What Channel Is Does K State and Kansas University Play On Todayʼs Date Cox Kansas

As avid sports fans, we are always on the lookout for the latest updates on our favorite teams. If you are a fan of K-State or Kansas University, you may often find yourself wondering what channel their games will be broadcasted on. In this article, we will provide you with information about the channel that airs K-State and Kansas University games on Cox Kansas, along with five interesting facts about these esteemed universities. Additionally, we will address 14 common questions that fans often have, providing you with all the information you need in one place.

1. Channel for K-State and Kansas University Games on Cox Kansas Today:

On today’s date, Cox Kansas subscribers can catch K-State games on Fox Sports Kansas City (channel 34 or 2034 HD), while Kansas University games are usually broadcasted on ESPN (channel 29 or 2029 HD) or ESPN2 (channel 30 or 2030 HD). However, it is essential to check your local listings or Cox Kansas website for any last-minute changes or updates.

Interesting Facts about K-State and Kansas University:

1. K-State, officially known as Kansas State University, was established in 1863 and is located in Manhattan, Kansas. It is the oldest public institution of higher learning in the state.

2. Kansas University, also known as the University of Kansas or KU, was founded in 1865 and is situated in Lawrence, Kansas. It is one of the largest universities in the state and is renowned for its strong academics and athletic programs.

3. The Kansas State Wildcats, K-State’s athletic teams, compete in the NCAA Division I Big 12 Conference. Their sports programs have enjoyed success in various sports, including football, basketball, and baseball.

4. The Kansas Jayhawks, Kansas University’s athletic teams, are also part of the NCAA Division I Big 12 Conference. The Jayhawks have a rich history, particularly in basketball, with multiple national championships and numerous conference titles.

5. The in-state rivalry between K-State and Kansas University is known as the “Sunflower Showdown.” This intense rivalry extends across various sports, igniting passion and excitement among fans from both universities.

Common Questions about K-State and Kansas University Games:

1. When is the next K-State game?

Answer: The schedule for K-State games can be found on the official athletic website of Kansas State University or by checking local sports listings.

2. Will today’s Kansas University basketball game be televised?

Answer: Most Kansas University basketball games are televised, primarily on ESPN or ESPN2. Check your local listings for accurate information.

3. How can I stream K-State games if I don’t have Cox Kansas?

Answer: You can stream K-State games through various online platforms such as ESPN, CBS Sports, or the Big 12 Now app.

4. Are there any upcoming rivalry games between K-State and Kansas University?

Answer: Yes, the Sunflower Showdown typically includes rivalry games in football, basketball, and other sports. Check the schedule for specific dates.

5. What time does the K-State game start today?

Answer: Game times vary, so it is advisable to check the schedule provided by Kansas State University or your local listings for the accurate start time.

6. Do Cox Kansas subscribers have access to the Big 12 Network?

Answer: Yes, Cox Kansas subscribers have access to the Big 12 Network, which broadcasts various games and events related to the Big 12 Conference.

7. Can I watch K-State and Kansas University games on-demand?

Answer: Yes, many games are available for on-demand viewing through various streaming services or the official athletic websites of the universities.

8. Are there any ticket discounts for K-State or Kansas University games?

Answer: Ticket discounts may vary depending on the game and availability. Check the respective university’s athletic website for any current promotions or offers.

9. How can I contact Cox Kansas for more information about game broadcasts?

Answer: You can contact Cox Kansas customer service through their website or by calling their customer support number, which is usually provided on their website.

10. Are there any local sports bars that regularly screen K-State and Kansas University games?

Answer: Many local sports bars in Kansas, particularly in the Manhattan and Lawrence areas, often screen K-State and Kansas University games. Check with your local sports bars for more information.

11. Can I listen to the game on the radio if I can’t watch it?

Answer: Yes, radio stations often broadcast K-State and Kansas University games. Check local sports radio stations for the game coverage and time.

12. Do K-State and Kansas University offer guided tours of their sports facilities?

Answer: Yes, both universities offer guided tours of their sports facilities. Check their official websites for more information and to book a tour.

13. How can I purchase official merchandise for K-State or Kansas University?

Answer: Official merchandise for both universities can be purchased through their official websites or at their campus stores.

14. Are there any parking restrictions or guidelines for attending games at K-State or Kansas University?

Answer: Yes, parking regulations and guidelines may vary depending on the event and location. It is advisable to check the respective university’s athletic website for parking information before attending a game.

In conclusion, Cox Kansas subscribers can find K-State games on Fox Sports Kansas City, while Kansas University games are usually broadcasted on ESPN or ESPN2. These esteemed universities, K-State and Kansas University, have rich athletic traditions and fierce rivalries. By addressing common questions, we hope to provide fans with the necessary information to enjoy the games and support their favorite teams.





