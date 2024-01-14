

What Channel in Etisalat Can We Watch World Cup?

The FIFA World Cup is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated sporting events around the globe. Football enthusiasts eagerly wait to witness their favorite teams battle it out on the field. Etisalat, one of the leading telecommunication companies in the United Arab Emirates, understands the importance of bringing this exhilarating tournament to its customers. In this article, we will explore the channel in Etisalat where you can watch the World Cup, along with five interesting facts about the tournament.

Etisalat provides exclusive coverage of the FIFA World Cup through its dedicated sports channel, beIN Sports. This channel offers comprehensive coverage of all the matches, along with expert analysis and commentary. Subscribers of Etisalat can conveniently tune into beIN Sports to catch all the action live, ensuring they don’t miss a single moment of their favorite teams’ journey towards glory.

Now, let’s dive into five interesting facts about the FIFA World Cup:

1. Trophy History: The current trophy awarded to the winners of the World Cup is called the FIFA World Cup Trophy. However, prior to 1974, the winners received the Jules Rimet Trophy, named after the FIFA president who initiated the tournament. The original trophy was stolen in 1983 and has never been recovered.

2. Most Successful Nation: The most successful nation in the history of the World Cup is Brazil. They have won the tournament a record-breaking five times, in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, and 2002. Brazil is renowned for its rich footballing history and has produced legendary players like Pelé, Zico, and Ronaldo.

3. Biggest Victory: The biggest victory in the history of the World Cup occurred in 1954 when Hungary defeated South Korea with a staggering scoreline of 9-0. This remains the largest margin of victory in any World Cup match to date.

4. Goal Scoring Record: The all-time leading goal scorer in World Cup history is Miroslav Klose from Germany. He scored a total of 16 goals across four World Cups, surpassing the previous record of 15 goals held by Brazilian Ronaldo.

5. Hosting Controversy: The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar has been subject to significant controversy due to the concerns surrounding workers’ rights and the tournament’s scheduling. It will be the first World Cup to be held in the Middle East, and it is expected to take place in November and December instead of the traditional June and July schedule.

Let’s now address some common questions related to watching the World Cup on Etisalat:

1. Can I watch the World Cup on Etisalat?

Yes, Etisalat provides exclusive coverage of the FIFA World Cup through beIN Sports.

2. Do I need to subscribe to a specific package to access beIN Sports?

Yes, you will need to subscribe to a sports package offered by Etisalat, which includes beIN Sports.

3. Can I watch the World Cup matches live on beIN Sports?

Yes, beIN Sports offers live coverage of all the World Cup matches.

4. Will there be any additional charges for watching the World Cup on Etisalat?

Yes, there may be additional charges for subscribing to the sports package that includes beIN Sports.

5. Can I watch the World Cup on my mobile device through the Etisalat app?

Yes, you can access beIN Sports and watch the World Cup matches through the Etisalat app.

6. Will the matches be broadcasted in high definition?

Yes, beIN Sports broadcasts the matches in high definition for an enhanced viewing experience.

7. Can I record the World Cup matches to watch later?

Yes, you can use the recording function of your Etisalat set-top box to record and watch the matches at your convenience.

8. Will the matches be available with Arabic commentary?

Yes, beIN Sports offers Arabic commentary for the World Cup matches.

9. Can I watch the World Cup matches on multiple devices simultaneously?

Yes, depending on your subscription package, you may be able to access beIN Sports on multiple devices simultaneously.

10. Will there be any special programs or analysis shows related to the World Cup?

Yes, beIN Sports provides comprehensive coverage of the World Cup, including pre-match analysis, post-match discussions, and special programs dedicated to the tournament.

11. Can I watch highlights of the World Cup matches on beIN Sports?

Yes, beIN Sports provides highlights of all the matches, allowing you to catch up on the action even if you missed the live broadcast.

12. Can I watch the World Cup matches on demand?

Yes, beIN Sports offers on-demand services, allowing you to watch the matches at your convenience.

13. Can I watch the World Cup matches in multiple languages?

Yes, beIN Sports offers multiple language options for commentary, including English and Arabic.

14. Will there be any interactive features or additional content available on beIN Sports during the World Cup?

Yes, beIN Sports often provides additional interactive features and behind-the-scenes content during major sporting events like the World Cup.

With a subscription to Etisalat’s beIN Sports channel, you can experience the thrill of the FIFA World Cup from the comfort of your own home. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to cheer for your favorite teams and witness history in the making.





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.