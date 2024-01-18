

What Channel in Pasadena, Texas Will the Texas Houston Texans and the Dallas Cowboys Play?

Sports fans in Pasadena, Texas eagerly await the games of their favorite football teams, the Texas Houston Texans and the Dallas Cowboys. With a rich football history and passionate fan bases, it’s no wonder that residents want to know which channel will broadcast these exciting matchups. In this article, we will explore the channels that air Texans and Cowboys games in Pasadena, along with five interesting facts about these teams.

1. Channel Information:

To catch the Texas Houston Texans games, fans in Pasadena can tune into the local CBS affiliate, KHOU Channel 11. The Dallas Cowboys games, on the other hand, can be viewed on the local FOX affiliate, KRIV Channel 26. Both channels provide comprehensive coverage of the games, including pre-game analysis, live broadcasts, and post-game analysis.

2. Passionate Rivalry:

The Texas Houston Texans and the Dallas Cowboys share an intense rivalry, known as the Battle of Texas. Despite being in different conferences, the teams have faced off multiple times, creating a sense of excitement and anticipation among fans.

3. Houston Texans:

Established in 2002, the Houston Texans are a relatively new addition to the NFL. The team’s home stadium is NRG Stadium, located in Houston, just a short drive away from Pasadena. Led by star quarterback Deshaun Watson, the Texans have garnered a dedicated fan base over the years.

4. Dallas Cowboys:

The Dallas Cowboys, one of the most iconic football teams in the NFL, were established in 1960. With a rich history and a reputation for excellence, the Cowboys have won five Super Bowl championships. Their home stadium, AT&T Stadium, is located in Arlington, making it a popular destination for football enthusiasts.

5. Texas Football Culture:

Football holds a special place in Texas culture, with passionate fans across the state. The Texans and Cowboys games often draw large crowds, creating a vibrant atmosphere for spectators. Whether you’re rooting for the Texans or the Cowboys, attending a game or watching it on TV is an experience like no other.

Common Questions:

1. When does the NFL season start?

The NFL season typically starts in early September, with the first regular-season game kicking off on a Thursday night.

2. How many games are there in an NFL season?

Each team plays 16 regular-season games, followed by potential playoff games based on their performance.

3. Can I buy tickets to watch the Texans or Cowboys games in person?

Yes, you can purchase tickets to attend games at NRG Stadium for the Texans and AT&T Stadium for the Cowboys. However, availability may vary, so it’s recommended to check the team’s official websites or authorized ticket vendors.

4. How can I find the schedule for Texans and Cowboys games?

The NFL releases the schedule for each team in the offseason. You can find the complete schedule on the official websites of the Texans and Cowboys, or on various sports news websites.

5. Are the Texans and Cowboys in the same division?

No, the Texans and Cowboys are in different divisions. The Texans are part of the AFC South, while the Cowboys are in the NFC East.

6. Do the Texans and Cowboys play each other every season?

No, the Texans and Cowboys do not play each other every season. As they are in different conferences, they only face off in the regular season once every four years.

7. What time do Texans and Cowboys games usually start?

Game times vary, but most Texans and Cowboys games kick off in the early afternoon or evening, typically between 12:00 PM and 7:00 PM.

8. Can I stream Texans and Cowboys games online?

Yes, you can stream Texans and Cowboys games online through various platforms such as NFL Game Pass, CBS All Access, and FOX Sports Go.

9. Are there any local sports bars in Pasadena to watch the games?

Yes, Pasadena has several sports bars that often broadcast Texans and Cowboys games. Some popular options include Buffalo Wild Wings, TGI Fridays, and Texas Roadhouse.

10. How can I stay updated with the latest news about the Texans and Cowboys?

You can follow both teams on their official social media accounts, websites, or download their dedicated mobile apps for the latest news, player updates, and game highlights.

11. Do the Texans and Cowboys have a chance to make it to the Super Bowl this year?

Every year, all NFL teams have a chance to qualify for the Super Bowl. It depends on their regular-season performance and success in the playoffs.

12. Who are the star players to watch for on the Texans and Cowboys?

Deshaun Watson is the star quarterback for the Texans, while Dak Prescott leads the offense for the Cowboys. Both players are known for their skills and exciting playing styles.

13. How can I join a Texans or Cowboys fan club in Pasadena?

You can search online for local fan clubs or join online communities dedicated to the Texans and Cowboys. These clubs often organize watch parties, events, and provide a platform for fans to connect.

14. Can I buy official merchandise for the Texans and Cowboys in Pasadena?

Yes, various sports stores and online retailers offer official merchandise for both teams. You can find jerseys, hats, and other souvenirs to show your support for the Texans and Cowboys.

In conclusion, fans in Pasadena, Texas can catch the Texas Houston Texans games on KHOU Channel 11 and the Dallas Cowboys games on KRIV Channel 26. These teams have passionate fan bases and an exciting football rivalry. Whether you’re watching at home or attending games, the Texans and Cowboys provide thrilling entertainment for football enthusiasts in Pasadena and beyond.





