. The program’s history, legendary players like Jerry West, and the electrifying atmosphere of the WVU Coliseum make this team a must-watch for basketball enthusiasts. So, tune in and enjoy the thrilling action of WVU Menʼs Basketball on your favorite channels.





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.